Deals & Roundups UK 8 Best Bagless Dyson Vacuum Cleaners

Highest rated & reviewed Dyson Vacuum cleaners in the UK

Looking to buy a vacuum cleaner? Well if you read my first post here, you’ll know that’s what I intend to do! As part of the process, I thought I’d collate some of the highest rated and reviewed Vacuum cleaners money can buy. I’ve already covered the best bagless Vax Vacuum cleaners and of course the best bagless Hoover cleaners.

Now it’s Dyson’s turn. I expect there will be quite a few more products here. Dyson is a respected and leading brand when it comes to sucking up crap from carpets/surfaces. So let’s see what’s on offer from Dyson.

To say bagless Dyson’s is probably wrong. They don’t do Vacuum cleaners with bags, just cylinders and tech that helps suck stuff up. I’m not technical when it comes to Vacuum cleaners, I own a Vaccum cleaner granted, but it’s knackered and collecting dust. Not in a good way.

Product

Features

Photos Dyson DC25 Animal Lightweight Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson DC25 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 742 reviews



68% Of reviews are 5 star reviews

21% Of reviews are 4 star reviews

4% Of reviews are 3 star reviews

2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews

5% Of reviews are 1 star reviews

Last update was in: 21/08/2018 1:18 pm View Deets? Patented Ball technology for improved manoeuvrability

Motorised brush bar for powerful pet hair removal

Mini turbine head tool for removing pet hair from confined spaces such as upholstery, stairs and the car

Patented Root Cyclone technology for no loss of suction

5 year guarantee - parts and labour are covered

Product

Features

Photos Dyson CY26 Cinetic Big Ball Animal 2 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner Dyson CY26 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 5 reviews 100% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 0% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 0% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 0% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 0% Of reviews are 1 star reviews Usually dispatched within 24 hours & Free shipping Last update was in: 21/08/2018 1:18 pm £282.00 View Deets? 7.8kg Weight and Bagless Design

A Grade ERP Filtration

600W Power

1.5L Dust Capacity

Product

Features

Photos Dyson DC07 Origin Silver Yellow Upright Vacuum Cleaner Dyson DC07 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 150 reviews 58% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 8% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 6% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 11% Of reviews are 1 star reviews Last update was in: 21/08/2018 1:18 pm View Deets? Root8Cyclone technology

B.A.F. Seal of Approval

Reversible wand

Hygienic and quick to empty

Clear bin

Auto carpet-height adjustment

Fastest stair cleaning

Car and upholstery cleaning

On-machine tool storage

Blockage removal

Automatic suction changeover valve

Lifetime washable filters

5 year Manufacturer's guarantee

Product

Features

Photos Dyson DC28C Cylinder Ball Vacuum Cleaner Dyson DC24 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 42 reviews 64% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 2% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 5% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 12% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 17% Of reviews are 1 star reviews Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days Last update was in: 21/08/2018 1:18 pm £288.54 £299.99 View Deets? The DC28c Musclehead has been engineered to provide high dust and dirt removal on all floors, not just carpets. Thanks to its dual-mode floor tool, you can switch between hard floors and carpets with a simple push of a button. There is also a lightweight adjustable wand that extends to the length you need for tackling those hard-to-reach areas.

Using radial root cycloneTM technology, the dc28c musclehead is capable of capturing the dust, dirt and microscopic particles that other vacuum's may miss.

t features innovative ballTM technology that provides greater control around furniture and awkward spaces. And because there are no wheels, you do not need to partake in the awkward 'back and forth' motion of traditional vacuum cleaners.

It requires no replacement bags or filters, and with no loss of suction you can be sure that it will make the task of cleaning around the home a lot easier.

This version of the dc28c comes with a musclehead floor tool, dyson's most efficient floor head on hard surfaces, that also self-adjusts across all floor types and has a low profile for cleaning under furniture.

Suitable for floor, sofa , dust ,carpets and hard floor Items contains mattress nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, dusting brush, combination floor nozzle, Telescopic extension tubes.

This post is part of the Looking for a new Vacuum cleaner series. You can find them listed as below: