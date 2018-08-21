6 Best Bagless Hoover Vacuum Cleaners
The Best Bagless Hoover Vacuum Cleaner Roundup
This roundup is part of my series of Looking to buy a Vacuum cleaner if you’re looking to buy a new Vacuum cleaner for whatever reason. Then it’s a good start. It’s there you’ll find the best Vax bagless Vacuum cleaners as rated by real-world customer reviews.
This post is all about the brand Hoover and their range of bagless Vacuum cleaners, I’ve covered Vax, so now it’s Hoover’s turn. Everyone knows Hoover; I’ll be the first to admit I’ve called most of the Vacuum cleaners I’ve ever had Hoover’s!
“Have you done the hoovering?” My mum would often say, now in later life it’s my partner asking, “yes sweetness I’ve done the hoovering!”
Even though it’s a brand name it’s become synonymous with Vacuuming with is no mean feat in itself. So let’s take a look at a range of bagless Vacuum cleaners from Hoover, as with my first post in the series, these products are all based on customer reviews and the highest ranked in terms of reviews.
Here we go.
Top 6 Bagless Hoover Vacuum Cleaners
All the Hoover’s here have a rating of over 4 stars on Amazon UK, via actual customer reviews from people who have purchased them. Always do your due diligence and read reviews and ask questions, no one want’s you to get stuck with a lemon.
Hoover BR71 BR02 Breeze Pets Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleane
Hoover BR71 BR02 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 52 reviews
- 58% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 23% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 8% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Compact cylinder that is easy to store away, ideal for any home.
- Breeze comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush and crevice tool and metal telescopic tubes for effective cleaning on a range of surfaces.
- Lightweight - weighing under 4.5kg, the Breeze cylinder is easy to carry around your home.
- Ideal for pets -included is a mini turbo brush with powerful rotating bristles to lift embedded hairs from cushions and carpets
- Automatic cord rewind mechanism, to pull the cord back into the cylinder chassis with ease to save time and for neat and compact storage.
Hoover Breeze Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover Breeze Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 60 reviews
- 68% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 20% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 10% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- A class Energy and Performance
- Long stretch hose for above floor cleaning
- Tools for all your cleaning needs
- 13 stair cleaning
Hoover TH71 SM02001 Smart Bagless Pets Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover TH71 SM02001 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 176 reviews
- 63% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 18% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 3% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 7% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- A class energy performance cleaning
- Stretch hose, above floor cleaning
- Edge-to-edge cleaning
- 2-in-1 tool
- Pets turbo brush for awkward pet hair
Hoover Blaze Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover Blaze Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 103 reviews
- 65% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 6% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 10% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Blaze is an exciting new vacuum offering great pick-up and performance. Features include a 4.5m hose for full stair cleaning in one go, a hygienic one touch bin empty and 3L bin capacity. With a double A rating, Blaze combines money saving efficient motors for excellent dust pickup.
- Energy Rating A, 3ltr Bagless dust collection, 7m Cord length, 4.5m hose length, Attachments:Dusting Brush / Extra Long Crevice Tool / Upholstery Tool
- Features: AA Rated, Above Floor Cleaning, On Board Tool Storage, Full Stair Cleaning, Edge to Edge Cleaning, Carpet Height Selector, Stretch Hose, Easy Empty Bin / Bag, Rotating Brush Bar
- Using high efficiency motors and Hoover innovation throughout, TBlazehas been independently tested to provide excellent A class performance on carpet whilst also saving energy with A class energy rating. Blaze is an easy to use, upright vacuum that offers great pick up and performance. Designed with edge-to-edge cleaning, Blaze will quickly lift dust and debris on floor edges and against skirting boards. The one touch bin empty and 3L bin capacity are also great features.
- The stretch hose is a great addition that allows you to vacuum other hard to reach areas of your home such as stairs and when combined with the extension tool ceiling cobwebs, Blaze is not just for floors. The long 4.5m hose means you can vacuum a full 13-flight staircase in one go without the need to balance the vacuum up the stairs. Blaze comes with a 2in1 dusting brush and furniture nozzle and a long crevice tool for effective cleaning of a wide range of surfaces, nooks and crannies.
Hoover Hurricane Power Bagless Pets Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover Hurricane Power Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 45 reviews
- 65% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 17% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 4% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 4% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 16% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Cyclonic Technology for great pickup and performance
- Handy cleaning tools included: Dusting brush, Extra long crevice tool and Pets Turbo Brush plus a rigid plastic extensions tube
- Long 4.5 metre hose is long enough for a full flight of stairs
- Bagless technology - no need to ever change bags
- Pets turbo brush for removal of stubborn pet hair
Hoover JWC60B6 Sparkle Window Vacuum Cleaner
Hoover JWC60B6 Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 11 reviews
- 55% Of reviews are 5 star reviews
- 27% Of reviews are 4 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 3 star reviews
- 9% Of reviews are 2 star reviews
- 0% Of reviews are 1 star reviews
- Window cleaner vacuum with easy-reach design so surfaces can be cleaned in one easy sweep
- 6V motor sucks up moisture fast without leaving annoying streaks
- Light ergonomic design makes it easy and comfortable to use
- Up to 25 mins run-time from a full battery charge
- Wide nozzle, handy spray bottle and integrated micro-fibre pad as standard
