8 Best Bagless Dyson Vacuum Cleaners
Highest rated & reviewed Dyson Vacuum cleaners in the UK
Looking to buy a vacuum cleaner? Well if you read my first post here, you’ll know that’s what I intend to do! As part of the process, I thought I’d collate some of the highest rated and reviewed Vacuum cleaners money can buy. I’ve already covered the best bagless Vax Vacuum cleaners and of course the best bagless Hoover cleaners.
Now it’s Dyson’s turn. I expect there will be quite a few more products here. Dyson is a respected and leading brand when it comes to sucking up crap from carpets/surfaces. So let’s see what’s on offer from Dyson.
To say bagless Dyson’s is probably wrong. They don’t do Vacuum cleaners with bags, just cylinders and tech that helps suck stuff up. I’m not technical when it comes to Vacuum cleaners, I own a Vaccum cleaner granted, but it’s knackered and collecting dust. Not in a good way.
Dyson DC25 Animal Lightweight Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson DC25 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 742 reviews
- 68% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 21% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 4% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 5% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Patented Ball technology for improved manoeuvrability
- Motorised brush bar for powerful pet hair removal
- Mini turbine head tool for removing pet hair from confined spaces such as upholstery, stairs and the car
- Patented Root Cyclone technology for no loss of suction
- 5 year guarantee - parts and labour are covered
Dyson DC40 Multi Floor Lightweight Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson DC40 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 430 reviews
- 53% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 20% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 8% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 6% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 13% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Patented Radial Root Cyclone technology for no loss of suction
- High suction power at the cleaner head
- Ball technology - turns on the spot
- Lightweight and durable. Less weight and bulk.
- Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball Animal 2 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson CY26 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 5 reviews
- 100% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- 7.8kg Weight and Bagless Design
- A Grade ERP Filtration
- 600W Power
- 1.5L Dust Capacity
Dyson DC39 Multi Floor Full Size Dyson Ball Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson CY26 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 5 reviews
- 54% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 7% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 13% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Patented Radial Root Cyclone technology for no loss of suction
- Musclehead tool - automatically self-adjusts across all floor types
- Ball technology - turns on the spot. Central steering mechanism for greater control
- Engineered for reduced noise levels
- Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging
Dyson DC07 Origin Silver Yellow Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson DC07 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 150 reviews
- 58% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 8% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 6% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 11% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Root8Cyclone technology
- B.A.F. Seal of Approval
- Reversible wand
- Hygienic and quick to empty
- Clear bin
- Auto carpet-height adjustment
- Fastest stair cleaning
- Car and upholstery cleaning
- On-machine tool storage
- Blockage removal
- Automatic suction changeover valve
- Lifetime washable filters
- 5 year Manufacturer's guarantee
Dyson DC24 Multi Floor Ultra-lightweight Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson DC24 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 1074 reviews
- 61% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 22% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 6% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 4% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 7% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Ultra-lightweight and compact, with compressible wand for easy storage
- Patented Ball technology for improved manoeuvrability
- Motorised brush bar for powerful dirt and pet hair removal
- Patented Root Cyclone technology for no loss of suction
- 5 year guarantee - parts and labour are covered
Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Musclehead
Dyson DC24 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 11 reviews
- 64% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 27% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Dyson Cinetic - No Filters, No loss of Suction
- Automatically adjusts across carpets, rugs and hard floors.
- 5 Year Dyson Warranty
Dyson DC28C Cylinder Ball Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson DC24 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 42 reviews
- 64% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 2% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 5% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 12% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 17% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- The DC28c Musclehead has been engineered to provide high dust and dirt removal on all floors, not just carpets. Thanks to its dual-mode floor tool, you can switch between hard floors and carpets with a simple push of a button. There is also a lightweight adjustable wand that extends to the length you need for tackling those hard-to-reach areas.
- Using radial root cycloneTM technology, the dc28c musclehead is capable of capturing the dust, dirt and microscopic particles that other vacuum's may miss.
- t features innovative ballTM technology that provides greater control around furniture and awkward spaces. And because there are no wheels, you do not need to partake in the awkward 'back and forth' motion of traditional vacuum cleaners.
- It requires no replacement bags or filters, and with no loss of suction you can be sure that it will make the task of cleaning around the home a lot easier.
- This version of the dc28c comes with a musclehead floor tool, dyson's most efficient floor head on hard surfaces, that also self-adjusts across all floor types and has a low profile for cleaning under furniture.
- Suitable for floor, sofa , dust ,carpets and hard floor Items contains mattress nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, dusting brush, combination floor nozzle, Telescopic extension tubes.
This post is part of the Looking for a new Vacuum cleaner series. You can find them listed as below: