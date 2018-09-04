Home » Retro Gaming » 200 Dreamcast Games & Prices What’s Your Fav?
Retro Gaming

200 Dreamcast Games & Prices What’s Your Fav?

Last updated on 0

Dreamcast Game Roundup – What’s your favourite?

Table of Contents

I used to own a Dreamcast amongst a wealth of other consoles. In fact, I had quite the collection, then my partner fell pregnant (planned!) and I had to make room, I can’t say it’s a shame as the gift of life is a wonderful, etc, etc.

However, I do miss my old Dreamcast and beavering away at games such as Soul Calibur, Resident Evil, Head Hunter and more. I miss the good old days, hooked up to my projector and playing classics from yesteryear. I had quite the man cave, alas no more.

Rummaging through car boot sales in search of a Dreamcast bargain

That was me, visiting pretty much every car boot within a certain distance, searching for decent Dreamcast games to further my collection. The problem was in my area, the Dreamcast doesn’t seem to have been as popular as I thought.

Ferreting around old game stores and searching out some deals was the next step, that and eBay of course. I never even thought to try Amazon for old games? I know right? Dipsh*t some of you will no doubt be saying under your breath.

With that in mind, I thought I’d list all I could find from Amazon UK in terms of Dreamcast games. I’m still not at a stage where I can build my man cave replete with consoles and games from yesteryear. Tis a shame indeed.

I was quite shocked at some of the prices listed on Amazon UK for old Sega Dreamcast games. Some are over a couple of hundred quid! Which is a bit steep for most, however more discerning collectors might not baulk so much at the price.

There are over 200 Dreamcast games I’ve curated from Amazon UK

Hopefully, there will be something you might like, or maybe you need to complete your Dreamcast collection. For me looking through all these games it’s just pure nostalgia, and me muttering the odd “Used to have that, used to have that one as well.”

Either way, I hope you enjoy the roundup and please do leave a comment with your fav out of the collection, would be great to see what you guys and girls all loved from the good old days.

Hydro Thunder

Hydro Thunder

  • Hydro Thunder
£6.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
F1 World Grand Prix (Dreamcast)

F1 World Grand Prix (Dreamcast)

£7.61
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
ECW Hardcore Revolution

ECW Hardcore Revolution

  • Over 40 hardcore ECW stars.
  • Real gutter-mouth crowd chants & commentry from ECW's Joey Styles.
  • Acclaims revolutionary Create-a-Wrestler.
£7.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
ECW Anarchy Rulz

ECW Anarchy Rulz

  • RVD, Tanaka, The Sandman over 60 extreme wrestlers
  • Backlot brawls
  • Two man commentary
  • Brimstone match
  • music from Dope & One Minute Silence
£8.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
WWF Attitude

WWF Attitude

  • Now featuring over 40 of you favourite Superstars
  • Including Stone Cold, The Rock, The Undertaker
  • Customise your own wrestlers move sets and costumes
  • Real-life entrance and theme songs
  • Over 20 game modes
£9.46
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NFL Quarterback Club 2000

NFL Quarterback Club 2000

  • NFL simulator for 1 to 4 players
  • 5 play modes: season, exhibition, tournament, playoffs, and Pro Bowl
  • All-new Shoulder Charge button for busting through defenders
  • Replay key moments of all 34 Super Bowls with authentic game stats
£9.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Jimmy White's Cueball 2 (Dreamcast)

Jimmy White's Cueball 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Realistic snooker simulation
  • Developed in conjunction with Jimmy White himself
  • Real-life physics
  • Finished with the snooker? Then try a game of darts, or a few arcade machines!
  • Challenging computer-controller competitors
£9.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Toy Racer

Toy Racer

  • 4 Players can take control in the miniturised world that is Toy Racer
  • Be the first to cross the finish line, but play fair
  • Featuring 4 crazy tracks, over 24 vehicles, lots of weapons and bonuses
  • For the Sega Dreamcast only
£10.22
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
POD 2

POD 2

  • Drive to survive in the first on line racing game for Dreamcast
  • POD is an alien virus, sweeping like wildfire through the mining colony of Damethra, mutilating all objects in its wake
  • Face the challenge of your life screaming through mutilated landscapes in your futuristic racer, as you attempt to avoid it's deadly grasp
£10.98
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Virtua Fighter 3: Team Battle

Virtua Fighter 3: Team Battle

  • Deep and rewarding gameplay
  • Arcade-quality character and environmental graphics
  • Complicated fighter artificial intelligence is effectively challenging
£11.57
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Quake III Arena

Quake III Arena

  • Choose on of 25 savage warriors for relentless heart-pounding battle action as you strive to be #1.
  • A deadly arsenal of weapons ranging from shotguns, rocket launchers, lightning guns or plasma guns for more firepower and destruction.
£11.62
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
F1 Racing Championship

F1 Racing Championship

  • Plate-forme : Sega Dreamcast
  • Editeur : Ubisoft
  • Classification PEGI : unknown
  • Date de sortie : 2001-01-19
  • Genre : car-and-truck-racing-games
£11.84
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Chuchu Rocket! (Dreamcast)

Chuchu Rocket! (Dreamcast)

  • Offers a new on-line gaming experiance
  • 4 player adrenaline paced puzzle game
  • Wildly addictive game with friends in your own home or on-line with strangers
£11.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Fighting Force 2 (Dreamcast)

Fighting Force 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Real-time character and object lighting
  • Accurate lighting on the background environment.
  • Advanced combat system.
  • Multiple impact points allows varying character reactions.
  • Enemies have unique aptitude levels, allowing them to see obstructions and use the environment to their advantage.
£11.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Trickstyle

Trickstyle

  • 400 stunts to master, 9 characters have signature moves.
  • Increadible graphics and realistic animation.
  • Race through futuristic Manhattan, London or Tokyo.
  • Trickstyle takes you on a race of a life time.
£12.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? (Dreamcast)

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? (Dreamcast)

  • Based on the hit TV game show
  • Hundreds of questions
  • Questions posed by show host Chris Tarrant
  • Authentic music and lighting design
  • Lifelines are 50/50, Ask the Audience, and Phone a Friend
£12.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tom Clancy's Rogue Spear

Tom Clancy's Rogue Spear

  • New advanced weapons and gear
  • Up to 4 player deathmatch
  • Full sniper support
  • Specialist's weapons and planning
  • 10 new playable characters
£12.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tee Off

Tee Off

  • Control your swing and Topspin, backspin, even hooks and slices.
  • Adjustable levels and controls for the hackers and the pros.
  • Worlds best courses - America, Scotland, Australia, Japan, Africa.
  • 6 Great game modes.
£12.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
SWWS 2000: Sega Worldwide Soccer (Dreamcast)

SWWS 2000: Sega Worldwide Soccer (Dreamcast)

  • The latest edition of Sega's best selling football series
  • Amazingly realistic sound and graphics
  • Huge array of club and international teams
  • Multiple gameplay modes including championship and cup
£14.15
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sega GT (Dreamcast)

Sega GT (Dreamcast)

  • 3-D driving game for 1 or 2 players
  • 130 sports cars--from classics to currents
  • Thousands of options and hundreds of styles
  • 5 racing seasons and 22 courses
  • Dynamic instant replay
£14.55
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Planet Ring (Dreamcast)

Planet Ring (Dreamcast)

  • Unique online theme park concept
  • Play four games: Dream Dorobo, Ball Bubble, SOAR and Splash
  • Use the RING Messenger to communicate with friends
  • New content coming online all the time
& Free shipping
£14.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
UEFA Dream Soccer (Dreamcast)

UEFA Dream Soccer (Dreamcast)

  • Sets new standards in football on the Dreamcast
  • Supports both traditional modes and new arcade game modes never before seen in a football game such as Global Domination, Time Attack and Team Battle, but thats not all
£14.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Jet Set Radio

Jet Set Radio

  • Choose from 10 cartoon-style characters
  • Go on 18 missions in 3 worlds
  • Create your own logo by combining letters, colors, and special effects
  • Cars and pedestrians move in real time
  • Urban-industrial soundtrack
& Free shipping
£15.50
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tokyo Highway Challenge (Dreamcast)

Tokyo Highway Challenge (Dreamcast)

  • In your personal car park, you'll find over 25 basic car models.
  • The slick 3D engine offers a true arcade feel to the game.
  • Three separate playing modes:
  • Practice-Mode, Quest-Mode, Time-Attack-Mode.
  • Save any of your personally modified cars onto the Dreamcast-Memory-Card.
& Free shipping
£16.70
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Virtua Athlete

Virtua Athlete

  • Unofficial companion to the Sydney Olympics
  • Compete in seven different events
  • Be the best at the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put and more
  • Compete in high jump, 110-meter hurdles, javelin throw and 1500-meter run
£16.85
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ready 2 Rumble

Ready 2 Rumble

  • 16 different boxers each with their own unique moves.
  • Punches, hooks, haymakers, kidney punches, low blows and hilarious taunts.
  • Manage your own career.
  • Train your boxers.
  • Save customized boxers for head-to-head play.
£16.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Suzuki Alstare - Extreme Racing (Dreamcast)

Suzuki Alstare - Extreme Racing (Dreamcast)

  • Great graphics
  • New features unlock as you advance through the game
  • Solid controls
£17.89
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Psychic Force 2012

Psychic Force 2012

  • Fight in full 360 degree aerial battles
  • Take control of the different elements with wind, magic, lightning and earth
  • Incredible 3D graphics with next generation 128 bit anime graphics
  • Master both short range, hand-to-hand and long range psychic attacks
£17.93
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Kao the Kangaroo

Kao the Kangaroo

  • Equaly fun levels for young and old players
  • 6 complete Sceneries (Forest, Keep, Submarine, Ancient Egypt, Space and Candyland)
  • Real looking heights
  • Stunning 3D Graphics
  • Brilliant 3D Sound
£18.18
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NBA Showtime: NBA on NBC (Dreamcast)

NBA Showtime: NBA on NBC (Dreamcast)

  • Awesome replays.
  • Create your own player.
  • On fire mode.
  • Fake & juke moves.
  • Play mascots, big heads and other hidden characters.
£18.29
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

  • All new moves including the ability to hover, fly, super jump and teleport
  • All new vehicles such as the jet bike, hoverboard and morePartner with your "elite team": Booster, Mira and X-R to fight off Evil Emperor Zurg's robotic and vehicular minions
£18.50
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Deadly Skies (Dreamcast)

Deadly Skies (Dreamcast)

  • State of the art 3D graphics and physics engine
  • Fly the hottest range of supersonic aircraft in the world
  • Pilot your way through multiple missions - all with their detailed briefings and strategic objectives
& Free shipping
£18.70
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
MSR: Metropolis Street Racer (Dreamcast)

MSR: Metropolis Street Racer (Dreamcast)

  • 40 licensed sports cars from 14 manufacturers
  • 200 different routes in 3 world-class cities: Tokyo, London, and San Francisco
  • 15 square miles of 3-D scenery
  • Gameplay modes include street race, timed run, and championship
& Free shipping
£19.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Silent Scope

Silent Scope

  • Multiple paths for long lasting appeal
  • Arcade story mode and additional original story mode
  • Training mode
  • Time attack mode
  • Shooting terrorists in the eye from a quarterof a mile away
£19.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Chicken Run

Chicken Run

  • Huge detailed 3D immersive environments
  • Characters, voices and locations based on the film
  • Highly involving gameplay and an easy control system
  • Something for everyone including stealth, puzzle-solving and arcade elements
£19.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Worldwide Soccer 2000 Euro Edition

Worldwide Soccer 2000 Euro Edition

  • Sega WorldWide Soccer 2000 Euro Edition is more than an update
  • It's a whole new playing and visual experience
  • New game modes; 6 specific gaming modes and a whole host of new features
  • Greater attention to player details
£19.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Mag Force Racing (Dreamcast)

Mag Force Racing (Dreamcast)

  • Conquer four skill classes, which become increasingly difficult to match your level of expertise, and unlock all 22 tripods.
  • Drive through 9 futuristic environments including as Moscow, Hawaii, Mars, and Needle Rock, which feature elements like high vertical tunnels, underwater tubes, and artificial gravity.
£19.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Re-Volt

Re-Volt

  • 28+ cars to find and control
  • 13 single player tracks set in 7 different environments
  • 5 single player game modes
  • Racing and Battle multiplayer modes
  • 4 multiplayer arenas
£21.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Spirit of Speed

Spirit of Speed

  • 1930s racing simulation
  • 15 historic cars
  • Detailed 3-D models
  • 9 authentic international race circuits, including Germany's Avus and the U.S.'s Roosevelt Raceway
  • Each car was extensively researched for its authentic look, sound, and handling
£21.98
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Speed Devils On Line

Speed Devils On Line

£22.41
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

  • Sequel to bestselling skateboarding game
  • Play as Tony Hawk or another pro, or create your own skater from scratch
  • Design your ideal course with 3-D skate-park editor
  • Choose from hundreds of new tricks, and experience realistic collisions
£23.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ultimate Fighting Championship

Ultimate Fighting Championship

  • Officially licensed game of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
  • Over 30 fighting styles include boxing, king fu, wrestling, and tae kwon do
  • Realistic matches end in tap-outs, takedowns, submissions, knockouts,ref calls, and more
£24.29
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Millennium Soldier

Millennium Soldier

  • Pure action with 20 fantastic missions.
  • 1 or 2 players.
  • Weapons and explosions like there is no tomorrow.
£24.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tony Hawk's Skateboarding

Tony Hawk's Skateboarding

  • Featuring realistic physics models and high rez graphics
  • 10 of the hottest skateboarding pros
  • 9 real world courses including skateparks and downhill courses
  • Multiple game play modes
  • Robust and easy-to-learn trick and combo system
£24.98
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Buggy Heat (Dreamcast)

Buggy Heat (Dreamcast)

  • Drive 8 different off-road vehicles
  • Race on 6 tracks from around the world
  • Multiple gameplay modes including time attack and championship mode
  • Challenge a friend in the innovative versus mode
£24.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
V-Rally 2 - Expert Edition

V-Rally 2 - Expert Edition

  • Accessible driving physics exclusive to the SEGA Dreamcast
  • Over 80 new tracks and special stages in over 12 different countries
  • 16 official cars of the 1999 World Rally Championship
  • 10 bonus cars to discover
£24.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Disney's Dinosaur

Disney's Dinosaur

  • Action, adventure, platform game.
£24.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
PowerStone (Dreamcast)

PowerStone (Dreamcast)

  • Total interactivity climb a pillar, lift a chair or even run up a wall.
  • Jaw dropping graphics with fast paced gameplay.
  • Includes eight different characters with unique abilities and fighting characteristics.
& Free shipping
£25.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Virtua Tennis 2 (Dreamcast)

Virtua Tennis 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Play as one of 16 internationally ranked tennis players
  • Lob and smash your way to victory in single, doubles, and mixed doubles play
  • Create your own player and compete to be ranked number 1
  • For 1 to 4 players
& Free shipping
£25.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NFL Blitz 2000 (Dreamcast)

NFL Blitz 2000 (Dreamcast)

  • NFL Blitz sequel #1 adds 4 player support.
  • Realistic weather and new Stadiums.
  • Blitz passing with a touch of a button.
  • Offensive and Defensive audibles.
  • Change plays at the line of scrimmage.
£25.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Midway's Greatest Arcade Hits 1 - Joust, Defender 1 & 2, Sinister, Bubbles

Midway's Greatest Arcade Hits 1 - Joust, Defender 1 & 2, Sinister, Bubbles

  • Anthology of 5 classic games
  • Features Defender and Defender II
  • Also includes arcade classics Robotron 2084, Sinistar, and Bubbles
  • Original graphics and sound
  • Simple, traditional controls are easy to learn
£25.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Floigan Bros.

Floigan Bros.

  • Adventure game starring the smart Hoigle and the strong Moigle
  • 13 junkyard areas, each with its own flavor and gameplay elements
  • Dozens of minigames
  • Teach Moigle new abilities that he can carry to the next episode
£25.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tomb Raider Chronicles

Tomb Raider Chronicles

  • 4 newly discovered, previously untold adventures
  • Gain new insights into Lara's past exploits
  • Overcome obstacles by tightrope walking, parallel-bar swinging, and using a hand-to-hand stealth attack
  • Enhanced inventory system allows you to combine a variety of weapons and items
£26.10
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Fur Fighters

Fur Fighters

  • Stuffed animals launch rescue mission with high-power weaponry
  • Use all 6 characters independently to defeat Viggo and his evil forces
  • Over 40 levels from New Quack City to Space Station Meer
  • Fluffmatch allows up to 4-player head-to-head action
& Free shipping
£26.57
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
MTV Sports: Skateboarding

MTV Sports: Skateboarding

  • Over 35 huge levels
  • 64 distinct air and land tricks
  • Insane stunt mode
  • 10 seperate game modes
  • Skate with othe A.I skaters
£27.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
4 Wheel Thunder

4 Wheel Thunder

£27.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Incoming (Dreamcast)

Incoming (Dreamcast)

  • Fight against Alian's with land, sea and air combat craft.
  • Consists of six senarios with 10 consecutive levels.
  • Missions include attack, defence, interception supply & escourt.
  • Hidden missions for players to find.
£27.13
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Roadsters UK - Dreamcast - PAL

Roadsters UK - Dreamcast - PAL

& Free shipping
£27.88
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

  • Rainbow Six, Mission Pack Eagle Watch
  • Rogue Spear, Mission Pack Urban Ops
  • Covert Operations Essentials
  • 3 Prima strategy guides
  • Special exclusive CD-ROM with Covert Operations information and video
£29.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Super Runabout: The Golden State (Dreamcast)

Super Runabout: The Golden State (Dreamcast)

  • Race around the mean streets of San Francisco
  • Huge range of vehicles from 70s muscle cars to ice cream vans
  • Amazing graphics and sounds
  • Large range of missions to complete
£29.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Soul Fighter

Soul Fighter

£29.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
F1 World Grand Prix 2

F1 World Grand Prix 2

  • The most realistic F1 game for the Dreamcast
  • All the drivers from the 1998 season (except Jacques Villeneuve)
  • Four game modes: single race, championship, time trail and match race
  • Incredible graphics and total realism
£29.54
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
European Super League

European Super League

  • The cream of European football in competition together for the first time
  • 16 fully-licensed teams, players and stadiums
  • Official 2000/2001 season kits
  • Every player individually modelled
  • 2000/01 season squad line ups for all 16 teams
£29.54
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Championship Surfer

Championship Surfer

  • 10 outrageous beaches
  • 5-to-30 foot breakers
  • 8 world class surfers
  • 6 camera angles
  • More than 20 different moves and 40 different tricks
£29.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
WWF Royal Rumble

WWF Royal Rumble

  • World Wrestling Federation wrestling for the Dreamcast
  • Choose among 20 different wrestlers, each with unique moves
  • Rumbles take place with up to 9 wrestlers in the ring at a time
  • Choose a wrestling partner to execute moves on your behalf
£29.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Hidden and dangerous - Dreamcast - PAL

Hidden and dangerous - Dreamcast - PAL

£29.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future (Dreamcast)

Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future (Dreamcast)

  • 3-D underwater adventure
  • High-resolution graphics and vibrant lighting effects
  • Plants and creatures look and move realistically
  • Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is programmed into enemies for challenging play
£29.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Mr Driller

Mr Driller

  • Mr Driller's world has been covered with blocks.
  • Armed with only a mighty drill, you'll have to dig your way down to safty before his air runs out
£30.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2 (Dreamcast)

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2 (Dreamcast)

  • 23 boxers include Michael Jackson and Shaquille O'Neal
  • Contains outrageous costumes, special moves, taunts, and rumble flurries
  • Arcade mode and championship mode
  • Includes photographers, corner men with spit buckets, ring girls, and Michael Buffer
£31.29
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Snow Surfers

Snow Surfers

  • Race down five different courses
  • Three game modes: Free Ride, Super Pipe and Match Race
  • Bust crazy tricks on the halfpipe
  • Addictive split screen mode
£31.42
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Worms World Party

Worms World Party

  • 1-4 players
  • Customize with selection of switches, options, and toggles
  • Worm speech, weapons, and landscapes editors
  • Cartoon-style animation
£32.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
AeroWings (Dreamcast)

AeroWings (Dreamcast)

  • Enter the cockpit of 10 high technology jetfighters
  • Astounding graphics and perfect control
  • Experiance 20 different acrobatic fight missions
  • Improve your flight manoeuvers thanks to 12 different camera views
£32.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Star Wars Episode 1: Demolition

Star Wars Episode 1: Demolition

  • Winner takes all in 8 intense arenas with over 10 Star Wars vehicles to choose from
  • Blast your way to victory with an aresenal that includes laser cannons, proton torpedoes and concussion missiles
  • Total vehicular mayhem: special attacks and 4 game modes including tournament and high stakes
£34.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation

  • Go back in time and discover Lara's roots as an adventurer
  • Lara can shoot switches, read inscriptions, light torches, and kick down doors
  • More new moves than ever before, including climbing and swinging from ropes
£34.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Freestyle Scooter

Freestyle Scooter

£34.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
MDK 2

MDK 2

  • Humouros, 3rd-person action game
  • 3 playable characters: Kurt Hectic, Dr. Fluke Hawkins, and a robotic dog named Max
  • 10 environments from a subspace art gallery to an asteroid spinning through space
  • Use gadgets and weapons like Black Hole Bomb, Sniper Silencer, and Ribbon Chute glider
£35.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Stunt GP (Dreamcast)

Stunt GP (Dreamcast)

  • Ramps, fly-overs and loop-the-loops
  • 16 sensational vehicles
  • 24 awesome crazy tracks
  • Arcade, Exhibition, Championship and Time Trial modes
  • 1000s of different combinations to customise your vehicle
£35.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Nightmare Creatures II

Nightmare Creatures II

  • Sequel to the popular 3-D action-horror Nightmare Creatures
  • Third-person game features optional first-person perspective
  • New weapons, spells, and combat techniques
  • Fight through carnivorous zombies, rabid animals, disgusting lab creatures, and assorted other monsters
£35.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sega Rally 2

Sega Rally 2

  • Driveing conditions mud, desert, blizzards and night driving.
  • Choose from 17 world famous rally courses.
  • Upload best times on the Internet.
£37.71
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Toy Commander (Dreamcast)

Toy Commander (Dreamcast)

  • 30 plus vehicles over 50 missions.
  • 1-4 players, vs and operative modes.
  • Discover the true meaning of fun in Toy Commander.
£37.71
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Pen Pen

Pen Pen

  • Colourful tracks with imaginative themes
  • Simple controls
£37.72
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Confidential Mission (Dreamcast)

Confidential Mission (Dreamcast)

  • Mission Mode: There are 3 Stages in total, game can change depending on the results of the mini games
  • Agent Acadamy: 1 Player only, Practice your gun shooting skills. Level 1 basic shooting skills
  • 2 player Partner Mode: See how well you work with another player
£37.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Aqua GT

Aqua GT

& Free shipping
£38.90
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
SoulCalibur (Dreamcast)

SoulCalibur (Dreamcast)

  • Lots of characters with unique personalities, fighting styles, and weapons
  • Includes hidden characters and 2 new characters
  • Each character has new moves in addition to an already large move list
  • Eight-way run system, 60 frames per second
& Free shipping
£38.93
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
South Park: Chef's Luv Shack

South Park: Chef's Luv Shack

  • Dozens of incredibly fun mini-games such as Spank the Monkey with Mr. Mackey, Asses in Space with Terrance and Phillip, Beefcake! with Cartman, and many more!
  • Insane game show hosted by everybody's favorite chef, Chef!
£38.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Heavy Metal Geomatrix

Heavy Metal Geomatrix

  • 4 teams of Nanobot warriors clash in futuristic 3D arenas
  • Choose from 12 different Nano-Gladiators
  • Metal soundtrack includes songs from Megadeth, Halford and Entombed
  • Edgy 3D graphics
  • Based on creations by artist Simon Bisley
£39.31
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Virtua Tennis

Virtua Tennis

  • Based on the arcade original
  • Realistic 3-D environments and fluid animation
  • 8 internationally ranked men's tennis players to choose from
  • Play on hard court, clay, grass, or carpet--each surface responds differently
£39.51
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Dragons Blood (Dreamcast)

Dragons Blood (Dreamcast)

£39.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Toy Story 2

Toy Story 2

  • Jump, climb, spin, float, and stomp your way through 15 giant levels
  • Use Buzz's lasers and wings to fight off bad guys
  • Solve puzzles, collect tokens, and fight boss monsters
  • Features original character voices from the movie throughout the game
£39.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Spec Ops II - Omega Squad

Spec Ops II - Omega Squad

£39.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Mortal Kombat Gold

Mortal Kombat Gold

  • 20 fighters including past warriors.
  • 13 interative arenas and new weapon selection screen.
  • Kodes and secret characters and Dreamcast surprises.
£40.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
The Nomad Soul

The Nomad Soul

  • Hundreds of passersby and vehicles with complete freedom to move around
  • Experience "virtual reincarnation"--take the body of the first person touching you after dying
  • Features an all-original soundtrack, cowritten by David Bowie and Reeves Gabrels
& Free shipping
£40.19
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Maken X

Maken X

  • Innovative "lock-on" combat system
  • Intense first-person-perspective combat; pioneering 3-D sound gives accurate voice and sound effects
  • Brain-jack over 10 unique characters
  • More than 20 gorgeous levels in lush, complex 3-D worlds
£44.41
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Racing Simulation 2 Monaco grand Prix Online (DC)

Racing Simulation 2 Monaco grand Prix Online (DC)

£49.39
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Bangai-o

Bangai-o

  • 2-D shooter featuring giant robots
  • Free-roaming 2-D exploration
  • Cool old-school anime style
  • Lighthearted for a shoot-em-up
  • For one player
£49.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Marvel vs. Capcom

Marvel vs. Capcom

  • Fight combinations of characters from all over the Marvel and Capcom universes
  • Marvel characters include: Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine
  • Capcom characters include: Street Fighters Ryu, Chun Li, and Zangief
£49.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Deep Fighter

Deep Fighter

  • Dogfight-style combat comes to the bottom of the sea
  • Lead attack formations into hostile waters
  • Rescue damaged craft and installations
  • Orchestrate the repair and strategic defense of mining installations
  • Uncover the secrets of each new area
£53.76
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sega Marine Fishing

Sega Marine Fishing

£54.07
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Conflict Zone: Modern War Strategy (Dreamcast)

Conflict Zone: Modern War Strategy (Dreamcast)

£54.98
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Outtrigger (Dreamcast)

Outtrigger (Dreamcast)

  • Combat game with 1st- and 3rd-person perspectives
  • Compete with team members for leadership of terrorism-fighting Interforce organization
  • Unlockable weapons, character edit options
  • Supports Dreamcast keyboard and mouse
£54.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Coaster Works: Build the ride of your life (Dreamcast)

Coaster Works: Build the ride of your life (Dreamcast)

  • Roller coaster park simulation
  • Design and ride your own rides
  • Six levels of play
  • Realistic physics engine
  • For one player
£58.28
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
San Francisco Rush 2049 (Dreamcast)

San Francisco Rush 2049 (Dreamcast)

  • 3 different modes: race, stunt and battle
  • 13 selectable cars
  • 19 tracks
  • Online options
  • Up to 4 player action
£59.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
18 Wheeler (Dreamcast)

18 Wheeler (Dreamcast)

  • 18 wheels, 20 tons of cargo, 60 feet of truck and 10,000 miles of highway
  • Fill up with diesel and climb aboard one of four rigs
  • No holds barred diving battle against rival truckers and the clock
£59.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein (Dreamcast)

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein (Dreamcast)

  • 22 characters each with his or her own plasma weapon
  • Special-effect enhanced plasma combos
£62.76
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Rayman 2: The Great Escape

Rayman 2: The Great Escape

  • Another game in the popular Rayman series
  • Help Rayman regain his magical powers
  • Action-packed 3-D adventure
  • Gain more skills, and your enemies get smarter, your challenges harder
  • For ages 8 and up
£64.65
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Resident Evil - CODE: Veronica (Dreamcast)

Resident Evil - CODE: Veronica (Dreamcast)

  • First Dreamcast instalment in Resident Evil series
  • Frightening survival horror action game
  • Fight zombies and other horrifying mutations
  • Exquisitely detailed 3D character graphics
  • Bonus Battle Game level
£64.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Powerstone 2 - dreamcast - JAP - DC46

Powerstone 2 - dreamcast - JAP - DC46

£66.08
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Carrier (Dreamcast)

Carrier (Dreamcast)

  • Exciting, engrossing 3D adventure
  • Uncover the frightening mystery
  • Compelling action adventure
  • Beware of varied zombies and monsters along the way
  • Survival horror
£69.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Dead Or Alive 2

Dead Or Alive 2

  • Fight in interactive 3D arenas
  • Choose from 12 realistic fighters
  • Unlock hidden extras
  • Seven modes of play
  • Special tag team mode
£69.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Red Dog: Superior Firepower (Dreamcast)

Red Dog: Superior Firepower (Dreamcast)

  • Incredible 3D graphics with amazing interactive landscapes
  • Huge number of enemies can you destroy them all?
  • Mega powerful arsenal include laser cannons, rockets and super bombs
  • Addictive four player multiplayer mode
£70.37
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Record of Lodoss War

Record of Lodoss War

  • Based on the hugely successful Record of Lodoss War animated series
  • Massive 3D environments to explore, containing huge monsters, swamps, deserts, forests, dungeons and towns
  • Brilliant animations and graphical effects
£79.89
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Capcom vs SNK

Capcom vs SNK

  • SNK Vs Capcom contains 16 characters from the SNK universe
  • Street Fighter characters are based on their Zero/Alpha3 models
  • Benimaru is in a new costume since he is known to wear differently in every game
£79.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Blue Stinger

Blue Stinger

  • A massive earthquake causes a mysterious island to rise from the ocean.
  • The island is taken over by a large biotech corporation conducting covert research.
  • You witness a meteor striking the land, creating a strange dome of energy.
£79.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure

  • Stop Dr Robotnik raising a chaos monster
  • Control six characters
  • Unlockable secrets including 12 classic Game Gear titles
  • The Chao minigame creatures from past Sonic games return
  • For 1 player (2 players in Chao mode)
£80.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Timestalkers

Timestalkers

  • Giant world featured in stunning 3D graphics.
  • Complete 360 freedom of movement.
  • Game layouts change every time you play.
  • Play as one of 6 main characters -- interact with over 30 characters.
  • Monster missions and sub games for the VMU.
£80.61
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Silver

Silver

  • Wield your sword! Slash through your opponents in real-time combat.
  • Interact with scores of characters. Be wary, not all are friendly!
  • Recruit allies, all with special abilities-Sekune is a master of archery, Cagen is a skilled martial artist, Jug's strength makes him a force to be reckoned with, and more.
£99.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Space Channel 5

Space Channel 5

  • Free fellow earthlings by matching the aliens' dance moves step for step
  • Match the rhythm as well as the sequence of steps to advance through levels
  • Dance floors include an invaded spaceport, the interior of an asteroid, and more
£99.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Street Fighter III: Double Impact (Dreamcast)

Street Fighter III: Double Impact (Dreamcast)

  • From the popular arcade fighting series
  • 2 coin-op games on 1 Dreamcast disc
  • Ryu and Ken return with a whole new cast of characters
  • Allows you to rise through the game by using new combos to defeat other contestants
£129.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)

  • Top secret Goverment plans to us undead sodiers goes wrong.
  • Choose from 3 trained agents in armed and unarmed combat.
  • Use a wealth of weapons at your disposal.
  • Time to put he dead to bed.
£130.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Dynamite Cop (Dreamcast)

Dynamite Cop (Dreamcast)

  • Fast-paced arcade action, hand-to-hand or weapon-based fighting against multiple opponents
  • Large variety of weapons can be picked up and used, ranging from the seriously destructive to the ridiculously comic
£145.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sonic Adventure 2 (Dreamcast)

Sonic Adventure 2 (Dreamcast)

  • 6 playable characters: hero favorites Sonic, Knuckles and Tails, plus new villainous characters Shadow, Rouge, and Dr Robotnik
  • 2-player mode: compete head-to-head in 3 different modes of 2-player action
£149.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Shenmue (Dreamcast)

Shenmue (Dreamcast)

  • Story-based 1-player game
  • Incorporates elements of role-playing, fighting, and adventure-game genres
  • Astoundingly realistic, free-roaming 3-D world
  • Direct Ryo's quest for revenge and answers
  • Many inventive minigames, including full arcade versions of Hang On and Space Harrier
£159.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Rez

Rez

  • Revolutionary gameplay allows players to create their own rhythms while destroying enemies
  • Unlock more than 20 extra features by mastering every aspect of the game
  • Advanced technology blends intense visuals, addictive action, ans awesome music into one seamless gaming experience
£180.00
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Shenmue II (Dreamcast)

Shenmue II (Dreamcast)

  • Set in Hong Kong, Kowloon and Guilin
  • Highly-detailed world with breathtaking scenery
  • New navigational system--map your current location and mark areas you visit
  • Fight, gamble and otherwise interact with a whole new cast of characters
£244.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
MOHO

MOHO

  • The Dead Man's Walk is a Roll in the Park
  • Feel the earth move and the crowds roar as the biggest, baddest criminals in the galaxy run riot for their freedom
  • Smash, slash, claw and work your way through over 80 Gladitorial levels of addictive and quick-thinking multi-player archade action
£299.90
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Grandia II

Grandia II

  • Cinematic role-playing game
  • Sequel to popular Sega Saturn RPG
  • Battle system that's partially turn-based and partially real-time
  • Race to prevent war between gods of good and evil
  • Detailed, real-time 3-D graphics
£299.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Project Justice: Rival Schools 2 (Dreamcast)

Project Justice: Rival Schools 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Action game
  • Uncover the mystery behind an unusual series of events
  • More than 20 playable characters, each with his or her own unique skills and custom attacks
  • 5 modes of play, include arcade, versus, training, league battle, and tournament
£399.95
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Worms Armageddon - Sega Dreamcast - PAL

Worms Armageddon - Sega Dreamcast - PAL

  • Classic strategy game
  • Retro dreamcast gaming
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NHL 2K

NHL 2K

  • Most detailed player models ever with 1,500 polygons per model.
  • Detailed graphics right down to glass reflections, ice scrapes, and skate sprays.
  • On-the-fly coaching strategies: team-specific play-styles and strategies.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Evolution

Evolution

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Surf Rocket Racer

Surf Rocket Racer

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Soul Reaver: Legacy Of Kain

Soul Reaver: Legacy Of Kain

  • As Raziel's shifts between planes the world 'morphs' around him!
  • Bloody hand to hand combat, exploration and puzzle solving
  • Huge levels with little loading!
  • Stunning gothic architecture with hi-resolution graphics
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Spider-Man (Dreamcast)

Spider-Man (Dreamcast)

  • Who is the masked hero? It's you
  • Wall crawl and web sling in a totally free roaming 3D New York
  • Fight notorious bosses and an assortment of freak specimens
  • Web shooters and Spider sense let you thwart your enemies sinister plans
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sword of the Berserk: Gut's Rage (Dreamcast)

Sword of the Berserk: Gut's Rage (Dreamcast)

  • Hack-and-slash fighting
  • Expansive storyline
  • Features special "berserk" fighting mode
  • Fight with a super-sized sword
  • Battle more than 30 enemies
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Slave Zero

Slave Zero

  • Huge scale differences between Slave Zero and the other objects in the city
  • Dodging, shooting, grabbing, and hoisting are only a few of the fluid animations
  • Crush cars and tanks underfoot or swat hover vehicles while en route to reach goals
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
UEFA Striker

UEFA Striker

  • 130 teams including the greatest club sides
  • Replay legendary matches and try to rewrite history
  • Unique Training And Certification Mode
  • Live Commentary from Ron Atkinson and Jonathon Pierce.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
International Track and Field (Dreamcast)

International Track and Field (Dreamcast)

  • Based on the long-running series
  • Highly detailed stadiums
  • Motion-capture animation creates realistic movements
  • 12 different international competitions
  • Play in either single-event or championship mode
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Railroad Tycoon II

Railroad Tycoon II

  • All new scenarios exclusive to Dreamcast
  • All new 3D game engine
  • Addictive and deep gameplay spanning the industrial age from 1804 to beyond 2000
  • 60 engine designs, steam, diesel, electric and futuristic trains
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
102 Dalmatians

102 Dalmatians

  • Escape Cruella's wrath in this free roaming 3D action-adventure
  • Sniff, dig and dog paddle your way through 16 levels plus six fun mini-games
  • Explore huge, colourful playgrounds including Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, The Ice Festival and De Vil Manor
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Aerowings 2: Strike Force

Aerowings 2: Strike Force

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Samba De Amigo with Maracas Controllers (Dreamcast)

Samba De Amigo with Maracas Controllers (Dreamcast)

  • 5 different modes of gameplay, 5 levels of difficulty, and a variety of mini-games
  • 2-player action allows gamers to compete simultaneously
  • Special maracas controller recognises the position of the maracas and the number of shakes
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NBA 2K (Dreamcast)

NBA 2K (Dreamcast)

  • 1600+ motion capture moves, the most realistic game to date.
  • 29 teams in 28 individually modelled arena interiors.
  • Get the action in the comfort of your own home.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Speed Devils

Speed Devils

  • Weather effects during racing, including rain, snow, fog, and even seasonal changes
  • 2-player versus mode lets you take on a friend in split-screen racing action
  • The deep championship mode will keep you busy for a long time
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
The Typing Of The Dead

The Typing Of The Dead

  • Keyboard
  • Shooter
  • Sega
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Urban Chaos (Dreamcast)

Urban Chaos (Dreamcast)

  • Choose from 30 missions, each with branching sub-missions
  • Set in a vast, thriving city
  • Explore the constantly shifting urban terrain
  • Multiple modes of combat and action, including hand-to-hand fighting
  • Meet 40 unique characters
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Iron Aces: High Speed WWII Aerial Combat (Dreamcast)

Iron Aces: High Speed WWII Aerial Combat (Dreamcast)

  • World War II combat flight simulator
  • Set in Pacific theatre
  • Climb into cockpits of more than 20 planes
  • 17 levels to conquer
  • Combat enemies on land, sea, and in air
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
House of the Dead 2 with Light Gun (Dreamcast)

House of the Dead 2 with Light Gun (Dreamcast)

  • Blow away killer zombies
  • 6 levels of intense shooting action
  • Based on the smash arcade shooter
  • Branching levels and storyline
  • Use a lightgun (sold separately) for maximum blasting
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Looney Tunes Space Race

Looney Tunes Space Race

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Dino Crisis

Dino Crisis

  • Fight for your survival in this adrenaline-pumping edition of Dino Crisis for Dreamcast
  • Revolutionary 3D engine
  • Realistic animal movements have been rigorously mimicked
  • Character drips blood after being attacked
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Gunbird 2

Gunbird 2

  • Seven characters to choose from including a special appearance by the enormously popular Morrigan, from the DarkStalkers series (Exclusive to the Sega Dreamcast version).
  • Seven extremely unique stages
  • Multiple endings through various story branches
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Army Men: Sarges Heroes / Game

Army Men: Sarges Heroes / Game

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Wetrix + (Dreamcast)

Wetrix + (Dreamcast)

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans 24 Hours

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
House Of The Dead 2 (Dreamcast)

House Of The Dead 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Blow away killer zombies
  • 6 levels of intense shooting action
  • Based on the smash arcade shooter
  • Branching levels and storyline
  • Use a lightgun (sold separately) for maximum blasting
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Wacky Races

Wacky Races

  • Eleven unique characters and vehicles featured in the TV show, ranging from the Slag Brothers' rock-solid, relentless Boulder-Mobile to Peter Perfect's turbo-charged, streamlined Turbo Terrific
  • Several racing modes -- Wacky Cups, Straight Race, Time Trial, and Versus-just to name a few!
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000 (Dreamcast)

Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000 (Dreamcast)

  • Supercross racing simulator for up to 4 players
  • Race as Jeremy "Showtime" McGrath or 1 of 7 other stars
  • 8 stadium courses and 8 motocross tracks
  • 3-D track editor
  • Realistic, motion-captured tricks
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Unreal Tournament (Dreamcast)

Unreal Tournament (Dreamcast)

  • Fight and win or die, using weapons of awesome destructive capabillity
  • Battle on your own or as a member of a team
  • There's only one thing that stands in their way: you
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
NBA 2K2

NBA 2K2

  • Updated rosters, arenas, and uniforms for the 2001-2002 season
  • A smarter AI with improved team rotation and rebounding
  • New street courts
  • Strategy enhancements allow for man or zone defence
  • Online play for up to 8 people
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

  • The latest instalment of the greatest horror game series hits the Dreamcast, Join Jill Valentine, heroine of the original Resident Evil, as she attempts to escape from Raccoon City...
  • This nightmarish adventure reveals more of Umbrella Corporation's most horrifying plot and picks up the action just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles (Dreamcast)

Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles (Dreamcast)

  • Based on the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace feature film
  • Platform-style action game
  • Choose between 5 Jedi knights and use the Force to take back the Theed Royal Palace
  • Fight battle droids, destroyer droids, and assassins, including Sith warrior Darth Maul
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Gauntlet Legends

Gauntlet Legends

  • Starring original Gauntlet characters--Warrior, Valkyrie, Archer, and Wizard, as well as 4 new ones
  • Includes all-new enemies, traps, rune stones, and power-ups
  • Help Sumner contain the powerful demon lord Skorne
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ferrari 355 Challenge: Passione Rossa (Dreamcast)

Ferrari 355 Challenge: Passione Rossa (Dreamcast)

  • Six race courses with exact detail of corners, peaks and valleys
  • Three modes of play
  • Network options with Dreamarena
  • Players can change their car setting
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Alone in the Dark : The New Nightmare (Dreamcast)

Alone in the Dark : The New Nightmare (Dreamcast)

  • Unique game engine never seen before on a home console
  • Cinematic movie sequences, eerie dark sound effects
  • Over 10 creatures and deformities like no others seen yet
  • Play two different characters from two different points in the game
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Charge N Blast (Dreamcast)

Charge N Blast (Dreamcast)

  • 3 distinct modes of play
  • 3 main characters to choose from, each with their own weapons
  • Beat the game to unlock more characters
  • Hoardes of alien creatures
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto 2

  • Sequel to the PlayStation's controversial, tongue-in-cheek Grand Theft Auto
  • Prove your criminal instincts to 1 of 4 warring gangs
  • Carjack innocent victims, assassinate rivals, steal drug shipments, and create general mayhem
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Pro Pinball Trilogy

Pro Pinball Trilogy

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Dreamcast)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Dreamcast)

  • Based on the comic book
  • Fast fighting action
  • Brand new stand attack to unleash materialized mental energy
  • Classic Japanese-style animation
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sydney 2000 - Dreamcast - PAL

Sydney 2000 - Dreamcast - PAL

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Soldier of Fortune

Soldier of Fortune

  • 26 Levels spanning 10 missions all over the globe
  • Story driven plotline with ultra-realistic weapons, enemies and environments
  • High action, fast gameplay with cinematic "Action Movie" feel
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter Alpha 3

  • 33 playable characters
  • 8fighting modes - tons of secret modes
  • Fight your way around the globe in the World Tour Mode
  • Internet Support
  • Upload high scores and compete for the number 1 position across Europe
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Walt Disneys World Quest Magical Racing Tour

Walt Disneys World Quest Magical Racing Tour

  • 13 raceways based on Walt Disney world
  • Race against the clock or a friend
  • 13 different racers
  • Cool vehicles including Rocket, Snowmobile and Pirate Ship
  • Knock racers off the track with frog spells, flying acorns and more
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Daytona USA

Daytona USA

  • Conquer 8 circuits: 3 exclusive new tracks, 3 from the original arcade version, and 2 from Daytona USA Championship Circuits
  • Drive 4 different cars, or unlock secret vehicles
  • Split-screen action allows 2 players to compete on the same Dreamcast
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
90 Minutes: Sega Championship Football (Dreamcast)

90 Minutes: Sega Championship Football (Dreamcast)

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ducati World

Ducati World

  • Race against 4 time world champion Carl Fogarty and win his bike
  • Race some of the most prestigious Ducati bikes ever created
  • Earn your license, buy your bike, leathers, helmets and customise your bike
  • Chose from single player arcade mode, 2 player split screen, time attack or race mode
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Donald Duck: Quack Attack

Donald Duck: Quack Attack

  • Includes characters like Donald Duck, Daisy, the nephews, Chip and Dale and more
  • 24 Levels in 4 worlds including a city, a spooky haunted house and a rocky forest
  • Loads of wacky authentic Disney effects
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Phantasy Star Online (Dreamcast)

Phantasy Star Online (Dreamcast)

  • Massively multiplayer RPG action over a worldwide network. Play with people from America, Japan, and Europe!
  • Collaborate with other players to slay monsters and achieve goals in a real-time battle system.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2

  • Unprecedented realism
  • Face wave after wave of the undead
  • High-reolution 3D graphics
  • Extra game features include Extreme Battle mode and the Resident Evil Gallery
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Bust-A-Move 4

Bust-A-Move 4

  • The popular puzzle game now on Dreamcast
  • Aim and shoot bubbles at the clusters
  • Link 3 like-colored bubbles together to remove them from the level
  • Special bubbles can help pop or protect clusters
  • Play in puzzle, 2-player head-to-head, or edit modes
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX

Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX

  • Motion-captured BMX moves by Dave Mirra and Ryan Nyquist
  • 12 interactive environments focused on vert, dirt, and street riding
  • Use modifier button to expand your repertoire to more than 1,300 moves
  • Skeletal Dynamics System generates real-time crashes, different every time
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Head Hunter (Dreamcast)

Head Hunter (Dreamcast)

  • Bounty hunting stealth action
  • Play as both ruthless Headhunter Jack Wade and his alluring accomplice, Angela Stern
  • Rip through the streets at speeds of over 200 mph
  • Both third and first person views
  • Your arsenal includes proximity mines, machine guns, and missile launchers
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sno-Cross

Sno-Cross

  • Fully animated riders lean, duck and pull back
  • Variable weather, time of day and animated objects add to the immersive environment
  • Ten world-wide racing circuits, including: Nagana, Aspen and Munich
  • Upgrade your snow-mobile by winning races, performing tricks and buying new parts
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Kiss Psycho Circus

Kiss Psycho Circus

  • Four Realms, Four Elders, One Nightmare
  • Transform yourself into one of the four powerful KISS elders
  • An arsenal of weapons to aid you in slaying the Nightmare Child's vile minions
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Evil twin Cypriens chronicles - Dreamcast - PAL

Evil twin Cypriens chronicles - Dreamcast - PAL

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Evil Dead: Hail To the King (Dreamcast)

Evil Dead: Hail To the King (Dreamcast)

  • Voice acting by Bruce Campbell, star of Evil Dead movie trilogy
  • Game continues saga 8 years after last movie installment
  • Story unfolds via prerendered sequences and in-game cutscenes
  • Contains trilogy's trademark gore, suspense, and humor
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
South Park Rally

South Park Rally

  • Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny and all your favorite characters hit the streets of South Park in dozens of sweet vehicles that could only exist in the demented world of South Park!
  • Tracks include South Park Forest, Big Gay Al's Big Gay Animal Sanctuary, downtown South Park, and more.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Spawn: In the Demon's Hand

Spawn: In the Demon's Hand

  • Straight from the blockbuster arcade game
  • Up to 4 players can battle simultaneously
  • Pickup and play 'ARCADE' mode
  • Unlock up to 36 characters each has different sets of weapons and unique actions
  • Become the king of SPAWN in the 'Tournament' mode
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense (Dreamcast)

Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense (Dreamcast)

  • Blast through 12 fully destructible across the United States
  • Drive 17 new, fully loaded '70s-style vehicles, plus the bus
  • New vehicles include a garbage truck and a futuristic space vehicle
  • Build the ultimate super-charged V8 hotrod, then save it to memory to wield against friends in multiplayer modes
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Tokyo Highway Challenge 2

Tokyo Highway Challenge 2

View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Extreme Sports

Extreme Sports

  • Features the official license of the 1998 season
  • All the drivers (except Jacques Villeneuve) and all the cars
  • Four game mode: singl race, championship, time trail and match race
  • Ultra realistic graphics and gameplay
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
DragonRiders: Chronicles of Pern (PC)

DragonRiders: Chronicles of Pern (PC)

  • A visually rich 3D Role playing Adventure game set in the world of Pern
  • An epic story that spans over 4 chapters and contains dozens of sub plots
  • Experience dozens of stunning locations through the cinematic camera system
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast)

Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast)

  • Hit arcade game has been faithfully converted.
  • Unique taxi, become the crazy driver by collecting passengers.
  • With attitude deliver them to various locations in one piece.
  • Skilful, careful driving increases your fares and ranking.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Shadowman

Shadowman

  • Uniquely Terrifying 3rd person adventure.
  • Vanquish your enemies.
  • Unravel the Dark Mysteries.
  • Incredibly Realistic Human Motion.
  • Hunt Villains across Two Worlds.
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Fighting Vipers 2

Fighting Vipers 2

  • Sequel to the arcade and Saturn beat 'em-up
  • Break through your opponent's armour to cause monster damage
  • New Super KO System for one round wins
  • Incredible graphics and huge roster of characters
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer

  • Pod racers max out at a simulated 600mph
  • 21 plus opponents
  • 21 tracks on 8 unique worlds
  • Hazards include methane lakes, meteor showers and Tusken Raiders
  • 3D environments
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Powerstone 2

Powerstone 2

  • Arcade fighting game for up to 4 players
  • Large, multilevel 3-D stages
  • More than 120 usable weapons, vehicles, and other objects
  • Collect Power Stones for brawny infusions of power
  • Easy-to-use interface
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Crazy Taxi 2 (Dreamcast)

Crazy Taxi 2 (Dreamcast)

  • Sequel to the smash hit Crazy Taxi
  • Drive a cab through the mean, congested streets of New York City
  • Feel free to ignore traffic laws, pedestrian safety, and property damage
  • New jump feature lets you clear cars and intersections
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Marvel vs Capcom 2 (Dreamcast)

Marvel vs Capcom 2 (Dreamcast)

  • 2-D fighting game
  • Pit your favorite Capcom fighters and Marvel superheroes against each other
  • Engage in tag-team combat
  • Link combo attacks together
  • For 1 or 2 players
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Vanishing Point

Vanishing Point

  • Ultra fast 3D graphics engine
  • Realistic vehicle representation
  • Special vehicle dynamics for AI opponents
  • 16 player vehicles with 8 colour schemes each
  • 8 dedicated single player race courses, forward and reverse
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Super Magnetic Neo

Super Magnetic Neo

  • Platform-style action-adventure game
  • Play as robotic superhero with magnetic powers
  • Restore order to Pao Pao Park
  • Capture metallic enemies, catapult off platforms, and rocket across elevated skyways
  • Colorful 3-D environments
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Sonic Shuffle

Sonic Shuffle

  • Party game that features famous hedgehog
  • Choose between 8 Sonic characters
  • Each character has his or her own special moves, attacks and abilities
  • 5 interactive 3D game boards, plus several mini-games
  • Supports up to 4 players
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Exhibition of Speed (Dreamcast)