Anker Bluetooth IPX5 Wireless Sweatproof Sports Headphones

The Anker Bluetooth wireless headphones come highly recommended. With over 3200 customer reviews and a strong rating of 4.5-stars out of 5, it’s no wonder they are one of the best selling wireless headphones around.

Evening earning Amazon UK’s coveted Amazon choice recommendation, 3200 customers can’t be wrong, can they?

Anker Bluetooth wireless headphone features:

  • High-Fidelity Audio
  • Customizable Fit with 3-size ear tips and InEar-Hooks provide a sturdy, comfortable hold
  • Water Resistant – great for outdoor use and if you’re sweating like a pig
  • Play for up to 7 hours from full charge
  • 33ft connectivity range
  • Bluetooth 4.1

Price History

Statistics

Current Price £17.59 12/11/2018
Highest Price £19.99 15/10/2018
Lowest Price £17.59 12/11/2018
Since 15/10/2018

Last price changes

£17.59 12/11/2018
£18.99 03/11/2018
£18.59 22/10/2018
£19.99 15/10/2018

