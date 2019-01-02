5 Of The Best Kettles For 2019 From Amazon UK

Best Selling 02/01/2019
Home
5 Of The Best Kettles For 2019 From Amazon UK

What is the best kettle for 2019?

Heres some of the best kettles on the market, I’ve gone through and organized the best selling kettles available in the UK. So if you love a brew (let’s face it who doesn’t?) Be it a piping hot coffee or some fancy extravagant tea, having the best kettle is essential to that first cuppa of the day.

You may well have received some specialist teas as Christmas presents or indeed some fancy coffee. Give those presents a proper seeing to, forget about your old kettle, it’s time to rethink things and treat yourself to a brand spanking shiny new kettle.

Weirdly some of these kettles are in fact hot water dispensers, I’ve pulled the data from Amazon UK and the hot water dispensers were top in the best kettles section, so apologies. Or not if you are looking for a hot water dispenser as opposed to a kettle!

So what kettle do you go for?

Don’t worry I’ve got 5 of the best kettles available from Amazon UK. If like me you’re sick of reading so-called expert reviews trying to push you towards a specific kettle, you’ll love this round up of the best kettles. Why?

This selection is collated from the best selling kettles in the UK as according to Amazon UK. No bluff or bluster. Just real world ratings from people like you. You know others searching for the best kettle around!

Please do take a moment when viewing a product from Amazon UK to read the reviews and customer feedback.

Nothing instills more confidence in a shiny new kettle then reading real-world feedback from people who have actually bought the bloody thing! So if you just want to view the top ten best sellers in the kettle stakes, read on 🙂

These top ten kettles from Amazon UK are ranked from first best selling to the last.

Best Kettles for 2019

Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle View On Amazon UK?
Best Kettles Round Up Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle

1. Best Kettle The Breville VKJ575 Impressions

Coming in at first place is the Breville VKJ575 kettle, available in four different colours from Black (as shown above) it’s also available in red, white and cream.

The VKJ575 has a 1.7 litre capacity so it can cope with 6-8 cups at a time, depending on how much you love a cuppa of course.

With an impressive 4.5-star rating out of 5 based on over 2000 customer reviews, the VKJ755 kettle is incredibly popular and it’s even made Amazon UK’s coveted Amazon’s choice.

View This Kettle On Amazon UK
Best Kettles Round Up The Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle
Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle

2. Best Kettle the Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham

What is the quietest kettle on the market? If you find yourself asking that question then you might like the Buckingham.

Nobody likes a noisy kettle, a bit like kids, they should be seen and not heard. Thankfully the Buckingham by Russell Hobbs is quiet. Cannot account for it being the quietest kettle on the market, but do read the reviews to get user opinions on this.

In stainless brushed steel, this kettle will fit right at home in your kitchen. With its quiet boil technology and 1.7 litre capacity and rapid boiling facility (it takes 45 seconds to make a single cup), this kettle is again another popular choice with UK shoppers.

With 2692 customer reviews and an average 3.5-stars out of 5, there is no denying the Buckingham is popular.

Would have like to have seen a higher star rating count personally, again please check customer reviews for more in-depth feedback.

View This Kettle On Amazon UK

 

Best Kettles Round Up The Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser
Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser

3. Best Kettle Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser

Whilst strictly not a Kettle in the traditional sense the HotCup by Breville is another popular choice in the creation of hot beverages.

It looks sleek as, and although it has a lower capacity at 1.5 litres, it can dispense 5 cups of hot water and has a fast boil facility.

Currently, the Breville HotCup has an average 4-star rating out of 5 on Amazon UK from over 3400 reviews, so it’s doing something right.

View This Hot Water Dispenser On Amazon UK
Best Kettles Round Up The Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle
Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

A more traditional style of a kettle, the Cambridge has a brushed steel finish. With a 1.7 litre capacity, rapid boil indicator and removable limescale filter, it’s a low-cost kettle for sure.

With a 4-star rating from over 2000 reviews, the Cambridge remains a popular choice for those looking for a more standard kettle in terms of design.

View This Kettle On Amazon UK
Best Kettles Round Up The Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser with Variable Dispense
Best Kettles Round Up The Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser with Variable Dispense

5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser with Variable Dispense

Again not a kettle but it still makes the list due to the way Amazon UK ranks things!

With a rather large capacity of 2 litres, this HotCup is the biggest so far. With fast boil functionality a rather good-looking design and variable cup size controls, it’s definitely worth a look.

With a rather sterling 4.5-star rating based on over 2.5k customer reviews, it’s well worth checking out to see if it’s right for you.

View This Hot Water Dispenser On Amazon UK

Pricing information on the best kettles roundup

If you’d like to view the price history of these items, see when they were the lowest price etc, please do so below. *Remember if you would like an even better price on these kettles for 2019, just add in your email address and the price point you’d like to go for.

Once the kettle in question hits your price, you will receive a notification! Simple and saving you money, that’s what I’m here for 🙂

1. Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle, Jarden Consumer Solutions

Price: £27.00
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm  
View
Amazon.co.uk
Wait For A Price Drop
£
You will receive a notification when the price drops.
1. Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £27.0003/01/2019
Highest Price£27.0031/12/2018
Lowest Price£27.0031/12/2018
Since 31/12/2018

Last price changes

£27.0031/12/2018

2. Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle, Russell Hobbs

Price: £29.94
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm  
View
Amazon.co.uk
Wait For A Price Drop
£
You will receive a notification when the price drops.
2. Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £29.9403/01/2019
Highest Price£29.9403/01/2019
Lowest Price£24.0031/12/2018
Since 31/12/2018

Last price changes

£29.9403/01/2019
£24.0031/12/2018

3. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 1.5 Litre, Breville

Price: £32.00
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm  
View
Amazon.co.uk
Wait For A Price Drop
£
You will receive a notification when the price drops.
3. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 1.5 Litre

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £32.0003/01/2019
Highest Price£32.0031/12/2018
Lowest Price£32.0031/12/2018
Since 31/12/2018

Last price changes

£32.0031/12/2018

4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle, Russell Hobbs

Price: £23.49
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm  
View
Amazon.co.uk
Wait For A Price Drop
£
You will receive a notification when the price drops.
4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £23.4903/01/2019
Highest Price£23.4902/01/2019
Lowest Price£23.4902/01/2019
Since 02/01/2019

Last price changes

£23.4902/01/2019

5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 2.0 Litre, Breville

Price: £54.00
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm  
View
Amazon.co.uk
Wait For A Price Drop
£
You will receive a notification when the price drops.
5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 2.0 Litre

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £54.0003/01/2019
Highest Price£54.0002/01/2019
Lowest Price£54.0002/01/2019
Since 02/01/2019

Last price changes

£54.0002/01/2019

Compare the best kettles of 2019 so far?

If you’d like to compare the kettles listed above, this is where you can do it, find out more in terms of the size of the products and features. Narrow down your search and find that perfect kettle for your needs, based on other users reviews and feedback.

Compare Best Kettles
Compare
1. Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle

1. Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle

2. Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle

2. Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle

User Rating
See all reviews
See all reviews
Price
£27.00
£79.99

Free shipping

19 new from £27.00
2 used from £25.85
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm
£29.94
£59.99

Free shipping

5 new from £29.94
2 used from £20.90
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm
Shop Now
View
amazon.co.uk
View
amazon.co.uk
Features
  • Eye-catching ridged texture design with a high gloss finish and polished chrome accents
  • Rear water window makes accurate filling easy and also illuminates blue on boil
  • 1.7 L capacity makes 6-8 cups. Cordless operation when removed from base
  • Removable, washable lime scale filter. Wrap-around cord storage in base
  • The brushed stainless steel kettle heats up quickly is easy to clean and will not discolour...
  • Quiet boil technology makes this a hot favourite for people in open plan living spaces busy...
  • A rapid boil zone indicator within the kettle allows you to fill just the right amount of water...
  • The removable washable lime scale filter will keep your brew tasting amazing and is ideal for...
Binding
Kitchen & Home
Kitchen & Home
Brand
Breville
Russell Hobbs
Color
Black
Stainless Steel
Label
Jarden Consumer Solutions
Russell Hobbs
Number Of Items
1
1
Package Quantity
1
1
Product Group
Kitchen
Kitchen
Publisher
Jarden Consumer Solutions
Russell Hobbs
Release Date
2016-01-01
2014-06-04
Size
N/A
Studio
Jarden Consumer Solutions
Russell Hobbs
Warranty
1 year.
1.
Running Time
1
Barcodes
  • EAN: 5011773055215
  • MPN: VKJ755
  • Model: VKJ755
  • Part Number: VKJ755
  • EAN: 9876541127695
  • MPN: 20460
  • Model: 20460
  • Part Number: 20460
Shop Now
View
View
Images
1. Breville VKJ755 Impressions Kettle
2. Russell Hobbs 20460 Buckingham Quiet Boil Kettle
Compare
3. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 1.5 Litre

3. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 1.5 Litre

4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle

User Rating
See all reviews
See all reviews
Price
£32.00
£47.99

Free shipping

9 new from £32.00
1 used from £32.99
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm
£23.49
£39.99

Free shipping

18 new from £23.49
5 used from £15.48
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm
Shop Now
View
amazon.co.uk
View
amazon.co.uk
Features
  • Breville's first generation hot water dispenser
  • Fast boil 3 kW concealed element for maximum efficiency and easy clean
  • Dispenses five cups without refilling so you only boil the amount of water you need. Dispenses a...
  • No mess drip tray and easy to fill
  • Designed with a elegant brushed stainless steel outer casing with black plastic accents this...
  • Having a large 1.7 L capacity translates as roughly seven cups of water boiled at a time and...
  • A rapid boil zone indicator within the kettle allows you to fill just the right amount of water...
  • The removable washable lime scale filter will keep your brew tasting amazing and is ideal for...
Binding
Kitchen & Home
Kitchen & Home
Brand
Breville
Russell Hobbs
Color
Black
Silver
Label
Breville
Russell Hobbs
Number Of Items
1
1
Package Quantity
1
1
Product Group
Kitchen
Kitchen
Publisher
Breville
Russell Hobbs
Release Date
2018-09-28
2015-05-21
Studio
Breville
Russell Hobbs
Warranty
1 Year
Item Part Number
RU-20070
Product Type Subcategory
7930708
Barcodes
  • EAN: 5025003111206
  • MPN: VKJ142
  • Model: VKJ142
  • Part Number: VKJ142
  • EAN: 6656334563441
  • MPN: 20070
  • UPC: 787269379275
  • Model: 20070
  • Part Number: 20070
Shop Now
View
View
Images
3. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 1.5 Litre
4. Russell Hobbs Cambridge Kettle
Compare
5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 2.0 Litre

5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 2.0 Litre

User Rating
See all reviews
Price
£54.00
£64.99

Free shipping

3 new from £54.00
1 used from £52.92
as of 03/01/2019 6:48 pm
Shop Now
View
amazon.co.uk
Features
  • Second generation of Breville hot water dispenser
  • Fast boil 3 kW concealed element for maximum efficiency and easy clean
  • Variable single cup dispense -- choose from nine different cup sizes
  • Manual stop allows you to control flow of water. Permanent limescale filter
Binding
Kitchen & Home
Brand
Breville
Color
Black
Label
Breville
Package Quantity
1
Product Group
Kitchen
Publisher
Breville
Release Date
2009-10-05
Studio
Breville
Warranty
2 years.
Barcodes
  • EAN: 5011773038898
  • MPN: VKJ318
  • Model: VKJ318
  • Part Number: VKJ318
Shop Now
View
Images
5. Breville HotCup Hot Water Dispenser 2.0 Litre

Don’t forget if you’d like to see more of the best selling products from Amazon UK or other marketplaces, please do check out my best sellers section here. It’s here you’ll find a wide and varied collection of products. You never know you might save yourself some money 🙂

*Disclaimer: Links in this article point to Amazon UK, any purchase made from these links means I will receive a small commission, at no cost to you. It helps pay towards keeping the lights on at WPin UK!

Subscribe to my newsletter?

Want to get the latest offers and more from WPin UK? Sign up today and get just that :)

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

About The Author

WPin UK

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.