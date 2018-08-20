Editor choice Deals & Roundups UK 50 Most Wanted Electronics On Amazon UK

What are the hottest & most wanted electronics on Amazon UK?

Big fan of Amazon UK, so much so, in fact, I thought I’d take a look through the most wanted electronics according to Amazon UK. There’s a wide and varied range on offer, from Smart LED TVs, plenty of Amazon Alexa based products, Kindles, cameras, smartphones and a whole lot more.

So pull up a pew and take a look through some of these awesome deals. Not only are they the most wanted electronic products on Amazon UK, they have some of the best savings. Hence why they are probably the most wanted!

I’ve rounded up some of the more eye-catching finds available, weeded out the boring stuff (like cables) and left the meat of electronics products. So if you’re thinking of buying something shiny from Amazon UK and want to know what’s on offer, then take a look through these bad boys.

The items below are in no discernable order, apart from they flow from lowest priced electricals to the most expensive, there’s something for all budgets. Enjoy 🙂

You might like this.

By collating electronic products from Amazon UK, I’ve also included new and used offers, it’s here you can decide whether or not you mind a refurbished or second-hand electrical item. It might save you a couple of extra quid. Always read the seller info when you do this to ensure you get the best deal and not shafted.

Underneath each product image you’ll notice there are the words All Offers, with a heart beside it, if you click here, not only will you be able to see the product on Amazon UK, you’ll also be able to look through the best offers from other sellers and not just Amazon direct.

-30% All Offers Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Black £ 34.99 £ 49.99 1 new from £34.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across multiple Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music (Available for Amazon Music and TuneIn. Bluetooth not supported)

All Offers Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Black £ 39.99 1 new from £39.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm The next generation of our bestselling Fire TV Stick. The most powerful streaming media stick, with the fastest Wi-Fi and most accurate voice search-now including the Alexa Voice Remote.

Over 7,000 apps, games and Alexa skills, including Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, and more. Plus, access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

Launch apps and control content with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say "Launch Netflix" or "Skip ahead 5 minutes" and Alexa responds. Plus, play music, search for local restaurants and more. Just ask.

All Offers Apple iPhone 6 UK Smartphone - Silver (64GB) (Certified Refurbished) £ 234.99 1 new from £234.99

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm A Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to look and work like new. The product is backed by a minimum 1-year limited warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. The product ships with all relevant accessories excluding headphones, manual or SIM card. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.

All Offers Amazon Echo (2nd generation) - Smart speaker In Charcoal Fabric £ 89.99 1 new from £89.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Amazon Echo connects to Alexa-a cloud-based voice service-to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Just ask for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on Echo devices in different rooms, available for Amazon Music, TuneIn and Spotify; Bluetooth not supported. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefings and more.

All Offers Finish Dash Button £ 4.99 1 new from £4.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi-connected device that reorders your favourite product with the press of a button.

Each Dash Button is paired with a product of your choice, which is selected through the Amazon App on your Android or iOS smartphone during the set-up process.

Easy to use. Press the Dash Button and never run out of your favourite products.

Buy with confidence. Get the same low prices we offer on Amazon.

All Offers Amazon Echo Spot - Black £ 119.99 1 new from £119.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics (UK only), weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free. Just ask.

Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control your smart home, and more.

All Offers Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, 6" Built-in Light In Black £ 109.99 1 new from £109.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Unsurpassed high-resolution 300 ppi display that reads like printed paper. Unlike tablets, no screen glare, even in bright sunlight

Thin and light design with built-in adjustable light - read day and night

Single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours

Indulge your love of reading without e-mail alerts or push notifications

Massive selection, low prices-over 5.5 million books including latest bestsellers, Kindle exclusives and more

-32% All Offers 7 Arc Star Floating Bluetooth Speaker £ 107.81 £ 159.99 3 new from £75.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Floating speaker spinning above a magnetic base

Speaker floats with 10mm ground clearance above the base

Connectivity via Bluetooth & NFC

Special Sound guide cone for 360 degrees Sound distribution

Can be used as portable speaker or smartphone charging hub

All Offers Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote £ 69.99 1 new from £69.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and HDR support. Includes HDMI output and micro-USB port for power. For those customers who prefer to use Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi, the Amazon Ethernet Adaptor is available as an optional accessory.

Experience true-to-life picture quality and sound with access to vivid 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

10,000+ channels, apps and Alexa skills with access to over 200,000 movies and TV episodes from the BBC, Prime Video, Netflix, ITV, Curzon, UKTV Play, and more. Plus, access millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox. Additional charges may apply.

-30% All Offers Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) in White £ 34.99 £ 49.99 1 new from £34.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Amazon Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read the news, set alarms and more

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across multiple Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music (Available for Amazon Music and TuneIn. Bluetooth not supported)

All Offers Kindle E-Reader, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi (Black) - Includes Special Offers £ 59.99 1 new from £59.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Design is thinner and lighter than the previous-generation Kindle, and available in your choice of black or white

Touchscreen display that reads like printed paper. Unlike tablets, no screen glare, even in bright sunlight

Keep reading-a single charge lasts weeks, not hours

Indulge your love of reading without e-mail alerts or push notifications

Massive selection, low prices-over 5.5 million books including latest bestsellers, Kindle exclusives and more

-33% All Offers AKASO EK7000 4K Sport Action Camera Ultra HD Camcorder 12MP £ 59.99 £ 89.99 6 new from £49.00

2 used from £54.59

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm 4K Ultra HD Action Camera. Professional 4K 25fps & 2.7K 30fps video with 12MP photos at up to 30 frames per second for incredible photos, which is 4 times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. Capture and share your world in a fantastic resolution.

Wireless Wrist Remote Control Sports Camera. Featuring a wrist 2.4G wireless RF Remote Control, you can capture your world in an all-new way. Controlling the camera, framing shots or recording video are now ultra convenient-just press the button of the Remote Control. No more looking to your Sports Camera to start and stop recordings or snap photos. Full control your Sports Camera with the remote.

All Offers Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa 8" HD Display, 32 GB in Black £ 99.99 6 used from £60.92

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm The next generation of our Fire HD 8, with up to 12 hours of battery life, a vibrant 8" HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM and Dolby Audio.

16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

Just ask Alexa, for quick access to the information and entertainment you want. Ask questions, play music, check your calendar, get the news, weather and more.

All Offers Victure 1080P FHD WiFi IP Camera Wireless Indoor Camera Night Vision Motion Detection £ 39.99 1 new from £39.99

6 used from £36.22

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm [VIDEO ENCRYPTION TECHNOLOGY ] The unique encryption technology is adopted by this IP camera to save videos on micro SD card.Nobody can copy the SD card's video file through the card reader even when your camera or SD card is stolen.Video files in SD card can only be accessed by yourself in your own account.

[STABLE WIFI CONNECTION ] Easy and Quick installation and stable 2.4GHz WIFI connection for Victure IP Camera,just follow steps in the manual with "IPC360" app .Adapt to iOS & Android,You can not only set several preset positions in each camera,but also add several cameras in different terminals

All Offers Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free, 10.1” 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB in Black £ 149.99 1 new from £149.99

4 used from £112.49

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Brilliant 10.1" 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), up to 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi-perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines and streaming content seamlessly

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather and more-just ask

All Offers Apple iPhone 6S 16 GB UK SIM-Free Smartphone in Rose (Certified Refurbished) £ 208.00 6 new from £208.00

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm A Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to look and work like new. The product is backed by a minimum 1-year limited warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. The product ships with all relevant accessories excluding headphones, manual or SIM card. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer.

16GB internal memory

Apple App Store

Latest IOS 9

-20% All Offers Samsung SM-R760NDAABTU Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch in Black £ 279.80 £ 349.99 10 new from £249.99

15 used from £205.96

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Head outdoors without your phone

Notify your emergency contacts

No need to charge every day

Charge wirelessly and fast

Resistant to water and dust

Built for a pioneering spirit, to take adventures as they come

All Offers TicWatch Pro Bluetooth Smart Watch in Black £ 219.99 1 new from £219.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Battery life lasts 5-30 days on a single charge due to layered display with two modes. No need to compromise performance for battery life.

Smart Mode: Wear OS by Google, AMOLED display, Google Assistant, thousands of apps and watch faces through Google Play store, health & fitness tracking

Essential Mode: Power saving FSTN LCD display, high sunlight visibility, shows essential information including time / date / steps counting / heart rate

-6% All Offers instax Mini 9 Camera with 10 Shots in Ice Blue £ 69.99 £ 74.99 11 new from £69.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Produce instant credit card size photos

Built in flash & automatic exposure control

Inclusive Selfie Mirror, plus Close-up Lens attachment. Determines the best brightness for taking a picture, and informs you of the suitable setting by lighting the corresponding lamp

instax mini 9 camera - Hand Strap, Close-up Lens Attachment, Sticker, AA Batteries x2, Instruction Manual, 1 x 10 shot mini film pack

All Offers Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB, in Punch Red £ 49.99 1 new from £49.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm The next generation of our bestselling Fire tablet ever - now thinner, lighter, with longer battery life and an improved display.

Beautiful 7" IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and up to 8 hours of battery life. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

Just ask Alexa, for quick access to the information and entertainment you want. Ask questions, play music, check your calendar, get the news, weather and more.

-35% All Offers DR.Q Projector (2018 Upgraded) +20% Lumens Video Projector £ 64.99 £ 99.99 3 new from £64.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm 👍 2018 UPGRADED (+20% BRIGHTNESS) PROJECTOR 🔥: This personal video projector has been upgraded this year to better meet the demands of the modern market. With 20% more image brightness compared with the typical projector, as well as other notable specs such as full HD support and a 40,000 hour lamp life, this easy-to-operate and easy-to-carry four-inch mini LCD projector is real value for money.

-26% All Offers Nikon D3400 + AF-P 18-55VR Digital SLR Camera & Lens Kit in Black £ 369.99 £ 499.99 12 new from £369.99

1 used from £349.00

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Share instantly with SnapBridge, the constant connection with your smart device

Take good images everywhere; the small DSLR that keeps on shoting

Go cinematic with full HD movies

In-camera special effects and picture controls

Share instantly with SnapBridge, the constant connection with your smart device

Take good images everywhere; the small DSLR that keeps on shoting

All Offers Motorola Moto g6 64GB 5.7-Inch Android in Deep Indigo £ 239.00 2 new from £200.00

28 used from £185.91

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Dual Sim Amazon Exclusive - Huge 3,000 mAh battery with Turbo Power charger included providing hours of power in just minutes of charging (USB C)

5.7" (2160*1080) HD+ Max Vision Edge to Edge Display, with a clear protective gel cover included

3D Glass Back, with Water protection of p2i

12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 8MP LED flash front-facing camera

Qualcomm, Snapdragon 450 Octa-core 1.8 GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM

All Offers Echo Show in White £ 199.99 1 new from £199.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free - just ask.

Introducing a new way to be together. Make hands-free video calls to friends and family who have an Echo Show or the Alexa App, and make voice calls to anyone who has an Echo device or the Alexa App.

-25% All Offers Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo (2nd generation) in Charcoal Fabric £ 59.99 £ 79.99 1 new from £59.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Amazon Echo connects to Alexa-a cloud-based voice service-to play music, make calls, set alarms and timers, ask questions, check your calendar, weather, traffic and sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Just ask for a song, artist or genre from Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. With multi-room music, you can play music on Echo devices in different rooms, available for Amazon Music, TuneIn and Spotify; Bluetooth not supported. Echo can also play audiobooks, radio stations, news briefings and more.

All Offers Fancii Small Personal USB Fan - Black £ 8.99 8 new from £8.99

8 used from £8.14

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Twin turbo Cyclone-Blade technology provides maximum airflow to keep you cool anywhere, anytime

25% quieter and 40% more powerful than similar models | Max. airflow up to 4.2m/s

Small and lightweight personal fan perfect for use in home, office, desktop, camping, or travel

Experience cooling air circulation in any desired direction with 180 degree tilt rotation

USB powered for maximum portability | 2 speed settings with touch control for Low/High

-34% All Offers Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED WLAN TV with Freeview Play - Black £ 358.41 £ 549.99 5 new from £356.37

1 used from £367.97

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Ultra HD 4K resolution - Live and breathe the on-screen action with a Toshiba 4K UHD TV. Bringing you exhilarating life-like picture clarity, 4K UHD TVs display four times more detail than Full HD models.

Dolby Audio - Experience the kind of audio that you would normally expect to hear in a movie theatre. Enjoy authentic-sounding dialogue and hear more of the on-screen action thanks to Dolby Audio.

Toshiba Smart Portal - A whole new world of entertainment awaits you on your Toshiba big screen TV and it's all just one click away. Choose from Toshiba's huge range of music, video, TV and social media apps. With NetflixⓇ and YouTube, you will find plenty of 4K content.

All Offers Toshiba 43U5766DB 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Freeview Play Black £ 309.00 3 new from £309.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Ultra HD 4K resolution - Live and breathe the on-screen action with a Toshiba 4K UHD TV. Bringing you exhilarating life-like picture clarity, 4K UHD TVs display four times more detail than Full HD models.

Dolby Audio - Experience the kind of audio that you would normally expect to hear in a movie theatre. Enjoy authentic-sounding dialogue and hear more of the on-screen action thanks to Dolby Audio.

Toshiba Smart Portal - A whole new world of entertainment awaits you on your Toshiba big screen TV and it's all just one click away. Choose from Toshiba's huge range of music, video, TV and social media apps. With NetflixⓇ and YouTube, you will find plenty of 4K content.

-12% All Offers Crosstour Action Camera 4K 16MP Wifi Underwater 30M with Remote Control IP68 Waterproof Case £ 43.99 £ 49.99 5 new from £43.99

3 used from £41.79

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm 4K 16 MP Action Camera - Crosstour Ultra HD 4K camera features rich video resolution options, including professional 4K(25fps), 2.7K(30fps) and 1080P(60fps) for your preference. 16 MP photo taking resolution makes photos much clearer than those taken by 12 MP cameras. 6 layers of optical glass lens brings you all vivid and incredible pictures.

Wireless Remote Control - You are able to have total control of your camera with the remote control. Red button for photo taking and gray button for video recording. Quite convenient for you to take photos or record videos in places you can't reach.

-50% All Offers Mini Spy Hidden Camera, £ 29.99 £ 59.99 2 new from £25.96

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm ✔✔SUPER MINI BODY CAMERA: The hidden video recorder (0.87in, 0.7oz cube) is the world's smallest portable pocket body camera. which makes it perfect as a wireless home security camera or a housekeeper/nanny camera for recording both snapshot picture and videos without attracting any attention

✔✔FULL HD VIDEOS AND PHOTOS: NIYPS mini spy cam records video in exceptional 1920X1080P HD at 30 frames per second. Enhanced night vision with 4pcs IR led lights for a clear display in low light conditions(led light not light up in use)

-1% All Offers GoPro HERO6 Camera - Black £ 394.95 £ 399.99 5 new from £390.50

3 used from £349.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Video: 4K60 / 2.7K120 / 1440p120 / 1080p240 and more

2x the performance of HERO5 Black

Rugged + waterproof to 10 m without a housing

2-inch touch display with enhanced, easy-to-use UI

HERO6 Black CameraThe Frame (HERO6 Black/HERO5 Black)Rechargeable battery (HERO6 Black/HERO5 Black)Curved Adhesive Mount Flat Adhesive Mount Mounting BuckleUSB-C Cable

-10% All Offers GoPro HERO5 Black Action Camera £ 269.99 £ 299.99 6 new from £269.99

4 used from £215.51

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Video: 4K30 / 2.7K60 / 1440p80 / 1080p120 / 960p120 / 720p240

Waterproof without housing to 10 m (33 ft)

2-inch touch display. Shake free

Voice control on camera

HERO5 Black Camera The Frame (HERO5 Black) Rechargeable Battery (HERO5 Black) Curved Adhesive Mount Flat Adhesive Mount Mounting Buckle USB-C Cable

Compatible with SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC Memory Card

-42% All Offers Huawei Mate 10 Pro (Single-SIM) 128GB Android 8.0 UK version SIM-Free -Titanium Grey £ 399.00 £ 699.99 3 new from £399.00

6 used from £299.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm The world's first Kirin AI processor brings you a faster, stronger, and seamless smartphone experience

Full day use for heavy duty users with smart battery management - 4000mAh battery with HUAWEI Supercharge

New Leica Dual Camera f/1.6 Aperture. Support aptX / aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio and it has Wi-Fi 2.4 G / 5 G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support

Smart Screen and Easy Projection - Intuitive and simple, the all-new EMUI 8.0 takes usability to new levels

-21% All Offers Nextbase 312GW Full 1080p HD In Car Dash Cam £ 78.95 £ 99.99 8 new from £78.95

4 used from £63.82

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm The 312GW is the dash cam solution for new or experienced motorists who want instant upload capabilities to social media, or their insurer. Market leading thanks to its connective capabilities and ease of use, this new dawn for dash cams simply reinforces Nextbase's position as the most popular dash cam brand in the UK.

The device features inbuilt Wi-Fi, allowing you to download footage to a smartphone before easily sharing it with friends, family, an insurance firm or the police. After using the Wi-Fi to connect to an iOS or Android device, the Nextbase app becomes your personal mobile store for footage you want to keep and share.

-58% All Offers Snowdon Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer Surround Sound £ 49.95 £ 119.95 1 new from £49.95

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm VIRTUAL SURROUND SOUND: An all-in-one sound bar speaker provides an audio experience that cannot be provided alone from your TV. The sound bar comes with a built in sub-woofer and has an impressive 120W output to provide quality cinematic surround sound. Simply mount the TV to the wall for an impressive audio experience (supports TVs between 24 and 50 inches).

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTION: Connect Bluetooth devices such as your smart phone or tablet to the sound bar in a simple 3 step set-up. Begin streaming from your favourite music apps including Spotify and Apple Music, apps or radio stations.

-33% All Offers Samsung Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F) 64GB SIM-Free Smartphone - Midnight Black £ 402.04 £ 609.00 26 new from £402.04

25 used from £300.00

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm 5.8" QuadHD + sAMOLED display - Rounded-corner Infinity Display and symmetrical metal sides that blend effortlessly for a seamless look(unlocked)

IP68-rated water and dust resistant with a powerful 10nm mobile AP for multi-tasking

Dual pixel 12MP camera with F1.7 lens and enhanced image processing. 8MP front camera with facial recognition for smart autofocus

3,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities via USB Type-C. Wireless Charger Convertible

-39% All Offers Garmin Forerunner GPS Running Watch with Elevate Wrist Heart Rate and Smart Notifications £ 181.13 £ 299.99 21 new from £166.00

37 used from £151.84

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Tracks heart rate, VO2 Max estimate and recovery advisor through Elevate Wrist Heart Rate technology. Smartphone compatibility: iPhone(iOS 9.0 or Later), Android(4.4 OS or Later)

Connected features: automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, live tracking, audio prompts, smart notifications, social media sharing and music control

Customised training plans from Garmin Connect on your watch for real-time coaching ; Display type:sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel MIP

-64% All Offers Ben Nevis Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer Surround Sound £ 59.95 £ 169.95 1 new from £59.95

1 used from £54.30

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm VIRTUAL SURROUND SOUND: The wireless connection between the 2.1 sound bar and freestanding sub woofer allows you to place the sub woofer in any location in the room. Keep your room tidy and also fill the room with sharp cinematic sound! Surround yourself with HD patented sound with 150W of high-quality surround sound to enjoy your favourite films, television, FM radio and audio.

4.0 BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTION: Connect Bluetooth devices such as your smart phone or tablet to the sound bar in a simple 3 step set-up. Begin streaming from your favourite music apps including Spotify and Apple Music, apps or radio stations.

All Offers APEMAN 12MP 1080P Trail Wildlife Camera Trap £ 46.99 3 new from £46.99

3 used from £42.76

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm High-Performance Photo and Video:This Game camera captures 12 MP crystal clear images and video with super clear sound recording each time motion is detected of wild game during the day (black and white at night). Multi-shot modes available and can takes up to 3 photos per detection

940nm Invisible Infrared Technology:With fully automatic IR filter,this trail camera capture shots of wild game's natural behaviors by using infrared flash illumination technology equipped with 26 LEDs. Trigger distance and IR flash range both up to 20m (65ft). You can get great shots of a passing animal in total darkness, without the animal realizing its being documented

All Offers Toshiba 43U5863DB 43-Inch Smart 4K Ultra-HD HDR LED TV with Freeview Play £ 369.00 1 new from £369.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Live and breathe the on-screen action with a Toshiba 4K UHD TV. Bringing you exhilarating life-like picture clarity, 4K UHD TVs display four times more detail than Full HD models.

"Dolby Vision capable" - for scene-by-scene picture accuracy, Dolby Vision HDR transfers cutting-edge motion picture technology from movie theatres to the TV screen.

Capture a wider spectrum of sound with integrated Onkyo speakers. Make every seat in the room the "sweet spot".

All Offers Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater £ 398.00 £ 399.99 14 new from £349.99

1 used from £309.18

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Effective all year round. Airflow at maximum setting: 18 liters/second

Air Multiplier technology. Amp diameter: 153 mm. Base diameter with plate: 204 mm

Precise, energy efficient heating. Temperature settings: Yes - to the degree (0-37 degrees)

Safe: tip-over automatic cut-out; No visible heating elements

Efficient air circulation. No burning smell

-4% All Offers Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System - black £ 229.00 £ 239.95 1 new from £229.00

4 used from £195.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Single sound bar provides higher sound quality compared to your TV

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Speaker:2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs).Remote control:4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

Universal remote to command your TV bass module, Bluetooth devices and more

All Offers Roku Express Streaming Player - Black £ 29.99 6 new from £29.99

1 used from £28.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Get easy HD streaming for an incredible price

Power consumption of less than 2.2W (typical) when streaming with 5V - 1A power input

Explore 150,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels, including Netflix, You Tube, Amazon Video, NOW TV, BBC iPlayer, and more

There are no monthly equipment-rental fees. It's such a bargain, you can make every TV in your home smart.

Because the players are from Roku, you'll get great features like an easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation, and search across top channels.

-9% All Offers LG 43UJ630V 43 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV £ 389.00 £ 429.99 2 new from £389.00

4 used from £319.99

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm Ultra HD 4K resolution - a depth of detail; Ultra HD 4K resolution is four times that of full HD producing brilliant clarity and vivid details that amaze, even when viewed up close; this level of detail is well suited to the life like colour of IPS 4K display; the resulting images will redefine your viewing experience.

Multi HDR - television from the future; enhanced Formatting technology enables LG TV to output both HLG and HDR 10 high dynamic range formats; get the HDR experience, from a wider choice of sources

-10% All Offers Huawei P20 Lite (Dual SIM) 64 GB 5.8-Inch Android 8.0 UK Version SIM-Free Smartphone - Black £ 295.97 £ 329.99 4 new from £295.97

9 used from £217.42

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 20/08/2018 2:58 pm AMAZON EXCLUSIVE MODEL: Dual SIM smartphone to enjoy all the benefits of having two numbers on the same device

EXTRAORDINARY VIEWING EXPERIENCE: massive 5.84-inch FHD+ 2280x1080 Full View display with brilliant colours and high contrast

BEAUTIFUL DESIGN: hardened glass and durable metal body designed to be held with comfort

A RENAISSANCE IN PHOTOGRAPHY: 16MP Dual Cameras with Bokeh effect, wide aperture mode, better low-light selfies with light fusion technology

There’s so much on offer on Amazon (electronics wise) it’s hard to find something of note. I hope my roundup of electricals has helped you in some way. Perhaps highlight something you never knew you needed.

Or indeed something that you’d like to buy for yourself, a friend or a loved one. Whether it’s a birthday, wedding gift or self-indulgence, fill your boots.