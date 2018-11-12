Amazon Echo Dot In Black Or White 2nd Generation

I’ve got an Amazon Echo Dot (the 2nd generation one) and love it. I particularly love it when the kids start asking questions and in their excitement talk over Alexas answers. I love that.

On a serious note, it’s the nuts, I love my Amazon Echo, I use it all the time. It’s in the kitchen and is great for getting the latest news, listening to Absolute Radio (in particular 80’s/90’s) and humming along in my own special way.

The Echo Dot is great for when you have friends over and amaze them (my father often refers to it as “something from the future”). It’s just an awesome little device and great from music, I hook mine up to my sound bar via Bluetooth for extra bass.

It’s a cinch to use the Amazon Echo Dot, just download the app, quizzes and more awaits, it’s the best 50 quid I’ve ever spent, loves it.

Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation Features:

A Hands-free voice-controlled device

Connect and control smart home devices

Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable

Call or message anyone hands-free who also has an Echo device or the Alexa App.

Controls lights, switches, TVs, thermostats and other smart devices

Hears you from across the room

Includes a built-in speaker

Amazon Echo Dot Offers