Top 10 Best selling toasters in the UK 2018 #2

Who doesn’t love toast right? It’s a stalwart of the English breakfast and a nation favourite. Cheese on toast, Marmite on toast, marmalade on toast, plain old butter on toast.

Whatever your topping, toast is the absolute nuts. Quick and easy to make, unless you don’t have a toaster and you’re using the grill in the oven, and forever hearing your fire alarm going off.

This collection of top quality toasters isn’t going to cost you the earth. In fact, there are one or two that are cheap as chips and with prices varying from £15.99, there really is no excuse not to grab one of these best sellers.

These toasters are the best selling as according to Amazon UK, although their top tens change hourly, it’s hard to keep track of. So I’ve compiled them as of October the 30th of 2018.

There may well be more follow up roundups, they will have the tag of best selling toasters, if you click on the link you will see all of the best sellers for toasters in one handy place.

Also worth noting as the products are from Amazon UK, I’ve also included the price history for the last 180 days. So you can spot trends etc. The price history will be active from October the 30th the date of publication of this toaster roundup.

Onward to the best selling toasters of 2018

Number 1 UK Best Selling Toaster The Breville VTT476 4-slice

Four slices of toast, the glutton in me has already gotten excited of the yield of the Breville VTT476. Despite sounding like a military unit in some far-flung country (I prefer Breville Impressions) this toaster has racked up some overwhelmingly good reviews.

Breville VTT476 reviews are numerous, with over 1500 reviews and counting mostly positive (4.5-star rating) and since it’s release in 2016 it’s popularity shows no signs of abating. Plus it’s on offer and did I mention it holds 4-slices?

Breville Impressions 4-slice toaster features:

Illuminated control buttons for easy function identification.

High lift facility no more burning fingers to get at small slices of toast!

9 toast settings

Defrost, reheat, mid-cycle cancel functions

Plus a crumb tray that can be easily removed

1. Price History For The Breville Impressions 4 Slice Toaster, Jarden Consumer Solutions Price: £ 25.00

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £25.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £38.99 13/09/2018 Lowest Price £25.00 10/11/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £25.00 10/11/2018 £28.99 07/11/2018 £29.00 03/11/2018 £28.99 16/09/2018 £38.99 13/09/2018

Number 2 UK Best selling toaster the Russell Hobbs Darwin 2-Slice Toaster

Oh yes, cream in colour, holder of two slices of the good stuff. The Darwin 2-slice toaster by Russell Hobbs would look right at home in any retro style kitchen.

With a gloss finish and ability to toast frozen bread (for those who like to save a couple of quid on bread) and a rather nifty reheat function.

As well as this it has a drop-down crumb tray for those times you step back aghast at the toasted crap that fills it. Although only holding two slices of toast it does look rather funky in a retro kind of way.

Currently, it has 80 customer reviews with an average rating of 4-stars which isn’t too shabby at all. Plus it’s under £20.00 so that’s a bargain in itself.

Darwin 23864 2-slice toaster features:

Cream gloss finish – ooo shiny

Holds two slices of bread

Can cook frozen bread

Drop down crumb tray

2. Price History For The Russell Hobbs Darwin 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 15.99

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £15.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £18.31 09/09/2018 Lowest Price £15.99 06/09/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £15.99 13/09/2018 £18.31 09/09/2018 £15.99 06/09/2018

Number 3 UK Best Selling Toaster The Breville 2-Slice Toaster Silver

The main boast of the VTT570 from Breville is that it’s perfect for Warburtons bread. I quite like a slice of Warburtons every now and again so it’s reassuring it’s made to fit all Warburtons bread makes.

Saying that Warburtons isn’t the only bread maker on the planet so will it fit all bread? Who knows, if you like WB then this is for you.

With illuminated buttons (in case you use it in the dark??) and a rather cool lift and check system. Eh? Yes, you can check on your toasts progress without cancelling the toasting.

Pretty cool right? No more cancelling the toast, checking to see if it’s to your exacting standards then popping it back in. Only to have it toasted beyond repair.

The VTT570 currently has 1235 customer reviews and averaging a 4-star rating, so feedback is generally very good on this 2-slice toaster!

Breville VTT570 2-slice toaster features:

Fits all Warburtons bread

Light up control panel

View your toast’s progress without cancelling the cycle

High lift – smaller slices can be removed easily without burning fingers – ouchy

Shiny stainless steel finish

3. Price History For The Breville 2-Slice Toaster Silver, Jarden Consumer Solutions Price: £ 24.99

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £24.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £29.99 06/09/2018 Lowest Price £24.99 18/09/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £24.99 10/11/2018 £29.99 25/09/2018 £24.99 18/09/2018 £29.99 06/09/2018

Number 4 UK Best Selling Toaster The Russell Hobbs Colour Plus 2-Slice Toaster

Another retro looking toaster, sure it might look like something from an eighties style kitchen. It still looks the part, the 23334 toaster lets you cook bread from the freezer, has a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning.

Another awesome feature is the lift and look, meaning you can see the toast status by lifting it up without cancelling the toasting process. The perfect slice of toast every time.

Russell Hobbs 2-slice toaster features:

Lift and Look feature – so you can check your toast without cancelling the cycle

Fits all bread sizes

Frozen bread function, cancel function and variable browning control

Removable crumb tray

4. Price History For The Russell Hobbs Colour Plus 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 59.38

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £59.38 12/11/2018 Highest Price £59.38 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £59.38 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £59.38 12/11/2018

Number 5 UK Best Selling Toaster Breville VTT233 Black 4 Slice Toaster

Whilst this toaster may look more like a sleek alarm clock at first glance, minus the digital display, it’s packed full of features. With a red button light up display, high lift facility so no sticking the fork in to get wayward pieces of toast.

With variable settings ensuring your tasty wonder is cooked to perfection, plus a crumb tray for easy removal and cleaning. Plus the Breville VTT233 toaster is on offer at the moment on Amazon UK, so why not grab a bargain. If of course, you’re looking for a shiny new toaster.

Breville 4-slice toaster VTT233 features:

Two slots four slices

Changeable browning control

Variable width slots for thick/thin slices

Reheat function, defrost function, mid-cycle cancel function

High lift for easy toast removal

Fitted with a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

Illuminated buttons for easy use

5. Price History For The Breville VTT233 Black 4 Slice Toaster, Breville Price: £ 24.96

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £24.96 12/11/2018 Highest Price £27.99 06/09/2018 Lowest Price £24.96 03/11/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £24.96 03/11/2018 £27.99 06/09/2018

Number 6 UK Best Selling The Russell Hobbs Textures 2-Slice Toaster

The Russell Hobbs 21641 toaster is available in either black or white, both are the same price by the way. With an average of 4-stars from 5 based on 216 customer reviews, this low-cost toaster seems to be very popular indeed.

With a variable browning function to get the right toasting level, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, and extra wide slots for toasting that thicker slice. The 21641 is a great choice by all accounts for those that are on a budget when looking for a new toaster.

Russell Hobbs 21641 2-slice toaster features:

Wide Slots – great for thicker bread

Toast from frozen bread function, cancel function and reheat function

Removable crumb tray

Variable browning function

6. Price History For The Russell Hobbs Textures 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 17.00

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £17.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.98 13/09/2018 Lowest Price £17.00 03/11/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £17.00 03/11/2018 £19.98 13/09/2018 £19.96 06/09/2018

Number 7 UK Best Selling The Russell Hobbs Classic Long Slot 2-Slice Toaster

If you like your toaster with a sexy stainless steel finish, rejoice as the 23310 toaster by Russell Hobbs has just that. A staple part of the Russell Hobbs range is the lift and look feature, this means you can view your toast progress without stopping the toasting process.

Couple that with a cook from frozen function, cancel function and of course a variable browning control this toaster is the perfect accompaniment to your shiny new kitchen.

Russell Hobbs Classic 23310 Long Slot Toaster Features:

Lift and look feature

Fits all bread sizes

Frozen bread function, cancel function and variable browning control

Removable crumb tray

7. Price History For The Russell Hobbs Classic Long Slot 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 23.00

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £23.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £23.00 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £23.00 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £23.00 12/11/2018

Number 8 UK Best Selling The Russell Hobbs Buckingham 4-Slice Toaster

It looks more industrial than some of the other Russell Hobbs toaster offerings. Despite that this beauty is packed full of feature goodness.

With over 250 customer reviews and a 4-star rating the Russell Hobbs Buckingham sure is popular. There’s actually two different versions of the Buckingham, one’s a four slice (this one) and there’s also a two slice version.

In terms of features, the Russell Hobbs 20750 toaster has a polished stainless steel exterior, variable browning control for that ultimate slice of toast. And with extra wide slots, it can cope with thicker bread with ease. Plus the extra lift facility which means no more burnt fingers.

Russell Hobbs 20750 Buckingham Toaster Features:

Stainless steel finish

Variable browning control

Blue illuminated light strip during the toasting cycle

Wide slots – perfect for crumpets, tea cakes and thicker slices of bread

Extra lift for smaller bread types

8. Price History For The Russell Hobbs Buckingham 4-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 38.00

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £38.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £38.00 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £38.00 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £38.00 12/11/2018

Number 9 UK Best Selling The Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster

Why do these manufacturers name their toasters so? I mean I get the dimensions name, sure it sounds like something from a sci-fi film add the model 220021 and it’s straight up sci-fi. Anyways I digress.

The Dimensions toaster by Morphy Richards has a rather impressive 4-star rating out of over 150 customer reviews, so it’s a wee bit popular. Coming in at under £30.00 it’s relatively cheap for what it is.

It looks rather spiffy as well a little different from other toasters on offer and would look great in your kitchen. Plus it comes in four different colours, such as black, white, cream and red, so there is something for most kitchens.

Dimension 2-Slice Toaster Features:

Defrost setting

Re-heat setting

Variable browning control

Removable crumb tray

9. Price History For The Morphy Richards Dimensions 2 Slice Toaster, Morphy Richards Price: £ 18.99

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £18.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £18.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £18.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £18.99 12/11/2018

Number 10 UK Best Selling The Dualit 26205 2-Slot Lite Toaster

A more expensive toaster sure, that doesn’t mean it’s not popular. In fact, the Dualit 26205 toaster has over 300 customer reviews and a steady star rating of 4-stars. It certainly stands apart in terms of design from other toasters.

The 26205 toaster has a raft of features, such as the peek and pop (see below for that feature) as well as thicker slots for accommodating crumpets, tea cakes and alike. Plus it has the added bonus of a removable crumb tray to keep it clean.

Dualit 26205 toaster features:

Peek and pop lets you look at your toast status without cancelling the process

Bagel and defrost settings tackle bagels or buns effortlessly and defrost straight from the freezer

Extra-wide slots for thicker slices and terrific toasties with the Sandwich Cage

Removable crumb tray

A high lift mechanism for the smaller slice of toast, lift without fear of burning your fingers.

10. Price History For The Dualit 26205 2-Slot Lite Toaster, Dualit Price: £ 58.94

as of 12/11/2018 11:20 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £58.94 12/11/2018 Highest Price £58.94 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £58.94 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £58.94 12/11/2018

So ends the round up of best selling toasters

