24 Best Laptop Deals In The UK
  • Four distinctive ways to work and play - notebook, tablet, theatre and tent
  • With the IOTA 360 flexi-hinge, you can flip the screen in any direction you desire

£119.99 £139.99

Best Laptop Deals In UK For Black Friday 2018

Looking for a new laptop? Thinking of buying one for a friend as a gift? Or do you just love shiny tech and want the latest and greatest for less? Rejoice as I list the top laptop deals in the UK. There’s 25 of them in fact from big brand names Like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft and more besides.

So if you love a laptop deal, are in the UK and ready to save, crack on with my collection of deals on laptops for UK shoppers. There’s up to 25% off of the asking price for these laptops and when you consider how much a higher end laptop costs, that’s a couple of quid or two saved for sure.

Here’s Your 24 Best Laptop Deals In UK

As ever I’ve also included the price history for these laptop deals, if you wanted to you can add your email address set your target price and I will email you once it hits your price.

That way you could save even more money on these laptop deals. Or not, whatever way you decide, who doesn’t like saving money on laptops though? Am I right? Yeh I thought so, sign up and save yourself a couple of quid on a brand new laptop with WPin UK.

1. Best Laptop Deals UK The Lenovo IdeaPad 520S-14IKBR 14-Inch FHD Notebook, Lenovo

Price: £479.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
1. Best Laptop Deals UK The Lenovo IdeaPad 520S-14IKBR 14-Inch FHD Notebook

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £479.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £479.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £479.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£479.99 15/11/2018

2. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop (Blue), iOTA

Price: £119.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
2. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop (Blue)

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£119.99 15/11/2018

3. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T, Acer

Price: £199.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
3. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £199.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £199.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £199.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£199.99 15/11/2018

4. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop Red, Tactus

Price: £119.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
4. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop Red

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£119.99 15/11/2018

5. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T, Acer

Price: £299.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
5. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £299.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £299.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £299.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£299.99 15/11/2018

6. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6'' Convertible Touch HD Laptop Silver, iOTA

Price: £119.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
6. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6'' Convertible Touch HD Laptop Silver

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£119.99 15/11/2018

7. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-132, Acer

Price: £129.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
7. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-132

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £129.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £129.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £129.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£129.99 15/11/2018

8. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum, Microsoft

Price: £779.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
8. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £779.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £779.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £779.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£779.00 15/11/2018

9. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNL-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Notebook Silver, Microsoft

Price: £2,129.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
9. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNL-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Notebook Silver

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£2,129.00 15/11/2018

10. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook, Acer

Price: £599.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
10. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £599.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £599.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £599.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£599.99 15/11/2018

11. Best Laptop Deals UK The GIGABYTE AERO 15X - 15.6” FHD 144hz Notebook, Gigabyte

Price: £1,869.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
11. Best Laptop Deals UK The GIGABYTE AERO 15X - 15.6” FHD 144hz Notebook

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,869.99 15/11/2018

12. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS X542BA-GQ001T 15.6 Inch HD Laptop, Asus

Price: £268.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
12. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS X542BA-GQ001T 15.6 Inch HD Laptop

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £268.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £268.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £268.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£268.99 15/11/2018

13. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet Silver, Microsoft

Price: £873.84
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
13. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet Silver

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £873.84 15/11/2018
Highest Price £873.84 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £873.84 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£873.84 15/11/2018

14. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ROG Strix GL703GM-EE014T 17.3-Inch Screen, Asus

Price: £1,249.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
14. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ROG Strix GL703GM-EE014T 17.3-Inch Screen

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,249.99 15/11/2018

15. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNN-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Silver, Microsoft

Price: £2,799.95
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
15. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNN-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Silver

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018
Highest Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£2,799.95 15/11/2018

16. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue, Microsoft

Price: £1,879.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
16. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,879.00 15/11/2018

17. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331UA-EG005T 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop Royal Blue, Asus

Price: £699.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
17. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331UA-EG005T 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop Royal Blue

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £699.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £699.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £699.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£699.99 15/11/2018

18. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS VivoBook X510UF-EJ592T 15.6 Inch Full HD Laptop Grey, Asus

Price: £499.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
18. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS VivoBook X510UF-EJ592T 15.6 Inch Full HD Laptop Grey

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £499.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £499.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £499.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£499.99 15/11/2018

19. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum 16 GB RAM, Microsoft

Price: £2,349.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
19. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum 16 GB RAM

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£2,349.99 15/11/2018

20. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Microsoft

Price: £1,879.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
20. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,879.00 15/11/2018

21. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Microsoft

Price: £1,329.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
21. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,329.00 15/11/2018

22. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Microsoft

Price: £1,329.00
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
22. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,329.00 15/11/2018

23. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Burgundy 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Microsoft

Price: £1,899.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
23. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Burgundy 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£1,899.99 15/11/2018

24. Best Laptop Deals UK The AORUS X7 DT v8 17.3” FHD 144Hz IPS Gaming Notebook, AORUS     

Price: £2,549.99
as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm  
Amazon.co.uk
24. Best Laptop Deals UK The AORUS X7 DT v8 17.3” FHD 144Hz IPS Gaming Notebook

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018
Highest Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018
Lowest Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018
Since 15/11/2018

Last price changes

£2,549.99 15/11/2018

Need A Laptop Stand For Your Laptop Deal?

Don’t forget to check out the below for awesome deals on laptop stands, which is handy if you’re thinking of taking up one of the above laptop deals 🙂

Disclosure:Links on WPin UK may contain affiliate links. Basically, it means if you buy a product from a retailer I've linked to, I will receive a commission. This, of course, is at no cost to you, it helps keep WPin UK going. WPin UK is also a member of the Amazon Affiliates, more information on this can be found in our Amazon Affiliate Disclaimer here.

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

