6 Best Bagless Hoover Vacuum Cleaners

This roundup is part of my series of Looking to buy a Vacuum cleaner if you’re looking to buy a new Vacuum cleaner for whatever reason. Then it’s a good start. It’s there you’ll find the best Vax bagless Vacuum cleaners as rated by real-world customer reviews.

This post is all about the brand Hoover and their range of bagless Vacuum cleaners, I’ve covered Vax, so now it’s Hoover’s turn. Everyone knows Hoover; I’ll be the first to admit I’ve called most of the Vacuum cleaners I’ve ever had Hoover’s!

“Have you done the hoovering?” My mum would often say, now in later life it’s my partner asking, “yes sweetness I’ve done the hoovering!”

Even though it’s a brand name it’s become synonymous with Vacuuming with is no mean feat in itself. So let’s take a look at a range of bagless Vacuum cleaners from Hoover, as with my first post in the series, these products are all based on customer reviews and the highest ranked in terms of reviews.

Top 6 Bagless Hoover Vacuum Cleaners

All the Hoover’s here have a rating of over 4 stars on Amazon UK, via actual customer reviews from people who have purchased them. Always do your due diligence and read reviews and ask questions, no one want’s you to get stuck with a lemon.

Photos Hoover BR71 BR02 Breeze Pets Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleane Hoover BR71 BR02 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 52 reviews



58% Of reviews are 5 star reviews

23% Of reviews are 4 star reviews

8% Of reviews are 3 star reviews

2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews

9% Of reviews are 1 star reviews

Usually dispatched within 24 hours & Free shipping Last update was in: 21/08/2018 12:46 pm £79.00 £89.99 View Deets? Compact cylinder that is easy to store away, ideal for any home.

Breeze comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool and metal telescopic tubes for effective cleaning on a range of surfaces.

Lightweight - weighing under 4.5kg, the Breeze cylinder is easy to carry around your home.

Ideal for pets -included is a mini turbo brush with powerful rotating bristles to lift embedded hairs from cushions and carpets

Automatic cord rewind mechanism, to pull the cord back into the cylinder chassis with ease to save time and for neat and compact storage.

Photos Hoover Blaze Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Hoover Blaze Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 103 reviews 65% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 6% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 10% Of reviews are 1 star reviews Last update was in: 21/08/2018 12:46 pm £225.00 View Deets? Blaze is an exciting new vacuum offering great pick-up and performance. Features include a 4.5m hose for full stair cleaning in one go, a hygienic one touch bin empty and 3L bin capacity. With a double A rating, Blaze combines money saving efficient motors for excellent dust pickup.

Energy Rating A, 3ltr Bagless dust collection, 7m Cord length, 4.5m hose length, Attachments:Dusting Brush / Extra Long Crevice Tool / Upholstery Tool

Features: AA Rated, Above Floor Cleaning, On Board Tool Storage, Full Stair Cleaning, Edge to Edge Cleaning, Carpet Height Selector, Stretch Hose, Easy Empty Bin / Bag, Rotating Brush Bar

Using high efficiency motors and Hoover innovation throughout, TBlazehas been independently tested to provide excellent A class performance on carpet whilst also saving energy with A class energy rating. Blaze is an easy to use, upright vacuum that offers great pick up and performance. Designed with edge-to-edge cleaning, Blaze will quickly lift dust and debris on floor edges and against skirting boards. The one touch bin empty and 3L bin capacity are also great features.

The stretch hose is a great addition that allows you to vacuum other hard to reach areas of your home such as stairs and when combined with the extension tool ceiling cobwebs, Blaze is not just for floors. The long 4.5m hose means you can vacuum a full 13-flight staircase in one go without the need to balance the vacuum up the stairs. Blaze comes with a 2in1 dusting brush and furniture nozzle and a long crevice tool for effective cleaning of a wide range of surfaces, nooks and crannies.

Hoover JWC60B6 Sparkle Window Vacuum Cleaner Hoover JWC60B6 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 11 reviews 55% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 27% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 9% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 9% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 0% Of reviews are 1 star reviews

Window cleaner vacuum with easy-reach design so surfaces can be cleaned in one easy sweep

6V motor sucks up moisture fast without leaving annoying streaks

Light ergonomic design makes it easy and comfortable to use

Up to 25 mins run-time from a full battery charge

Wide nozzle, handy spray bottle and integrated micro-fibre pad as standard

6V motor sucks up moisture fast without leaving annoying streaks

Light ergonomic design makes it easy and comfortable to use

Up to 25 mins run-time from a full battery charge

Wide nozzle, handy spray bottle and integrated micro-fibre pad as standard

