Best Laptop Deals In UK For Black Friday 2018

Looking for a new laptop? Thinking of buying one for a friend as a gift? Or do you just love shiny tech and want the latest and greatest for less? Rejoice as I list the top laptop deals in the UK. There’s 25 of them in fact from big brand names Like Asus, Acer, Lenovo, Microsoft and more besides.

So if you love a laptop deal, are in the UK and ready to save, crack on with my collection of deals on laptops for UK shoppers. There’s up to 25% off of the asking price for these laptops and when you consider how much a higher end laptop costs, that’s a couple of quid or two saved for sure.

Here’s Your 24 Best Laptop Deals In UK

As ever I’ve also included the price history for these laptop deals, if you wanted to you can add your email address set your target price and I will email you once it hits your price.

That way you could save even more money on these laptop deals. Or not, whatever way you decide, who doesn’t like saving money on laptops though? Am I right? Yeh I thought so, sign up and save yourself a couple of quid on a brand new laptop with WPin UK.

1. Best Laptop Deals UK The Lenovo IdeaPad 520S-14IKBR 14-Inch FHD Notebook, Lenovo Price: £ 479.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £479.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £479.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £479.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £479.99 15/11/2018 2. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop (Blue), iOTA Price: £ 119.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £119.99 15/11/2018 3. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T, Acer Price: £ 199.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £199.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £199.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £199.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £199.99 15/11/2018 4. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6" Convertible Touch HD Laptop Red, Tactus Price: £ 119.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £119.99 15/11/2018 5. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook R13 CB5-312T, Acer Price: £ 299.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £299.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £299.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £299.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £299.99 15/11/2018 6. Best Laptop Deals UK The iOTA 360 11.6'' Convertible Touch HD Laptop Silver, iOTA Price: £ 119.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £119.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £119.99 15/11/2018 7. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Chromebook 11 CB3-132, Acer Price: £ 129.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £129.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £129.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £129.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £129.99 15/11/2018 8. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum, Microsoft Price: £ 779.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £779.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £779.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £779.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £779.00 15/11/2018 9. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNL-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Notebook Silver, Microsoft Price: £ 2,129.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £2,129.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £2,129.00 15/11/2018 10. Best Laptop Deals UK The Acer Aspire 7 A715-71G Gaming Notebook, Acer Price: £ 599.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £599.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £599.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £599.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £599.99 15/11/2018 11. Best Laptop Deals UK The GIGABYTE AERO 15X - 15.6” FHD 144hz Notebook, Gigabyte Price: £ 1,869.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,869.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,869.99 15/11/2018 12. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS X542BA-GQ001T 15.6 Inch HD Laptop, Asus Price: £ 268.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £268.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £268.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £268.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £268.99 15/11/2018 13. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet Silver, Microsoft Price: £ 873.84

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £873.84 15/11/2018 Highest Price £873.84 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £873.84 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £873.84 15/11/2018 14. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ROG Strix GL703GM-EE014T 17.3-Inch Screen, Asus Price: £ 1,249.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,249.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,249.99 15/11/2018 15. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft HNN-00003 Surface Book 2 13.5-Inch PixelSense Display Silver, Microsoft Price: £ 2,799.95

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018 Highest Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £2,799.95 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £2,799.95 15/11/2018 16. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue, Microsoft Price: £ 1,879.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,879.00 15/11/2018 17. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS ZenBook 13 UX331UA-EG005T 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop Royal Blue, Asus Price: £ 699.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £699.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £699.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £699.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £699.99 15/11/2018 18. Best Laptop Deals UK The ASUS VivoBook X510UF-EJ592T 15.6 Inch Full HD Laptop Grey, Asus Price: £ 499.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £499.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £499.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £499.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £499.99 15/11/2018 19. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Platinum 16 GB RAM, Microsoft Price: £ 2,349.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £2,349.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £2,349.99 15/11/2018 20. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Microsoft Price: £ 1,879.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,879.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,879.00 15/11/2018 21. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Microsoft Price: £ 1,329.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,329.00 15/11/2018 22. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Cobalt Blue 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Microsoft Price: £ 1,329.00

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,329.00 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,329.00 15/11/2018 23. Best Laptop Deals UK The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5 Inch Laptop Burgundy 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Microsoft Price: £ 1,899.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £1,899.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £1,899.99 15/11/2018 24. Best Laptop Deals UK The AORUS X7 DT v8 17.3” FHD 144Hz IPS Gaming Notebook, AORUS Price: £ 2,549.99

as of 15/11/2018 10:27 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018 Lowest Price £2,549.99 15/11/2018 Since 15/11/2018 Last price changes £2,549.99 15/11/2018

Need A Laptop Stand For Your Laptop Deal?

Don’t forget to check out the below for awesome deals on laptop stands, which is handy if you’re thinking of taking up one of the above laptop deals 🙂