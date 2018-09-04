Dreamcast Game Roundup – What’s your favourite?
I used to own a Dreamcast amongst a wealth of other consoles. In fact, I had quite the collection, then my partner fell pregnant (planned!) and I had to make room, I can’t say it’s a shame as the gift of life is a wonderful, etc, etc.
However, I do miss my old Dreamcast and beavering away at games such as Soul Calibur, Resident Evil, Head Hunter and more. I miss the good old days, hooked up to my projector and playing classics from yesteryear. I had quite the man cave, alas no more.
Rummaging through car boot sales in search of a Dreamcast bargain
That was me, visiting pretty much every car boot within a certain distance, searching for decent Dreamcast games to further my collection. The problem was in my area, the Dreamcast doesn’t seem to have been as popular as I thought.
Ferreting around old game stores and searching out some deals was the next step, that and eBay of course. I never even thought to try Amazon for old games? I know right? Dipsh*t some of you will no doubt be saying under your breath.
With that in mind, I thought I’d list all I could find from Amazon UK in terms of Dreamcast games. I’m still not at a stage where I can build my man cave replete with consoles and games from yesteryear. Tis a shame indeed.
I was quite shocked at some of the prices listed on Amazon UK for old Sega Dreamcast games. Some are over a couple of hundred quid! Which is a bit steep for most, however more discerning collectors might not baulk so much at the price.
There are over 200 Dreamcast games I’ve curated from Amazon UK
Hopefully, there will be something you might like, or maybe you need to complete your Dreamcast collection. For me looking through all these games it’s just pure nostalgia, and me muttering the odd “Used to have that, used to have that one as well.”
Either way, I hope you enjoy the roundup and please do leave a comment with your fav out of the collection, would be great to see what you guys and girls all loved from the good old days.
ECW Hardcore Revolution
- Over 40 hardcore ECW stars.
- Real gutter-mouth crowd chants & commentry from ECW's Joey Styles.
- Acclaims revolutionary Create-a-Wrestler.
ECW Anarchy Rulz
- RVD, Tanaka, The Sandman over 60 extreme wrestlers
- Backlot brawls
- Two man commentary
- Brimstone match
- music from Dope & One Minute Silence
WWF Attitude
- Now featuring over 40 of you favourite Superstars
- Including Stone Cold, The Rock, The Undertaker
- Customise your own wrestlers move sets and costumes
- Real-life entrance and theme songs
- Over 20 game modes
NFL Quarterback Club 2000
- NFL simulator for 1 to 4 players
- 5 play modes: season, exhibition, tournament, playoffs, and Pro Bowl
- All-new Shoulder Charge button for busting through defenders
- Replay key moments of all 34 Super Bowls with authentic game stats
Jimmy White's Cueball 2 (Dreamcast)
- Realistic snooker simulation
- Developed in conjunction with Jimmy White himself
- Real-life physics
- Finished with the snooker? Then try a game of darts, or a few arcade machines!
- Challenging computer-controller competitors
Toy Racer
- 4 Players can take control in the miniturised world that is Toy Racer
- Be the first to cross the finish line, but play fair
- Featuring 4 crazy tracks, over 24 vehicles, lots of weapons and bonuses
- For the Sega Dreamcast only
POD 2
- Drive to survive in the first on line racing game for Dreamcast
- POD is an alien virus, sweeping like wildfire through the mining colony of Damethra, mutilating all objects in its wake
- Face the challenge of your life screaming through mutilated landscapes in your futuristic racer, as you attempt to avoid it's deadly grasp
Virtua Fighter 3: Team Battle
- Deep and rewarding gameplay
- Arcade-quality character and environmental graphics
- Complicated fighter artificial intelligence is effectively challenging
Quake III Arena
- Choose on of 25 savage warriors for relentless heart-pounding battle action as you strive to be #1.
- A deadly arsenal of weapons ranging from shotguns, rocket launchers, lightning guns or plasma guns for more firepower and destruction.
F1 Racing Championship
- Plate-forme : Sega Dreamcast
- Editeur : Ubisoft
- Classification PEGI : unknown
- Date de sortie : 2001-01-19
- Genre : car-and-truck-racing-games
Chuchu Rocket! (Dreamcast)
- Offers a new on-line gaming experiance
- 4 player adrenaline paced puzzle game
- Wildly addictive game with friends in your own home or on-line with strangers
Fighting Force 2 (Dreamcast)
- Real-time character and object lighting
- Accurate lighting on the background environment.
- Advanced combat system.
- Multiple impact points allows varying character reactions.
- Enemies have unique aptitude levels, allowing them to see obstructions and use the environment to their advantage.
Trickstyle
- 400 stunts to master, 9 characters have signature moves.
- Increadible graphics and realistic animation.
- Race through futuristic Manhattan, London or Tokyo.
- Trickstyle takes you on a race of a life time.
Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? (Dreamcast)
- Based on the hit TV game show
- Hundreds of questions
- Questions posed by show host Chris Tarrant
- Authentic music and lighting design
- Lifelines are 50/50, Ask the Audience, and Phone a Friend
Tom Clancy's Rogue Spear
- New advanced weapons and gear
- Up to 4 player deathmatch
- Full sniper support
- Specialist's weapons and planning
- 10 new playable characters
Tee Off
- Control your swing and Topspin, backspin, even hooks and slices.
- Adjustable levels and controls for the hackers and the pros.
- Worlds best courses - America, Scotland, Australia, Japan, Africa.
- 6 Great game modes.
SWWS 2000: Sega Worldwide Soccer (Dreamcast)
- The latest edition of Sega's best selling football series
- Amazingly realistic sound and graphics
- Huge array of club and international teams
- Multiple gameplay modes including championship and cup
Sega GT (Dreamcast)
- 3-D driving game for 1 or 2 players
- 130 sports cars--from classics to currents
- Thousands of options and hundreds of styles
- 5 racing seasons and 22 courses
- Dynamic instant replay
Planet Ring (Dreamcast)
- Unique online theme park concept
- Play four games: Dream Dorobo, Ball Bubble, SOAR and Splash
- Use the RING Messenger to communicate with friends
- New content coming online all the time
UEFA Dream Soccer (Dreamcast)
- Sets new standards in football on the Dreamcast
- Supports both traditional modes and new arcade game modes never before seen in a football game such as Global Domination, Time Attack and Team Battle, but thats not all
Jet Set Radio
- Choose from 10 cartoon-style characters
- Go on 18 missions in 3 worlds
- Create your own logo by combining letters, colors, and special effects
- Cars and pedestrians move in real time
- Urban-industrial soundtrack
Tokyo Highway Challenge (Dreamcast)
- In your personal car park, you'll find over 25 basic car models.
- The slick 3D engine offers a true arcade feel to the game.
- Three separate playing modes:
- Practice-Mode, Quest-Mode, Time-Attack-Mode.
- Save any of your personally modified cars onto the Dreamcast-Memory-Card.
Virtua Athlete
- Unofficial companion to the Sydney Olympics
- Compete in seven different events
- Be the best at the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put and more
- Compete in high jump, 110-meter hurdles, javelin throw and 1500-meter run
Ready 2 Rumble
- 16 different boxers each with their own unique moves.
- Punches, hooks, haymakers, kidney punches, low blows and hilarious taunts.
- Manage your own career.
- Train your boxers.
- Save customized boxers for head-to-head play.
Suzuki Alstare - Extreme Racing (Dreamcast)
- Great graphics
- New features unlock as you advance through the game
- Solid controls
Psychic Force 2012
- Fight in full 360 degree aerial battles
- Take control of the different elements with wind, magic, lightning and earth
- Incredible 3D graphics with next generation 128 bit anime graphics
- Master both short range, hand-to-hand and long range psychic attacks
Kao the Kangaroo
- Equaly fun levels for young and old players
- 6 complete Sceneries (Forest, Keep, Submarine, Ancient Egypt, Space and Candyland)
- Real looking heights
- Stunning 3D Graphics
- Brilliant 3D Sound
NBA Showtime: NBA on NBC (Dreamcast)
- Awesome replays.
- Create your own player.
- On fire mode.
- Fake & juke moves.
- Play mascots, big heads and other hidden characters.
Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- All new moves including the ability to hover, fly, super jump and teleport
- All new vehicles such as the jet bike, hoverboard and morePartner with your "elite team": Booster, Mira and X-R to fight off Evil Emperor Zurg's robotic and vehicular minions
Deadly Skies (Dreamcast)
- State of the art 3D graphics and physics engine
- Fly the hottest range of supersonic aircraft in the world
- Pilot your way through multiple missions - all with their detailed briefings and strategic objectives
MSR: Metropolis Street Racer (Dreamcast)
- 40 licensed sports cars from 14 manufacturers
- 200 different routes in 3 world-class cities: Tokyo, London, and San Francisco
- 15 square miles of 3-D scenery
- Gameplay modes include street race, timed run, and championship
Silent Scope
- Multiple paths for long lasting appeal
- Arcade story mode and additional original story mode
- Training mode
- Time attack mode
- Shooting terrorists in the eye from a quarterof a mile away
Chicken Run
- Huge detailed 3D immersive environments
- Characters, voices and locations based on the film
- Highly involving gameplay and an easy control system
- Something for everyone including stealth, puzzle-solving and arcade elements
Worldwide Soccer 2000 Euro Edition
- Sega WorldWide Soccer 2000 Euro Edition is more than an update
- It's a whole new playing and visual experience
- New game modes; 6 specific gaming modes and a whole host of new features
- Greater attention to player details
Mag Force Racing (Dreamcast)
- Conquer four skill classes, which become increasingly difficult to match your level of expertise, and unlock all 22 tripods.
- Drive through 9 futuristic environments including as Moscow, Hawaii, Mars, and Needle Rock, which feature elements like high vertical tunnels, underwater tubes, and artificial gravity.
Re-Volt
- 28+ cars to find and control
- 13 single player tracks set in 7 different environments
- 5 single player game modes
- Racing and Battle multiplayer modes
- 4 multiplayer arenas
Spirit of Speed
- 1930s racing simulation
- 15 historic cars
- Detailed 3-D models
- 9 authentic international race circuits, including Germany's Avus and the U.S.'s Roosevelt Raceway
- Each car was extensively researched for its authentic look, sound, and handling
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2
- Sequel to bestselling skateboarding game
- Play as Tony Hawk or another pro, or create your own skater from scratch
- Design your ideal course with 3-D skate-park editor
- Choose from hundreds of new tricks, and experience realistic collisions
Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Officially licensed game of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Over 30 fighting styles include boxing, king fu, wrestling, and tae kwon do
- Realistic matches end in tap-outs, takedowns, submissions, knockouts,ref calls, and more
Millennium Soldier
- Pure action with 20 fantastic missions.
- 1 or 2 players.
- Weapons and explosions like there is no tomorrow.
Tony Hawk's Skateboarding
- Featuring realistic physics models and high rez graphics
- 10 of the hottest skateboarding pros
- 9 real world courses including skateparks and downhill courses
- Multiple game play modes
- Robust and easy-to-learn trick and combo system
Buggy Heat (Dreamcast)
- Drive 8 different off-road vehicles
- Race on 6 tracks from around the world
- Multiple gameplay modes including time attack and championship mode
- Challenge a friend in the innovative versus mode
V-Rally 2 - Expert Edition
- Accessible driving physics exclusive to the SEGA Dreamcast
- Over 80 new tracks and special stages in over 12 different countries
- 16 official cars of the 1999 World Rally Championship
- 10 bonus cars to discover
PowerStone (Dreamcast)
- Total interactivity climb a pillar, lift a chair or even run up a wall.
- Jaw dropping graphics with fast paced gameplay.
- Includes eight different characters with unique abilities and fighting characteristics.
Virtua Tennis 2 (Dreamcast)
- Play as one of 16 internationally ranked tennis players
- Lob and smash your way to victory in single, doubles, and mixed doubles play
- Create your own player and compete to be ranked number 1
- For 1 to 4 players
NFL Blitz 2000 (Dreamcast)
- NFL Blitz sequel #1 adds 4 player support.
- Realistic weather and new Stadiums.
- Blitz passing with a touch of a button.
- Offensive and Defensive audibles.
- Change plays at the line of scrimmage.
Midway's Greatest Arcade Hits 1 - Joust, Defender 1 & 2, Sinister, Bubbles
- Anthology of 5 classic games
- Features Defender and Defender II
- Also includes arcade classics Robotron 2084, Sinistar, and Bubbles
- Original graphics and sound
- Simple, traditional controls are easy to learn
Floigan Bros.
- Adventure game starring the smart Hoigle and the strong Moigle
- 13 junkyard areas, each with its own flavor and gameplay elements
- Dozens of minigames
- Teach Moigle new abilities that he can carry to the next episode
Tomb Raider Chronicles
- 4 newly discovered, previously untold adventures
- Gain new insights into Lara's past exploits
- Overcome obstacles by tightrope walking, parallel-bar swinging, and using a hand-to-hand stealth attack
- Enhanced inventory system allows you to combine a variety of weapons and items
Fur Fighters
- Stuffed animals launch rescue mission with high-power weaponry
- Use all 6 characters independently to defeat Viggo and his evil forces
- Over 40 levels from New Quack City to Space Station Meer
- Fluffmatch allows up to 4-player head-to-head action
MTV Sports: Skateboarding
- Over 35 huge levels
- 64 distinct air and land tricks
- Insane stunt mode
- 10 seperate game modes
- Skate with othe A.I skaters
Incoming (Dreamcast)
- Fight against Alian's with land, sea and air combat craft.
- Consists of six senarios with 10 consecutive levels.
- Missions include attack, defence, interception supply & escourt.
- Hidden missions for players to find.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Rainbow Six, Mission Pack Eagle Watch
- Rogue Spear, Mission Pack Urban Ops
- Covert Operations Essentials
- 3 Prima strategy guides
- Special exclusive CD-ROM with Covert Operations information and video
Super Runabout: The Golden State (Dreamcast)
- Race around the mean streets of San Francisco
- Huge range of vehicles from 70s muscle cars to ice cream vans
- Amazing graphics and sounds
- Large range of missions to complete
F1 World Grand Prix 2
- The most realistic F1 game for the Dreamcast
- All the drivers from the 1998 season (except Jacques Villeneuve)
- Four game modes: single race, championship, time trail and match race
- Incredible graphics and total realism
European Super League
- The cream of European football in competition together for the first time
- 16 fully-licensed teams, players and stadiums
- Official 2000/2001 season kits
- Every player individually modelled
- 2000/01 season squad line ups for all 16 teams
Championship Surfer
- 10 outrageous beaches
- 5-to-30 foot breakers
- 8 world class surfers
- 6 camera angles
- More than 20 different moves and 40 different tricks
WWF Royal Rumble
- World Wrestling Federation wrestling for the Dreamcast
- Choose among 20 different wrestlers, each with unique moves
- Rumbles take place with up to 9 wrestlers in the ring at a time
- Choose a wrestling partner to execute moves on your behalf
Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future (Dreamcast)
- 3-D underwater adventure
- High-resolution graphics and vibrant lighting effects
- Plants and creatures look and move realistically
- Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) is programmed into enemies for challenging play
Mr Driller
- Mr Driller's world has been covered with blocks.
- Armed with only a mighty drill, you'll have to dig your way down to safty before his air runs out
Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2 (Dreamcast)
- 23 boxers include Michael Jackson and Shaquille O'Neal
- Contains outrageous costumes, special moves, taunts, and rumble flurries
- Arcade mode and championship mode
- Includes photographers, corner men with spit buckets, ring girls, and Michael Buffer
Snow Surfers
- Race down five different courses
- Three game modes: Free Ride, Super Pipe and Match Race
- Bust crazy tricks on the halfpipe
- Addictive split screen mode
Worms World Party
- 1-4 players
- Customize with selection of switches, options, and toggles
- Worm speech, weapons, and landscapes editors
- Cartoon-style animation
AeroWings (Dreamcast)
- Enter the cockpit of 10 high technology jetfighters
- Astounding graphics and perfect control
- Experiance 20 different acrobatic fight missions
- Improve your flight manoeuvers thanks to 12 different camera views
Star Wars Episode 1: Demolition
- Winner takes all in 8 intense arenas with over 10 Star Wars vehicles to choose from
- Blast your way to victory with an aresenal that includes laser cannons, proton torpedoes and concussion missiles
- Total vehicular mayhem: special attacks and 4 game modes including tournament and high stakes
Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation
- Go back in time and discover Lara's roots as an adventurer
- Lara can shoot switches, read inscriptions, light torches, and kick down doors
- More new moves than ever before, including climbing and swinging from ropes
MDK 2
- Humouros, 3rd-person action game
- 3 playable characters: Kurt Hectic, Dr. Fluke Hawkins, and a robotic dog named Max
- 10 environments from a subspace art gallery to an asteroid spinning through space
- Use gadgets and weapons like Black Hole Bomb, Sniper Silencer, and Ribbon Chute glider
Stunt GP (Dreamcast)
- Ramps, fly-overs and loop-the-loops
- 16 sensational vehicles
- 24 awesome crazy tracks
- Arcade, Exhibition, Championship and Time Trial modes
- 1000s of different combinations to customise your vehicle
Nightmare Creatures II
- Sequel to the popular 3-D action-horror Nightmare Creatures
- Third-person game features optional first-person perspective
- New weapons, spells, and combat techniques
- Fight through carnivorous zombies, rabid animals, disgusting lab creatures, and assorted other monsters
Sega Rally 2
- Driveing conditions mud, desert, blizzards and night driving.
- Choose from 17 world famous rally courses.
- Upload best times on the Internet.
Toy Commander (Dreamcast)
- 30 plus vehicles over 50 missions.
- 1-4 players, vs and operative modes.
- Discover the true meaning of fun in Toy Commander.
Confidential Mission (Dreamcast)
- Mission Mode: There are 3 Stages in total, game can change depending on the results of the mini games
- Agent Acadamy: 1 Player only, Practice your gun shooting skills. Level 1 basic shooting skills
- 2 player Partner Mode: See how well you work with another player
SoulCalibur (Dreamcast)
- Lots of characters with unique personalities, fighting styles, and weapons
- Includes hidden characters and 2 new characters
- Each character has new moves in addition to an already large move list
- Eight-way run system, 60 frames per second
South Park: Chef's Luv Shack
- Dozens of incredibly fun mini-games such as Spank the Monkey with Mr. Mackey, Asses in Space with Terrance and Phillip, Beefcake! with Cartman, and many more!
- Insane game show hosted by everybody's favorite chef, Chef!
Heavy Metal Geomatrix
- 4 teams of Nanobot warriors clash in futuristic 3D arenas
- Choose from 12 different Nano-Gladiators
- Metal soundtrack includes songs from Megadeth, Halford and Entombed
- Edgy 3D graphics
- Based on creations by artist Simon Bisley
Virtua Tennis
- Based on the arcade original
- Realistic 3-D environments and fluid animation
- 8 internationally ranked men's tennis players to choose from
- Play on hard court, clay, grass, or carpet--each surface responds differently
Toy Story 2
- Jump, climb, spin, float, and stomp your way through 15 giant levels
- Use Buzz's lasers and wings to fight off bad guys
- Solve puzzles, collect tokens, and fight boss monsters
- Features original character voices from the movie throughout the game
Mortal Kombat Gold
- 20 fighters including past warriors.
- 13 interative arenas and new weapon selection screen.
- Kodes and secret characters and Dreamcast surprises.
The Nomad Soul
- Hundreds of passersby and vehicles with complete freedom to move around
- Experience "virtual reincarnation"--take the body of the first person touching you after dying
- Features an all-original soundtrack, cowritten by David Bowie and Reeves Gabrels
Maken X
- Innovative "lock-on" combat system
- Intense first-person-perspective combat; pioneering 3-D sound gives accurate voice and sound effects
- Brain-jack over 10 unique characters
- More than 20 gorgeous levels in lush, complex 3-D worlds
Bangai-o
- 2-D shooter featuring giant robots
- Free-roaming 2-D exploration
- Cool old-school anime style
- Lighthearted for a shoot-em-up
- For one player
Marvel vs. Capcom
- Fight combinations of characters from all over the Marvel and Capcom universes
- Marvel characters include: Spider-Man, Captain America, and Wolverine
- Capcom characters include: Street Fighters Ryu, Chun Li, and Zangief
Deep Fighter
- Dogfight-style combat comes to the bottom of the sea
- Lead attack formations into hostile waters
- Rescue damaged craft and installations
- Orchestrate the repair and strategic defense of mining installations
- Uncover the secrets of each new area
Outtrigger (Dreamcast)
- Combat game with 1st- and 3rd-person perspectives
- Compete with team members for leadership of terrorism-fighting Interforce organization
- Unlockable weapons, character edit options
- Supports Dreamcast keyboard and mouse
Coaster Works: Build the ride of your life (Dreamcast)
- Roller coaster park simulation
- Design and ride your own rides
- Six levels of play
- Realistic physics engine
- For one player
San Francisco Rush 2049 (Dreamcast)
- 3 different modes: race, stunt and battle
- 13 selectable cars
- 19 tracks
- Online options
- Up to 4 player action
18 Wheeler (Dreamcast)
- 18 wheels, 20 tons of cargo, 60 feet of truck and 10,000 miles of highway
- Fill up with diesel and climb aboard one of four rigs
- No holds barred diving battle against rival truckers and the clock
Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein (Dreamcast)
- 22 characters each with his or her own plasma weapon
- Special-effect enhanced plasma combos
Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Another game in the popular Rayman series
- Help Rayman regain his magical powers
- Action-packed 3-D adventure
- Gain more skills, and your enemies get smarter, your challenges harder
- For ages 8 and up
Resident Evil - CODE: Veronica (Dreamcast)
- First Dreamcast instalment in Resident Evil series
- Frightening survival horror action game
- Fight zombies and other horrifying mutations
- Exquisitely detailed 3D character graphics
- Bonus Battle Game level
Carrier (Dreamcast)
- Exciting, engrossing 3D adventure
- Uncover the frightening mystery
- Compelling action adventure
- Beware of varied zombies and monsters along the way
- Survival horror
Dead Or Alive 2
- Fight in interactive 3D arenas
- Choose from 12 realistic fighters
- Unlock hidden extras
- Seven modes of play
- Special tag team mode
Red Dog: Superior Firepower (Dreamcast)
- Incredible 3D graphics with amazing interactive landscapes
- Huge number of enemies can you destroy them all?
- Mega powerful arsenal include laser cannons, rockets and super bombs
- Addictive four player multiplayer mode
Record of Lodoss War
- Based on the hugely successful Record of Lodoss War animated series
- Massive 3D environments to explore, containing huge monsters, swamps, deserts, forests, dungeons and towns
- Brilliant animations and graphical effects
Capcom vs SNK
- SNK Vs Capcom contains 16 characters from the SNK universe
- Street Fighter characters are based on their Zero/Alpha3 models
- Benimaru is in a new costume since he is known to wear differently in every game
Blue Stinger
- A massive earthquake causes a mysterious island to rise from the ocean.
- The island is taken over by a large biotech corporation conducting covert research.
- You witness a meteor striking the land, creating a strange dome of energy.
Sonic Adventure
- Stop Dr Robotnik raising a chaos monster
- Control six characters
- Unlockable secrets including 12 classic Game Gear titles
- The Chao minigame creatures from past Sonic games return
- For 1 player (2 players in Chao mode)
Timestalkers
- Giant world featured in stunning 3D graphics.
- Complete 360 freedom of movement.
- Game layouts change every time you play.
- Play as one of 6 main characters -- interact with over 30 characters.
- Monster missions and sub games for the VMU.
Silver
- Wield your sword! Slash through your opponents in real-time combat.
- Interact with scores of characters. Be wary, not all are friendly!
- Recruit allies, all with special abilities-Sekune is a master of archery, Cagen is a skilled martial artist, Jug's strength makes him a force to be reckoned with, and more.
Space Channel 5
- Free fellow earthlings by matching the aliens' dance moves step for step
- Match the rhythm as well as the sequence of steps to advance through levels
- Dance floors include an invaded spaceport, the interior of an asteroid, and more
Street Fighter III: Double Impact (Dreamcast)
- From the popular arcade fighting series
- 2 coin-op games on 1 Dreamcast disc
- Ryu and Ken return with a whole new cast of characters
- Allows you to rise through the game by using new combos to defeat other contestants
Zombie Revenge (Dreamcast)
- Top secret Goverment plans to us undead sodiers goes wrong.
- Choose from 3 trained agents in armed and unarmed combat.
- Use a wealth of weapons at your disposal.
- Time to put he dead to bed.
Dynamite Cop (Dreamcast)
- Fast-paced arcade action, hand-to-hand or weapon-based fighting against multiple opponents
- Large variety of weapons can be picked up and used, ranging from the seriously destructive to the ridiculously comic
Sonic Adventure 2 (Dreamcast)
- 6 playable characters: hero favorites Sonic, Knuckles and Tails, plus new villainous characters Shadow, Rouge, and Dr Robotnik
- 2-player mode: compete head-to-head in 3 different modes of 2-player action
Shenmue (Dreamcast)
- Story-based 1-player game
- Incorporates elements of role-playing, fighting, and adventure-game genres
- Astoundingly realistic, free-roaming 3-D world
- Direct Ryo's quest for revenge and answers
- Many inventive minigames, including full arcade versions of Hang On and Space Harrier
Rez
- Revolutionary gameplay allows players to create their own rhythms while destroying enemies
- Unlock more than 20 extra features by mastering every aspect of the game
- Advanced technology blends intense visuals, addictive action, ans awesome music into one seamless gaming experience
Shenmue II (Dreamcast)
- Set in Hong Kong, Kowloon and Guilin
- Highly-detailed world with breathtaking scenery
- New navigational system--map your current location and mark areas you visit
- Fight, gamble and otherwise interact with a whole new cast of characters
MOHO
- The Dead Man's Walk is a Roll in the Park
- Feel the earth move and the crowds roar as the biggest, baddest criminals in the galaxy run riot for their freedom
- Smash, slash, claw and work your way through over 80 Gladitorial levels of addictive and quick-thinking multi-player archade action
Grandia II
- Cinematic role-playing game
- Sequel to popular Sega Saturn RPG
- Battle system that's partially turn-based and partially real-time
- Race to prevent war between gods of good and evil
- Detailed, real-time 3-D graphics
Project Justice: Rival Schools 2 (Dreamcast)
- Action game
- Uncover the mystery behind an unusual series of events
- More than 20 playable characters, each with his or her own unique skills and custom attacks
- 5 modes of play, include arcade, versus, training, league battle, and tournament
NHL 2K
- Most detailed player models ever with 1,500 polygons per model.
- Detailed graphics right down to glass reflections, ice scrapes, and skate sprays.
- On-the-fly coaching strategies: team-specific play-styles and strategies.
Soul Reaver: Legacy Of Kain
- As Raziel's shifts between planes the world 'morphs' around him!
- Bloody hand to hand combat, exploration and puzzle solving
- Huge levels with little loading!
- Stunning gothic architecture with hi-resolution graphics
Spider-Man (Dreamcast)
- Who is the masked hero? It's you
- Wall crawl and web sling in a totally free roaming 3D New York
- Fight notorious bosses and an assortment of freak specimens
- Web shooters and Spider sense let you thwart your enemies sinister plans
Sword of the Berserk: Gut's Rage (Dreamcast)
- Hack-and-slash fighting
- Expansive storyline
- Features special "berserk" fighting mode
- Fight with a super-sized sword
- Battle more than 30 enemies
Slave Zero
- Huge scale differences between Slave Zero and the other objects in the city
- Dodging, shooting, grabbing, and hoisting are only a few of the fluid animations
- Crush cars and tanks underfoot or swat hover vehicles while en route to reach goals
UEFA Striker
- 130 teams including the greatest club sides
- Replay legendary matches and try to rewrite history
- Unique Training And Certification Mode
- Live Commentary from Ron Atkinson and Jonathon Pierce.
International Track and Field (Dreamcast)
- Based on the long-running series
- Highly detailed stadiums
- Motion-capture animation creates realistic movements
- 12 different international competitions
- Play in either single-event or championship mode
Railroad Tycoon II
- All new scenarios exclusive to Dreamcast
- All new 3D game engine
- Addictive and deep gameplay spanning the industrial age from 1804 to beyond 2000
- 60 engine designs, steam, diesel, electric and futuristic trains
102 Dalmatians
- Escape Cruella's wrath in this free roaming 3D action-adventure
- Sniff, dig and dog paddle your way through 16 levels plus six fun mini-games
- Explore huge, colourful playgrounds including Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, The Ice Festival and De Vil Manor
Samba De Amigo with Maracas Controllers (Dreamcast)
- 5 different modes of gameplay, 5 levels of difficulty, and a variety of mini-games
- 2-player action allows gamers to compete simultaneously
- Special maracas controller recognises the position of the maracas and the number of shakes
NBA 2K (Dreamcast)
- 1600+ motion capture moves, the most realistic game to date.
- 29 teams in 28 individually modelled arena interiors.
- Get the action in the comfort of your own home.
Speed Devils
- Weather effects during racing, including rain, snow, fog, and even seasonal changes
- 2-player versus mode lets you take on a friend in split-screen racing action
- The deep championship mode will keep you busy for a long time
Urban Chaos (Dreamcast)
- Choose from 30 missions, each with branching sub-missions
- Set in a vast, thriving city
- Explore the constantly shifting urban terrain
- Multiple modes of combat and action, including hand-to-hand fighting
- Meet 40 unique characters
Iron Aces: High Speed WWII Aerial Combat (Dreamcast)
- World War II combat flight simulator
- Set in Pacific theatre
- Climb into cockpits of more than 20 planes
- 17 levels to conquer
- Combat enemies on land, sea, and in air
House of the Dead 2 with Light Gun (Dreamcast)
- Blow away killer zombies
- 6 levels of intense shooting action
- Based on the smash arcade shooter
- Branching levels and storyline
- Use a lightgun (sold separately) for maximum blasting
Dino Crisis
- Fight for your survival in this adrenaline-pumping edition of Dino Crisis for Dreamcast
- Revolutionary 3D engine
- Realistic animal movements have been rigorously mimicked
- Character drips blood after being attacked
Gunbird 2
- Seven characters to choose from including a special appearance by the enormously popular Morrigan, from the DarkStalkers series (Exclusive to the Sega Dreamcast version).
- Seven extremely unique stages
- Multiple endings through various story branches
House Of The Dead 2 (Dreamcast)
- Blow away killer zombies
- 6 levels of intense shooting action
- Based on the smash arcade shooter
- Branching levels and storyline
- Use a lightgun (sold separately) for maximum blasting
Wacky Races
- Eleven unique characters and vehicles featured in the TV show, ranging from the Slag Brothers' rock-solid, relentless Boulder-Mobile to Peter Perfect's turbo-charged, streamlined Turbo Terrific
- Several racing modes -- Wacky Cups, Straight Race, Time Trial, and Versus-just to name a few!
Jeremy McGrath Supercross 2000 (Dreamcast)
- Supercross racing simulator for up to 4 players
- Race as Jeremy "Showtime" McGrath or 1 of 7 other stars
- 8 stadium courses and 8 motocross tracks
- 3-D track editor
- Realistic, motion-captured tricks
Unreal Tournament (Dreamcast)
- Fight and win or die, using weapons of awesome destructive capabillity
- Battle on your own or as a member of a team
- There's only one thing that stands in their way: you
NBA 2K2
- Updated rosters, arenas, and uniforms for the 2001-2002 season
- A smarter AI with improved team rotation and rebounding
- New street courts
- Strategy enhancements allow for man or zone defence
- Online play for up to 8 people
Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- The latest instalment of the greatest horror game series hits the Dreamcast, Join Jill Valentine, heroine of the original Resident Evil, as she attempts to escape from Raccoon City...
- This nightmarish adventure reveals more of Umbrella Corporation's most horrifying plot and picks up the action just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2
Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles (Dreamcast)
- Based on the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace feature film
- Platform-style action game
- Choose between 5 Jedi knights and use the Force to take back the Theed Royal Palace
- Fight battle droids, destroyer droids, and assassins, including Sith warrior Darth Maul
Gauntlet Legends
- Starring original Gauntlet characters--Warrior, Valkyrie, Archer, and Wizard, as well as 4 new ones
- Includes all-new enemies, traps, rune stones, and power-ups
- Help Sumner contain the powerful demon lord Skorne
Ferrari 355 Challenge: Passione Rossa (Dreamcast)
- Six race courses with exact detail of corners, peaks and valleys
- Three modes of play
- Network options with Dreamarena
- Players can change their car setting
Alone in the Dark : The New Nightmare (Dreamcast)
- Unique game engine never seen before on a home console
- Cinematic movie sequences, eerie dark sound effects
- Over 10 creatures and deformities like no others seen yet
- Play two different characters from two different points in the game
Charge N Blast (Dreamcast)
- 3 distinct modes of play
- 3 main characters to choose from, each with their own weapons
- Beat the game to unlock more characters
- Hoardes of alien creatures
Grand Theft Auto 2
- Sequel to the PlayStation's controversial, tongue-in-cheek Grand Theft Auto
- Prove your criminal instincts to 1 of 4 warring gangs
- Carjack innocent victims, assassinate rivals, steal drug shipments, and create general mayhem
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Dreamcast)
- Based on the comic book
- Fast fighting action
- Brand new stand attack to unleash materialized mental energy
- Classic Japanese-style animation
Soldier of Fortune
- 26 Levels spanning 10 missions all over the globe
- Story driven plotline with ultra-realistic weapons, enemies and environments
- High action, fast gameplay with cinematic "Action Movie" feel
Street Fighter Alpha 3
- 33 playable characters
- 8fighting modes - tons of secret modes
- Fight your way around the globe in the World Tour Mode
- Internet Support
- Upload high scores and compete for the number 1 position across Europe
Walt Disneys World Quest Magical Racing Tour
- 13 raceways based on Walt Disney world
- Race against the clock or a friend
- 13 different racers
- Cool vehicles including Rocket, Snowmobile and Pirate Ship
- Knock racers off the track with frog spells, flying acorns and more
Daytona USA
- Conquer 8 circuits: 3 exclusive new tracks, 3 from the original arcade version, and 2 from Daytona USA Championship Circuits
- Drive 4 different cars, or unlock secret vehicles
- Split-screen action allows 2 players to compete on the same Dreamcast
Ducati World
- Race against 4 time world champion Carl Fogarty and win his bike
- Race some of the most prestigious Ducati bikes ever created
- Earn your license, buy your bike, leathers, helmets and customise your bike
- Chose from single player arcade mode, 2 player split screen, time attack or race mode
Donald Duck: Quack Attack
- Includes characters like Donald Duck, Daisy, the nephews, Chip and Dale and more
- 24 Levels in 4 worlds including a city, a spooky haunted house and a rocky forest
- Loads of wacky authentic Disney effects
Phantasy Star Online (Dreamcast)
- Massively multiplayer RPG action over a worldwide network. Play with people from America, Japan, and Europe!
- Collaborate with other players to slay monsters and achieve goals in a real-time battle system.
Resident Evil 2
- Unprecedented realism
- Face wave after wave of the undead
- High-reolution 3D graphics
- Extra game features include Extreme Battle mode and the Resident Evil Gallery
Bust-A-Move 4
- The popular puzzle game now on Dreamcast
- Aim and shoot bubbles at the clusters
- Link 3 like-colored bubbles together to remove them from the level
- Special bubbles can help pop or protect clusters
- Play in puzzle, 2-player head-to-head, or edit modes
Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX
- Motion-captured BMX moves by Dave Mirra and Ryan Nyquist
- 12 interactive environments focused on vert, dirt, and street riding
- Use modifier button to expand your repertoire to more than 1,300 moves
- Skeletal Dynamics System generates real-time crashes, different every time
Head Hunter (Dreamcast)
- Bounty hunting stealth action
- Play as both ruthless Headhunter Jack Wade and his alluring accomplice, Angela Stern
- Rip through the streets at speeds of over 200 mph
- Both third and first person views
- Your arsenal includes proximity mines, machine guns, and missile launchers
Sno-Cross
- Fully animated riders lean, duck and pull back
- Variable weather, time of day and animated objects add to the immersive environment
- Ten world-wide racing circuits, including: Nagana, Aspen and Munich
- Upgrade your snow-mobile by winning races, performing tricks and buying new parts
Kiss Psycho Circus
- Four Realms, Four Elders, One Nightmare
- Transform yourself into one of the four powerful KISS elders
- An arsenal of weapons to aid you in slaying the Nightmare Child's vile minions
Evil Dead: Hail To the King (Dreamcast)
- Voice acting by Bruce Campbell, star of Evil Dead movie trilogy
- Game continues saga 8 years after last movie installment
- Story unfolds via prerendered sequences and in-game cutscenes
- Contains trilogy's trademark gore, suspense, and humor
South Park Rally
- Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Kenny and all your favorite characters hit the streets of South Park in dozens of sweet vehicles that could only exist in the demented world of South Park!
- Tracks include South Park Forest, Big Gay Al's Big Gay Animal Sanctuary, downtown South Park, and more.
Spawn: In the Demon's Hand
- Straight from the blockbuster arcade game
- Up to 4 players can battle simultaneously
- Pickup and play 'ARCADE' mode
- Unlock up to 36 characters each has different sets of weapons and unique actions
- Become the king of SPAWN in the 'Tournament' mode
Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense (Dreamcast)
- Blast through 12 fully destructible across the United States
- Drive 17 new, fully loaded '70s-style vehicles, plus the bus
- New vehicles include a garbage truck and a futuristic space vehicle
- Build the ultimate super-charged V8 hotrod, then save it to memory to wield against friends in multiplayer modes
Extreme Sports
- Features the official license of the 1998 season
- All the drivers (except Jacques Villeneuve) and all the cars
- Four game mode: singl race, championship, time trail and match race
- Ultra realistic graphics and gameplay
DragonRiders: Chronicles of Pern (PC)
- A visually rich 3D Role playing Adventure game set in the world of Pern
- An epic story that spans over 4 chapters and contains dozens of sub plots
- Experience dozens of stunning locations through the cinematic camera system
Crazy Taxi (Dreamcast)
- Hit arcade game has been faithfully converted.
- Unique taxi, become the crazy driver by collecting passengers.
- With attitude deliver them to various locations in one piece.
- Skilful, careful driving increases your fares and ranking.
Shadowman
- Uniquely Terrifying 3rd person adventure.
- Vanquish your enemies.
- Unravel the Dark Mysteries.
- Incredibly Realistic Human Motion.
- Hunt Villains across Two Worlds.
Fighting Vipers 2
- Sequel to the arcade and Saturn beat 'em-up
- Break through your opponent's armour to cause monster damage
- New Super KO System for one round wins
- Incredible graphics and huge roster of characters
Star Wars Episode 1: Racer
- Pod racers max out at a simulated 600mph
- 21 plus opponents
- 21 tracks on 8 unique worlds
- Hazards include methane lakes, meteor showers and Tusken Raiders
- 3D environments
Powerstone 2
- Arcade fighting game for up to 4 players
- Large, multilevel 3-D stages
- More than 120 usable weapons, vehicles, and other objects
- Collect Power Stones for brawny infusions of power
- Easy-to-use interface
Crazy Taxi 2 (Dreamcast)
- Sequel to the smash hit Crazy Taxi
- Drive a cab through the mean, congested streets of New York City
- Feel free to ignore traffic laws, pedestrian safety, and property damage
- New jump feature lets you clear cars and intersections
Marvel vs Capcom 2 (Dreamcast)
- 2-D fighting game
- Pit your favorite Capcom fighters and Marvel superheroes against each other
- Engage in tag-team combat
- Link combo attacks together
- For 1 or 2 players
Vanishing Point
- Ultra fast 3D graphics engine
- Realistic vehicle representation
- Special vehicle dynamics for AI opponents
- 16 player vehicles with 8 colour schemes each
- 8 dedicated single player race courses, forward and reverse
Super Magnetic Neo
- Platform-style action-adventure game
- Play as robotic superhero with magnetic powers
- Restore order to Pao Pao Park
- Capture metallic enemies, catapult off platforms, and rocket across elevated skyways
- Colorful 3-D environments
Sonic Shuffle
- Party game that features famous hedgehog
- Choose between 8 Sonic characters
- Each character has his or her own special moves, attacks and abilities
- 5 interactive 3D game boards, plus several mini-games
- Supports up to 4 players