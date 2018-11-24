Best Advent Calendars 2018 – Christmas gift ideas for the whole family
Advent calendars 2018 edition! Christmas advent calendars as a gift idea? Yeh, totally weird right? It’s the only Christmas gift that doesn’t need wrapping up! Xmas this year is fast approaching and with it comes the inevitable advent calendar. Whether it’s for your kids, your wife or husband (typically kids) however some adults do behave like children (yes I’d include myself in that!).
If you’re stuck for advent calendar ideas and don’t fancy buying one from the local shop. You might want to sit up and take notice of these calendars. They’re a little special, to say the least.
I’ve put together a varied collection of Christmas advent calendar ideas for 2018. We’ve got advent calendars for kids, advent calendars for men, beauty advent calendars and more. Don’t worry I’ll be putting them together into groups for you. Let’s start off with advent calendars for kids then shall we?
Best advent calendars for kids 2018
There’s quite a lot of advent calendars for kids unsurprisingly, 100’s in fact. I’m not going to list them all it would just be confusing and pointless. I am however, going to list the ones I think you’d be interested in for your little ones.
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2018
- Open this distinct friends advent calendar each day in December to add a piece to your Christmas party scene
- Features 24 gifts : a Christmas tree, candy cane, gingerbread man and a surprise to represent each of the 5 friends from Heartlake City
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2018
- Open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO star wars themed gifts with this galactic star wars advent calendar featuring five minifigures and three figures
- Models include a landspeeder, the arrowhead, republic fighter tank, naboo starfighter, twin-pod cloud car, general Grievous' Starfighter, blaster Cannon and more
LEGO Build Up Playset Advent Calendar 2018
- Count down to the big day with this festive 24-in-1 LEGO building set
- Rebuild to create a new exciting model each December day, and have fun all the way to Christmas Eve
- Collect all builds to add to your collections and sets
Disney Princess Castle 12 Days Advent Calendar
- 1 x 25 ml Hand Cream 1 x 30ml Body Mist 2 x 50g Bath Salts 1 x 30ml Body Lotion 1 x 30ml Bubble Bath 2 x 20g Bath Fizzer 1 x 30ml Body Wash 2 x 4g Lip Balm 1 x 25ml Face Mask
Toy Story Xmas Advent Calendar
- WAIT FOR CHRISTMAS IN GRAND STYLE: With our Toy Story Christmas advent calendar, waiting for the best holiday of the year will be super fun. Our Disney advent calendar for kids is a special one as your kids will get to open one box at a time and find every day a very special surprise for them to keep
Barbie Beauty Advent Calendar
- Barbie beauty advent calendar
- Suitable for age 3+
- See description for more detail
Playmobil Advent Calendar
- Features 4 Playmobil Figures
- The Toys can be stowed behind the seat ready for Santa to deliver to all the boys and girls
- Each window holds a different surprise each day to help build your scene`
- A wonderful gift for children to enjoy the countdown to the big day
Revell Junior Assembly Kit Porsche 911 Carrera S Advent Calendar 2018
- Model Scale 1:20
- Assembly kit
- 24 days of creativity
- Made In Germany
Playmobil Advent Calendar, Jewel Thief Police Operation with Working Safe and Money Box Function
- Features 2 Playmobil Figures
- The Safe can be used as a coin bank and locked with a code
- Each window holds a different surprise each day to help build your scene`
- A wonderful gift for children to enjoy the countdown to the big day
Star Wars Han Solo Advent Calendar
- Make Your Own Part Of The Star Wars Universe
- Easy & Fun, 24 Days Of Creativity
- Suitable For Ages 6 Years And Upwards
Revell RC Technik RC Car Advent Calendar 2018
- It's Suitable For 3 Years And Above Age Children
- Made Of High Quality Raw Material
- Made In Germany
VTech Toot-Toot Animals Advent Calendar - Multi-Coloured
- Countdown to Christmas with the fabulous Toot-Toot Animals advent calendar
- 24 fun play pieces including a cute Toot-Toot Animals Reindeer and baby, Christmas decorations and more
- Box panel folds down to become a Toot-Toot Animals play area, 2 x AAA Batteries Required
Hot Wheels Advent Calendar with Mini Cars Toy Mattel
- Make the holiday season a countdown with colourful Christmas-themed packaging and 24 windows for a daily surprise
- Unlock surprises on the first day of December for a countdown to Christmas in hot wheels style
Peppa Pig Advent Calendar
- Behind each of the 24 doors is a Peppa Pig Toy
- Includes a selection of Peppa Pigs Friends
- Features Peppa, George, Rebecca, Danny, and more!
- Also includes a host of Christmas accessories!
- Create your own Peppa Christmas adventures!
Peppa Pig Christmas Advent Calendar - 24 Toys Included
- The Countdown is soon here for Christmas with Peppa Pig!
- Behind each door of the Peppa Pig advent calendar is a surprise toy!
- There are 24 pieces to collect in total including Peppa, George and their friends, and even Santa!
2018 Advent calendars with chocolates
Feeling peckish? Or like to raid the advent calendar for it’s confectionery goodness? Well how about this selection of advent calendars with chocolates/sweets?
EPL Match Attax 2018/19 Advent Calendar
- Contains 24 Match Attax Packets
- Includes a Superstar Limited Edition Player
- Stunning new cards, brand new foil sets and addictive gameplay
- Over 450 cards to collect
- Collect all your favourite Premier League players
Play-Doh Advent Calendar
- Get creative with this Play-Doh holiday countdown calendar
- 24 secret doors hide a different surprise for each day of the season
- Set includes 5 Play-Doh cans featuring 2 Sparkle cans to let your season shine
Thorntons Seasonal Snowman Advent Calendar Chocolates, 180 g
- Count down to Christmas each day with this advent calendar
- With the beloved character of Snowman
- Includes a white chocolate plaque
- A magical personalised gift
Cadbury Heroes Christmas Adventure Chocolate Advent Calendar, 232 g, Pack of 4
- There's a Heroes house party happening and you are invited!
- Unlock 24 days of interactive fun in three easy steps:
- Download Blip par and scan you calendar every day to snap and share festive selfies with your friends
Joe & Seph's Popcorn Advent Calendar 2018 (Contains 24 x 5g bags of popcorn)
- Enjoy 24 bags of 12 flavours of delicious flavours of Joe & Seph's Popcorn (2 bags of each flavour inside!)
- HANDMADE in the UK
- All-natural ingredients
- OFFICIALLY RECOGNISED as the best tasting Popcorn brand!
Lindt Advent Calendar 160g
- A fun chocolate advent calendar from Lindt.
- Containing 24 of Lindt's Christmas novelties such as mini Santa Claus, mini reindeers and Lindt balls.
- A great Christmas gift idea.
Nestle Smarties Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
- A delicious little piece of Christmas themed chocolate
- A tasty way to mark off the count down to Christmas
- Perfect way to kick start the festive season
Thorntons Continental Advent Calendar, 278g
- Celebrate your countdown to Christmas each day with a delicious continental advent calendar
- 24 Individual chocolates fill the calendar in milk, white and dark chocolate
- Filled with Thorntons Continental chocolates and a purple bow
Thorntons Seasonal Children's Advent Calendar, 93 g, Pack of 4
- Count down to Christmas each day with this advent calendar
- Contain delicious milk chocolate seasonal shapes
- A perfect Christmas gift for children's
Maxim's de Paris Chocolate Advent Calendar, 120 g
- A treasure for chocolate lovers
- The perfect Christmas gift for chocolate lovers
- Overflowed with gourmandizes
- A collection of 24 luxury chocolates in a red and gold box
Kinder Seasonal Advent Calendar Chocolates, 135 g, Pack of 3
- Contains 12x kinder chocolate minis and 12x kinder chocolate with cereals minis
- Individually wrapped
- More milk less cocoa
- Made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Invented for kids, approved by mums
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar, 315 g
- Enjoy a truly blissful countdown to christmas with the Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
- Milk chocolate lindor truffles, hearts and squares with a smooth-melting filling and a milk chocolate treat bar on day 24
MARS Advent Calendar, 111 g
- Contains milk chocolate moulded shapes and a Fun Sized Mars bar
- Mars Funsize - Milk chocolate (36%) with soft nougat (34%) and caramel centre (29%)
- Suitable for vegetarians
Green & Black's Advent Calendar, 238 g
- Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients.
- Velvet Edition is a 70% dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa and smooth in flavour.
- A great gift for Christmas
Kinder Mini Mix Advent Calendar, 351 g
- Contains two Kinder surprises, six Kinder chocolates, six Kinder choco-bons, eight Kinder hollow mini figures, two Kinder chocolates with cereals
- A Kinder surprise behind each door
- Open the magic of Christmas with our brand new Kinder advent calendar; the countdown to Christmas is even more fun this year
Haribo Advent Calendar, Christmas 2018 sweets, 300g
- Start your Christmas countdown with HARIBO and 24 windows that are hiding a merry mix of little treats
- Themed, fun and perfect for those looking for an alternative to the traditional chocolate calendar
- This tasty advent calendar brings together HARIBO favourites from across the world with Tropifrutti, Goldbears and MAOAM
Reese's Advent Calendar 250g (Pack of 2)
- One 9g Individually wrapped peanut butter cup miniatures behind every window. One 42g Reeses White Peanut Butter 2 Cup behind window No.24
- The No1 American chocolate brand
- The great taste of Reese's peanut butter and chocolate presented in a seasonal advent calendar
Lindt Excellence Advent Calendar, 275 g
- Meltingly delicious dark Lindt chocolate
- Two little tastes of dark chocolate luxury every day with the Lindt Excellence dark chocolate advent calendar
- Ideal for dark chocolate lovers this christmas
- Ideal for gifting to your loved ones this cristmas
Lindt Bear Advent Calendar, 250 g
- Every window is filled with the thrills of Christmas
- Discover a selection of Lindt milk chocolate behind each window
- Includes a full size 100 g novelty chocolate figure
Galaxy Advent Calendar, 110 g
- Your perfect partner in chocolate indulgence.
- Smooth and creamy.
- A bit of 'me-time' indulgence and sensuousness.
Kinder Egg Surprise and Friends Advent Calendar, 431 g
- Enjoy the biggest Advent Calendar Kinder has ever sold in the UK
- The possibility of unwrapping a Kinder Surprise, Kinder Hollow figure and Kinder Chocolate Happy makes the countdown to Christmas more exciting and festive
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar - Premier League Edition, 200 g, Pack of 4
- Count down the days to Christmas with your favorite Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates
- The ideal Advent Calendar for kids and adults alike
- Perfect gift for your little one
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Premier League edition
Lindt Milk Chocolate Giant Advent Calendar, 280 g
- Make every day truly enchanted as you count down to christmas with the Lindt Milk Chocolate Christmas Advent Calendar
- 24 Luxurious chocolates to countdown with including sooth melting lindor
- Ideal chocolate advent calendar for bringing the Lindt magic home this christmas
Ferrero Golden Gallery Advent Calendar, 230 g
- A refined gallery of confectionery masterpieces
- Mixture of dark, milk and white chocolates
- An assortment of exclusive recipes, a series of unique and irresistible flavours
- 25 chocolates inside
- Ideal countdown to Christmas
Beauty advent calendars 2018
Looking for an advent calendar for your partner? One containing makeup or other cosmetic products/gifts? Look no further than this collection of beauty advent calendars for 2018.
W7 24 Cosmetic Treats, Countdown To Christmas Advent Calendar NEWFree shipping
Nivea Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set for Her with 24 Items
- The 2018 NIVEA Beauty Advent Calendar contains a combination of 24 of you favourite NIVEA products.
- Pamper yourself this Christmas with this wonderful selection of skin care and beauty products from NIVEA.
Cath Kidston Christmas Advent Calendar 2018
- Enjoy the countdown to Christmas with Cath Kidston beauty picks
- Twenty four beauty treats of hand creams, soaps, body scrubs, cuticle creams, lip Balms & body lotions
- All wrapped up in signature scents or christmassy fragrances filled with Pine needles, red berries, candied sugar and woods
Morris & Co Festive Advent Calendar 2018
- Mixing two iconic, original prints by william Morris
- golden lily and Strawberry Thief, brought together in a joyous advent calendar for the ultimate festive countdown
- Fragranced with two signature scents, the first bursting with fresh citrus scents of Tangerine and Bergamot, blended with cinnamon and Nutmeg spices on an earthy base of cedarwood
Technic Christmas in London Cosmetic Advent Calendar Make-up Sets
- Technic Christmas in London Cosmetic Advent Calendar
- 24 Days of beauty treats.
- Perfect Gift Idea
Mavala 12 Days of Christmas for Nails and Hand Care
- A simple, yet elegant gift by Mavala
- Containing a selection of polishes and top selling products
- From the World Leaders in Nail Care, MAVALA.
- Twelve Days of Christmas containing twelve beauty essentials from the World Leaders in Nail Care, MAVALA.
Bomb Cosmetics Twelve Days of Christmas Bath Blaster Advent Calendar Gift Pack, 160 g, Pack of 12
- On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me...
- 12 full-size Bath Blasters
- Mixed, coloured, poured, shaped and fragranced by hand
- We NEVER have and NEVER will test our finished products or ingredients on animals
Heathcote & Ivory Vintage Baubles & Belles 12 Christmas Wishes 2018
- Twelve days of travel must-haves hidden behind one of twelve doors
- Open the first surprise on Christmas day and reveal a treat to help keep skin cleansed, moisturised and scented during the festive fun and into the new year
2018 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar
- The 2018 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar contains a combination of 24 products and deluxe samples from some of our most-loved beauty brands.
- Pull out the box with the relevant date and open it up to reveal your beauty treat. The future boxes will then apppear by dropping down.
2018 Advent calendars with candles
Want to give someone an advent calendar gift that could spruce up the home? How about an advent calendar with candles? Bit weird, but hey at least it’s different.
Wax Lyrical THE Night Before Christmas Advent Calendar, Multi-Colour, 32.5 x 23 x 5 cm
- 32.5cm x 23cm x 5cm
- Fragrances include Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh, Vanilla & Cranberry, and Toasted Cinnamon
- Combined burn time of 150 hours
- UK Manufactured
Yankee Candle Holiday Sparkle Fold Out Advent Calendar, 2018, with 24 Scented Tea Light Candles in 6 Festive Scents
- A great Advent Calendar for getting into the festive spirit and for counting down the days to Christmas.
- It features 12 votive scented candles and 12 tea light scented candles in festive fragrances, as well as a gold mercury glass votive holder.
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar Winter Wreath Gift Set, 2018, with 24 Scented Tea Light Candles in 6 Festive Scents
- 4x Sparkling Cinnamon Tea Light Candles 4x NEW The Perfect Tree Tea Light Candles 4x NEW Spiced White Cocoa Tea Light Candles
- 4x Winter Glow Tea Light Candles 4x Snowflake Cookie Tea Light Candles 4x Macaron Treats Tea Light Candle
Airpure Scented Luxury Candle Advent Calendar (Gifts Under The Tree)
- Contains 23 Tea Light Candles in These Festive Fragrances:
- Apple Cinnamon, Mulled Wine, Festive Vanilla, Christmas Greetings
- & 1 Votive Candle to be Lit on Christmas Eve: Silent Night
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar Golden Wreath Gift Set, 2018, Medium, with 24 Tea Light Candles in 6 Festive Scents
- A great Advent Calendar for getting into the festive spirit and for counting down the days to Christmas.
- It features 24 scented tea light candles in 6 fragrances and a clear glass tea light holder to display them.
2018 Advent calendars for adults
Yes these ones will contain booze, a great calendar gift idea for him or her. There’s a few for 2018 on offer here, just don’t let one person drink all of them at once. Drink responsibly 🙂
Drinks by the Dram The Ginvent Calendar, 24 x 3 cl
- The experts over at Gin Foundry have teamed up once again with Drinks by the Dram to create the Ginvent Calendar, containing 24 different 30ml drams of delicious gin!
- Explore a range of gins from craft producers all around the world, including long-running favourites and brand new expressions.
The Sparkling Fizz Advent Calendar
- Free Gift Message Service Available
Wine and Sparkling Advent Calendar, Case of 24
- For all wine lovers and gourmets this mixed wine advent calendar is a very special gift for the pre-Christmas period.
- Thanks to its discreet red Christmas design, the calendar fits perfectly in every living room and contains the finest wines (white, rose and red) from all over France and from around the world. The desire to enjoy makes the Advent season something very special.
Drinks by the Dram The Whisky Advent Calendar, 30 ml, Case of 24
- Behind each of the 24 windows waits a different 30ml dram of fantastic whisky from the finest producers around the world!
- Discover a gamut of whisky varieties, including tasty single grain, superb Speyside single malt and rare whiskies worth up to £600 per bottle.
Beer Hawk Great British Beer Advent Calendar 2018 - 24 Craft Beer Selection Christmas Gift Set
- The Must-Have British Craft Beer Advent Calendar Gift Set for Christmas 2018
- 24 Delicious Beers from 24 of Britain's Best Modern Breweries - Discover A New Beer Every Day
- Excellent Variety of Styles Handpicked by Our Inhouse Experts Inc. Pale Ale, Golden Ale, Amber Ale, Pilsner & Session IPA
Beer Hawk World Lager Beer Advent Calendar 2018 – 24 Craft Beer Selection Christmas Gift Set
- The Must-Have World Lager Advent Calendar Gift for Christmas 2018
- 24 Delicious Lagers from 24 Brilliant Breweries - 12 Bottles & 12 Cans - Discover A New Beer Every Day!
- Excellent Variety Handpicked by Our Inhouse Experts Inc. Modern Craft Beers & All-time Classics
Christmas Wine and Prosecco Advent Calendar, (Case of 24)
- The perfect gift for wine lovers to celebrate the countdown to Christmas in style!
- A mixed selection of 24 small bottles - 22x18.7cl of red, white, rosé, mulled wine and 2x20cl Prosecco.
- White wines include New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Australian Chardonnay, Italian Pinot Grigio, South African Chenin Blanc and sparkling Prosecco.
Chase 12 Days of Festive Spirit Gift Set
- 12 days worth of elegantly hand-made single-estate spirits
- 2 x Potato Vodka 2 x GB Gin 1 x Elegant Gin 1 x Elderflower Liqueur 1 x Smoked Vodka 1 x Rhubarb Vodka 1 x Marmalade Vodka 1 x Pink Grapefruit Gin 1 x Seville Marmalade Gin 1 x Sloe and Mulberry Gin
Virgin Wines Sendagift Wine Advent Calendar
- It's back! The original, the only Wine Advent Calendar from the 2017 and 2018 Online Drinks Retailer of The Year!
- 24 wine windows featuring 24 of our customer favourite, highest-rated wines. These beauties boast over 30 prestigious awards and medals!
Wine Advent Calendar
- Have yourself a 'merry' little Christmas with this fantastic advent calendar
- 24 quality wines for a perfect Christmas Countdown
- *Next Day Delivery on orders placed before 1pm Monday-Friday ( excludes Southern Ireland, Highlands and Islands ) Please Note. *Orders to Southern Ireland and the Highlands and Islands are a 2-3 day courier service
Beer Hawk 2018 Craft Beer Advent Calendar Set - 24 Craft Beer Selection Box
- The Must-Have Premium Craft Beer Advent Calendar Gift for Christmas 2018
- 24 Exceptional Craft Beers From 24 Brilliant Breweries Including 8 Exclusives!
- Excellent Variety of Styles Handpicked by Our Inhouse Experts - Discover A New Beer Every Day!
Drinks by the Dram That Boutique-y Gin Company's Advent Calendar, 30 ml, Case of 24
- Count down to Christmas, That Boutique-y Gin Company-style! Behind each of the 24 windows awaits a different 30ml dram of gin from award-winning independent bottler That Boutique-y Gin Company.
- Featuring a selection of gins from That Boutique-y Gin Company's range, including independently bottled expressions from world-class producers and intriguing tipples of their own creation.
Christmas advent calendars for 2018 complete!
Hope you’d enjoyed my round up on advent calendars for 2018, maybe you’ve been inspired by some of the collection or just keen to see what is available on the market! Either way this collection should help you get something for that special someone in your life this year. It’s not too late to order one 🙂