5 Of The Best Kettles For 2019 From Amazon UK

What is the best kettle for 2019?
Heres some of the best kettles on the market, I’ve gone through and organized the best selling kettles available in the UK. So if you love a brew (let’s face it who doesn’t?) Be it a piping hot coffee or some fancy extravagant tea, having the best kettle is essential to that first cuppa of the day.
You may well have received some specialist teas as Christmas presents or indeed some fancy coffee. Give those presents a proper seeing to, forget about your old kettle, it’s time to rethink things and treat yourself to a brand spanking shiny new kettle.
Weirdly some of these kettles are in fact hot water dispensers, I’ve pulled the data from Amazon UK and the hot water dispensers were top in the best kettles section, so apologies. Or not if you are looking for a hot water dispenser as opposed to a kettle!
So what kettle do you go for?
Don’t worry I’ve got 5 of the best kettles available from Amazon UK. If like me you’re sick of reading so-called expert reviews trying to push you towards a specific kettle, you’ll love this round up of the best kettles. Why?
This selection is collated from the best selling kettles in the UK as according to Amazon UK. No bluff or bluster. Just real world ratings from people like you. You know others searching for the best kettle around!
Please do take a moment when viewing a product from Amazon UK to read the reviews and customer feedback.
Nothing instills more confidence in a shiny new kettle then reading real-world feedback from people who have actually bought the bloody thing! So if you just want to view the top ten best sellers in the kettle stakes, read on 🙂
These top ten kettles from Amazon UK are ranked from first best selling to the last.
Best Kettles for 2019
1. Best Kettle The Breville VKJ575 Impressions
Coming in at first place is the Breville VKJ575 kettle, available in four different colours from Black (as shown above) it’s also available in red, white and cream.
The VKJ575 has a 1.7 litre capacity so it can cope with 6-8 cups at a time, depending on how much you love a cuppa of course.
With an impressive 4.5-star rating out of 5 based on over 2000 customer reviews, the VKJ755 kettle is incredibly popular and it’s even made Amazon UK’s coveted Amazon’s choice.
2. Best Kettle the Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham
What is the quietest kettle on the market? If you find yourself asking that question then you might like the Buckingham.
Nobody likes a noisy kettle, a bit like kids, they should be seen and not heard. Thankfully the Buckingham by Russell Hobbs is quiet. Cannot account for it being the quietest kettle on the market, but do read the reviews to get user opinions on this.
In stainless brushed steel, this kettle will fit right at home in your kitchen. With its quiet boil technology and 1.7 litre capacity and rapid boiling facility (it takes 45 seconds to make a single cup), this kettle is again another popular choice with UK shoppers.
With 2692 customer reviews and an average 3.5-stars out of 5, there is no denying the Buckingham is popular.
Would have like to have seen a higher star rating count personally, again please check customer reviews for more in-depth feedback.
3. Best Kettle Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser
Whilst strictly not a Kettle in the traditional sense the HotCup by Breville is another popular choice in the creation of hot beverages.
It looks sleek as, and although it has a lower capacity at 1.5 litres, it can dispense 5 cups of hot water and has a fast boil facility.
Currently, the Breville HotCup has an average 4-star rating out of 5 on Amazon UK from over 3400 reviews, so it’s doing something right.
4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle
A more traditional style of a kettle, the Cambridge has a brushed steel finish. With a 1.7 litre capacity, rapid boil indicator and removable limescale filter, it’s a low-cost kettle for sure.
With a 4-star rating from over 2000 reviews, the Cambridge remains a popular choice for those looking for a more standard kettle in terms of design.
5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser with Variable Dispense
Again not a kettle but it still makes the list due to the way Amazon UK ranks things!
With a rather large capacity of 2 litres, this HotCup is the biggest so far. With fast boil functionality a rather good-looking design and variable cup size controls, it’s definitely worth a look.
With a rather sterling 4.5-star rating based on over 2.5k customer reviews, it’s well worth checking out to see if it’s right for you.
Pricing information on the best kettles roundup
If you’d like to view the price history of these items, see when they were the lowest price etc, please do so below. *Remember if you would like an even better price on these kettles for 2019, just add in your email address and the price point you’d like to go for.
Once the kettle in question hits your price, you will receive a notification! Simple and saving you money, that’s what I’m here for 🙂
Compare the best kettles of 2019 so far?
If you’d like to compare the kettles listed above, this is where you can do it, find out more in terms of the size of the products and features. Narrow down your search and find that perfect kettle for your needs, based on other users reviews and feedback.
Don’t forget if you’d like to see more of the best selling products from Amazon UK or other marketplaces, please do check out my best sellers section here. It’s here you’ll find a wide and varied collection of products. You never know you might save yourself some money 🙂
