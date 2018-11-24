Best Advent Calendars 2018 – Christmas gift ideas for the whole family

Advent calendars 2018 edition! Christmas advent calendars as a gift idea? Yeh, totally weird right? It’s the only Christmas gift that doesn’t need wrapping up! Xmas this year is fast approaching and with it comes the inevitable advent calendar. Whether it’s for your kids, your wife or husband (typically kids) however some adults do behave like children (yes I’d include myself in that!).

If you’re stuck for advent calendar ideas and don’t fancy buying one from the local shop. You might want to sit up and take notice of these calendars. They’re a little special, to say the least.

I’ve put together a varied collection of Christmas advent calendar ideas for 2018. We’ve got advent calendars for kids, advent calendars for men, beauty advent calendars and more. Don’t worry I’ll be putting them together into groups for you. Let’s start off with advent calendars for kids then shall we?

Best advent calendars for kids 2018

There’s quite a lot of advent calendars for kids unsurprisingly, 100’s in fact. I’m not going to list them all it would just be confusing and pointless. I am however, going to list the ones I think you’d be interested in for your little ones.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2018 Open this distinct friends advent calendar each day in December to add a piece to your Christmas party scene

Features 24 gifts : a Christmas tree, candy cane, gingerbread man and a surprise to represent each of the 5 friends from Heartlake City

£ 17.49 £ 22.99

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2018 Open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO star wars themed gifts with this galactic star wars advent calendar featuring five minifigures and three figures

Models include a landspeeder, the arrowhead, republic fighter tank, naboo starfighter, twin-pod cloud car, general Grievous' Starfighter, blaster Cannon and more

£ 27.09

LEGO Build Up Playset Advent Calendar 2018 Count down to the big day with this festive 24-in-1 LEGO building set

Rebuild to create a new exciting model each December day, and have fun all the way to Christmas Eve

Collect all builds to add to your collections and sets
£ 15.99

Disney Princess Castle 12 Days Advent Calendar 1 x 25 ml Hand Cream 1 x 30ml Body Mist 2 x 50g Bath Salts 1 x 30ml Body Lotion 1 x 30ml Bubble Bath 2 x 20g Bath Fizzer 1 x 30ml Body Wash 2 x 4g Lip Balm 1 x 25ml Face Mask
£ 20.95

Toy Story Xmas Advent Calendar WAIT FOR CHRISTMAS IN GRAND STYLE: With our Toy Story Christmas advent calendar, waiting for the best holiday of the year will be super fun. Our Disney advent calendar for kids is a special one as your kids will get to open one box at a time and find every day a very special surprise for them to keep Free shipping

£ 8.49

Barbie Beauty Advent Calendar Barbie beauty advent calendar

Suitable for age 3+

Suitable for age 3+

See description for more detail

£ 11.33 £ 15.00

Playmobil Advent Calendar Features 4 Playmobil Figures

The Toys can be stowed behind the seat ready for Santa to deliver to all the boys and girls

Each window holds a different surprise each day to help build your scene`

A wonderful gift for children to enjoy the countdown to the big day
£ 25.50

Playmobil Advent Calendar, Jewel Thief Police Operation with Working Safe and Money Box Function Features 2 Playmobil Figures

The Safe can be used as a coin bank and locked with a code

Each window holds a different surprise each day to help build your scene`

A wonderful gift for children to enjoy the countdown to the big day

£ 22.95

Star Wars Han Solo Advent Calendar Make Your Own Part Of The Star Wars Universe

Easy & Fun, 24 Days Of Creativity

Suitable For Ages 6 Years And Upwards
£ 25.19 £ 29.99

VTech Toot-Toot Animals Advent Calendar - Multi-Coloured Countdown to Christmas with the fabulous Toot-Toot Animals advent calendar

24 fun play pieces including a cute Toot-Toot Animals Reindeer and baby, Christmas decorations and more

Box panel folds down to become a Toot-Toot Animals play area, 2 x AAA Batteries Required
£ 26.99

Hot Wheels Advent Calendar with Mini Cars Toy Mattel Make the holiday season a countdown with colourful Christmas-themed packaging and 24 windows for a daily surprise

Unlock surprises on the first day of December for a countdown to Christmas in hot wheels style

£ 19.99

Peppa Pig Advent Calendar Behind each of the 24 doors is a Peppa Pig Toy

Includes a selection of Peppa Pigs Friends

Features Peppa, George, Rebecca, Danny, and more!

Also includes a host of Christmas accessories!

Create your own Peppa Christmas adventures!

£ 28.18

Peppa Pig Christmas Advent Calendar - 24 Toys Included The Countdown is soon here for Christmas with Peppa Pig!

Behind each door of the Peppa Pig advent calendar is a surprise toy!

There are 24 pieces to collect in total including Peppa, George and their friends, and even Santa!

£ 39.95

2018 Advent calendars with chocolates

Feeling peckish? Or like to raid the advent calendar for it’s confectionery goodness? Well how about this selection of advent calendars with chocolates/sweets?

EPL Match Attax 2018/19 Advent Calendar Contains 24 Match Attax Packets

Includes a Superstar Limited Edition Player

Stunning new cards, brand new foil sets and addictive gameplay

Over 450 cards to collect

Collect all your favourite Premier League players

£ 19.75 £ 20.00

Play-Doh Advent Calendar Get creative with this Play-Doh holiday countdown calendar

24 secret doors hide a different surprise for each day of the season

Set includes 5 Play-Doh cans featuring 2 Sparkle cans to let your season shine
£ 19.63

Thorntons Seasonal Snowman Advent Calendar Chocolates, 180 g Count down to Christmas each day with this advent calendar

With the beloved character of Snowman

Includes a white chocolate plaque

A magical personalised gift

£ 19.94

Lindt Advent Calendar 160g A fun chocolate advent calendar from Lindt.

Containing 24 of Lindt's Christmas novelties such as mini Santa Claus, mini reindeers and Lindt balls.

A great Christmas gift idea.

£ 8.99

Nestle Smarties Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar A delicious little piece of Christmas themed chocolate

A tasty way to mark off the count down to Christmas

Perfect way to kick start the festive season

£ 5.00 £ 10.00

Thorntons Continental Advent Calendar, 278g Celebrate your countdown to Christmas each day with a delicious continental advent calendar

24 Individual chocolates fill the calendar in milk, white and dark chocolate

Filled with Thorntons Continental chocolates and a purple bow
£ 16.49

Maxim's de Paris Chocolate Advent Calendar, 120 g A treasure for chocolate lovers

The perfect Christmas gift for chocolate lovers

Overflowed with gourmandizes

A collection of 24 luxury chocolates in a red and gold box

£ 15.00

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar, 315 g Enjoy a truly blissful countdown to christmas with the Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar

Milk chocolate lindor truffles, hearts and squares with a smooth-melting filling and a milk chocolate treat bar on day 24

£ 16.17

MARS Advent Calendar, 111 g Contains milk chocolate moulded shapes and a Fun Sized Mars bar

Mars Funsize - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%)

Suitable for vegetarians
£ 5.89

Green & Black's Advent Calendar, 238 g Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients.

Velvet Edition is a 70% dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa and smooth in flavour.

A great gift for Christmas
£ 11.50

Kinder Mini Mix Advent Calendar, 351 g Contains two Kinder surprises, six Kinder chocolates, six Kinder choco-bons, eight Kinder hollow mini figures, two Kinder chocolates with cereals

A Kinder surprise behind each door

Open the magic of Christmas with our brand new Kinder advent calendar; the countdown to Christmas is even more fun this year

£ 16.89

Haribo Advent Calendar, Christmas 2018 sweets, 300g Start your Christmas countdown with HARIBO and 24 windows that are hiding a merry mix of little treats

Themed, fun and perfect for those looking for an alternative to the traditional chocolate calendar

This tasty advent calendar brings together HARIBO favourites from across the world with Tropifrutti, Goldbears and MAOAM

£ 5.00 £ 7.99

Reese's Advent Calendar 250g (Pack of 2) One 9g Individually wrapped peanut butter cup miniatures behind every window. One 42g Reeses White Peanut Butter 2 Cup behind window No.24

The No1 American chocolate brand

The great taste of Reese's peanut butter and chocolate presented in a seasonal advent calendar

£ 14.00 £ 14.99

Lindt Excellence Advent Calendar, 275 g Meltingly delicious dark Lindt chocolate

Two little tastes of dark chocolate luxury every day with the Lindt Excellence dark chocolate advent calendar

Ideal for dark chocolate lovers this christmas

Ideal for gifting to your loved ones this cristmas

£ 8.79 £ 12.00

Lindt Bear Advent Calendar, 250 g Every window is filled with the thrills of Christmas

Discover a selection of Lindt milk chocolate behind each window

Includes a full size 100 g novelty chocolate figure

£ 13.98

Kinder Egg Surprise and Friends Advent Calendar, 431 g Enjoy the biggest Advent Calendar Kinder has ever sold in the UK

The possibility of unwrapping a Kinder Surprise, Kinder Hollow figure and Kinder Chocolate Happy makes the countdown to Christmas more exciting and festive

£ 21.99 £ 25.80

Lindt Milk Chocolate Giant Advent Calendar, 280 g Make every day truly enchanted as you count down to christmas with the Lindt Milk Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar

24 Luxurious chocolates to countdown with including sooth melting lindor

Ideal chocolate advent calendar for bringing the Lindt magic home this christmas

£ 12.89 £ 15.00

Ferrero Golden Gallery Advent Calendar, 230 g A refined gallery of confectionery masterpieces

Mixture of dark, milk and white chocolates

An assortment of exclusive recipes, a series of unique and irresistible flavours

25 chocolates inside

Ideal countdown to Christmas
£ 21.50

Beauty advent calendars 2018

Looking for an advent calendar for your partner? One containing makeup or other cosmetic products/gifts? Look no further than this collection of beauty advent calendars for 2018.

Cath Kidston Christmas Advent Calendar 2018 Enjoy the countdown to Christmas with Cath Kidston beauty picks

Twenty four beauty treats of hand creams, soaps, body scrubs, cuticle creams, lip Balms & body lotions

All wrapped up in signature scents or christmassy fragrances filled with Pine needles, red berries, candied sugar and woods
£ 35.98 £ 40.00

Morris & Co Festive Advent Calendar 2018 Mixing two iconic, original prints by william Morris

golden lily and Strawberry Thief, brought together in a joyous advent calendar for the ultimate festive countdown

Fragranced with two signature scents, the first bursting with fresh citrus scents of Tangerine and Bergamot, blended with cinnamon and Nutmeg spices on an earthy base of cedarwood
£ 41.74

Mavala 12 Days of Christmas for Nails and Hand Care A simple, yet elegant gift by Mavala

Containing a selection of polishes and top selling products

From the World Leaders in Nail Care, MAVALA.

Twelve Days of Christmas containing twelve beauty essentials from the World Leaders in Nail Care, MAVALA.

£ 43.38

Heathcote & Ivory Vintage Baubles & Belles 12 Christmas Wishes 2018 Twelve days of travel must-haves hidden behind one of twelve doors

Open the first surprise on Christmas day and reveal a treat to help keep skin cleansed, moisturised and scented during the festive fun and into the new year

£ 14.00

2018 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar The 2018 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar contains a combination of 24 products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands.

Pull out the box with the relevant date and open it up to reveal your beauty treat. The future boxes will then apppear by dropping down.

£ 30.00 £ 50.00

2018 Advent calendars with candles

Want to give someone an advent calendar gift that could spruce up the home? How about an advent calendar with candles? Bit weird, but hey at least it’s different.

2018 Advent calendars for adults

Yes these ones will contain booze, a great calendar gift idea for him or her. There’s a few for 2018 on offer here, just don’t let one person drink all of them at once. Drink responsibly 🙂

Drinks by the Dram The Ginvent Calendar, 24 x 3 cl The experts over at Gin Foundry have teamed up once again with Drinks by the Dram to create the Ginvent Calendar, containing 24 different 30ml drams of delicious gin!

Explore a range of gins from craft producers all around the world, including long-running favourites and brand new expressions.

£ 124.95

Wine and Sparkling Advent Calendar, Case of 24 For all wine lovers and gourmets this mixed wine advent calendar is a very special gift for the pre-Christmas period.

Thanks to its discreet red Christmas design, the calendar fits perfectly in every living room and contains the finest wines (white, rose and red) from all over France and from around the world. The desire to enjoy makes the Advent season something very special.

£ 51.99

Drinks by the Dram The Whisky Advent Calendar, 30 ml, Case of 24 Behind each of the 24 windows waits a different 30ml dram of fantastic whisky from the finest producers around the world!

Discover a gamut of whisky varieties, including tasty single grain, superb Speyside single malt and rare whiskies worth up to £600 per bottle.

£ 147.66 £ 149.95

Christmas Wine and Prosecco Advent Calendar, (Case of 24) The perfect gift for wine lovers to celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style!

A mixed selection of 24 small bottles - 22x18.7cl of red, white, rosé, mulled wine and 2x20cl Prosecco.

White wines include New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Australian Chardonnay, Italian Pinot Grigio, South African Chenin Blanc and sparkling Prosecco.

£ 46.75 £ 55.00

Chase 12 Days of Festive Spirit Gift Set 12 days worth of elegantly hand-made single-estate spirits

2 x Potato Vodka 2 x GB Gin 1 x Elegant Gin 1 x Elderflower Liqueur 1 x Smoked Vodka 1 x Rhubarb Vodka 1 x Marmalade Vodka 1 x Pink Grapefruit Gin 1 x Seville Marmalade Gin 1 x Sloe and Mulberry Gin

£ 40.49 £ 47.99

Virgin Wines Sendagift Wine Advent Calendar It's back! The original, the only Wine Advent Calendar from the 2017 and 2018 Online Drinks Retailer of The Year!

24 wine windows featuring 24 of our customer favourite, highest-rated wines. These beauties boast over 30 prestigious awards and medals!

£ 79.99

Wine Advent Calendar Have yourself a 'merry' little Christmas with this fantastic advent calendar

24 quality wines for a perfect Christmas Countdown

*Next Day Delivery on orders placed before 1pm Monday-Friday ( excludes Southern Ireland, Highlands and Islands ) Please Note. *Orders to Southern Ireland and the Highlands and Islands are a 2-3 day courier service
£ 69.99

Christmas advent calendars for 2018 complete!

Hope you’d enjoyed my round up on advent calendars for 2018, maybe you’ve been inspired by some of the collection or just keen to see what is available on the market! Either way this collection should help you get something for that special someone in your life this year. It’s not too late to order one 🙂