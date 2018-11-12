VIEW MAJOR DEALS!
50 Best Fortnite Gift Ideas For Fans 2018

Fornite gift ideas for UK gamers here’s 50 of the best for 2018

If you’re reading this chances are you know someone who is a massive Fortnite fan. It could be your son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, niece etc, whatever your connection you’ve probably hit a roadblock.

What can I buy them as a gift relevant to Fortnite? Well worry no more, I’ve selected 50 of the best Fortnite gift ideas going. We’ve got Fortnite clothing, wall stickers, books and much more besides. But before we go into this Fortnite gift roundup, you might be keen to know…

So what exactly is this Fortnite game all about?

To put it in it’s simplest terms it’s a game, a free to play online multiplayer game. Yup, it’s totally free to play. Players of Fortnite can purchase cosmetic enhancements, such as new clothing, dance moves etc. However, at its core, it’s totally free to play.

Viewed from the 3rd person, your character is dropped off over an island via the battle bus. It’s here you skydive to your destination of choice, then hunt for weapons, shields, medpacks and more.

Then it’s you versus everyone else. That’s it you have to come first, so that means offing everyone else in the game! Other game modes are available that allow you to play in a team etc, the ultimate aim of the game does not change. You have to come first!

The best I’ve personally done is 6th three or four times. It’s not easy, and the Fortnite fan in your life will probably attest to that! One thing it is though is fun!

Quick explanation over, what can you expect from my Fortnite gift idea roundup?

Well, all the products are from Amazon UK and are in fact specifically for the UK. So if you’re into Fortnite and based in the UK, this is right up your street. I’ve put together a real mixed bag of Fortnite gift ideas to suit all budgets.

From T-shirts, pencil cases, Fortnite gaming guides, Fortnite nightlights, Fortnite Monopoly (yes that’s a real thing) an official 2019 calendar and more.

Perfect gift ideas for fanatical Fortnite fans, whether you’re buying these gift ideas for birthdays, special occasions or Christmas 2018, you’ll be covered with my awesome collection.

Here are your 50 best Fortnite gift ideas for 2018

Floss Like a Boss Fortnite Pyjamas
Amazon.co.uk
Floss Like a Boss Fortnite Pyjamas
£13.99
View
FORTNITE 2019 Calendar
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE 2019 Calendar
£9.99
View
Fortnite Eat Sleep Battle Royale Pyjamas
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Eat Sleep Battle Royale Pyjamas
£14.95
View
Fortnite Themed Water Bottle For Kids
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Themed Water Bottle For Kids
View
Fortnite Monopoly
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Monopoly
£21.99
View
Fortnite Socks with Do Not Disturb I'm Playing Fortnite
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Socks with Do Not Disturb I'm Playing Fortnite
£1.81
View
Fortnite Luminous Backpack
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Luminous Backpack
£10.48
View
Fortnite LED Alarm Clock
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite LED Alarm Clock
£8.99
View
Fortnite: The Ultimate Fortnite Battle Royale Guide
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite: The Ultimate Fortnite Battle Royale Guide
£9.40
View
- 4%
Fortnite Llama Plush Toy
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Llama Plush Toy
£4.71  £4.50
View
How To Draw Fortnite For Kids
Amazon.co.uk
How To Draw Fortnite For Kids
£6.14
View
Eat Sleep Drop in, Kids Printed Fortnite T Shirt
Amazon.co.uk
Eat Sleep Drop in, Kids Printed Fortnite T Shirt
£11.45
View
Fortnite Wall Stickers Pack
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Wall Stickers Pack
£12.40
View
Personalised Fortnite Hanging sign
Amazon.co.uk
Personalised Fortnite Hanging sign
£12.99
View
Fortnite For Teens: The Complete 3-Book Bundle
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite For Teens: The Complete 3-Book Bundle
£11.74
View
Fortnite Multi-functional Water-resistant Casual Trekking Rucksack
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Multi-functional Water-resistant Casual Trekking Rucksack
£20.98
View
FORTNITE nightlight mood light battery powered
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE nightlight mood light battery powered
£19.99
View
FORTNITE LED 3D Lamp Night Light
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE LED 3D Lamp Night Light
£13.99
View
Fortnite Pencil Case
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Pencil Case
£7.00
View
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency
Amazon.co.uk
Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Fortnite Edition with Fortnite Currency
View
Fortnite Kids Wallet
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Kids Wallet
£5.12
View
FORTNITE Legend Wallet
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE Legend Wallet
£8.74
View
Fortnite Battle Royale Guide Book
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Battle Royale Guide Book
£7.21
View
Funko POP! Fortnite: Merry Marauder
Amazon.co.uk
Funko POP! Fortnite: Merry Marauder
£9.99
View
Fortnite Logo Metal Dog Tag
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Logo Metal Dog Tag
£10.63
View
FUNKO POP! Fortnite - Black Knight
Amazon.co.uk
FUNKO POP! Fortnite - Black Knight
£14.00
View
Fortnite Watch
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Watch
£21.89
View
- 56%
Fortnite Battle Royale Professional Gaming Mouse Pad
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Battle Royale Professional Gaming Mouse Pad
£29.99  £12.99
View
Fortnite Just Play It
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Just Play It
£20.99
View
Fortnite For Kids and Teens: 4 Books in 1
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite For Kids and Teens: 4 Books in 1
£5.41
View
Fortnite Word Search: Season 5
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Word Search: Season 5
£5.99
View
Fortnite Dab Throw Pillow Case
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Dab Throw Pillow Case
£2.38
View
Fortnite Poster Wall Art
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Poster Wall Art
£15.56
View
- 31%
The Fortnite Guide to Staying Alive
Amazon.co.uk
The Fortnite Guide to Staying Alive
£7.68  £5.24
View
Evolution of Dropping in Fortnite Kids Printed T-Shirt
Amazon.co.uk
Evolution of Dropping in Fortnite Kids Printed T-Shirt
£11.45
View
FORTNITE IN PROGRESS DO NOT DISTURB
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE IN PROGRESS DO NOT DISTURB
£6.59
View
Fortnite 3D Illusion Night Light
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite 3D Illusion Night Light
£13.66
View
Fortnite Keyring
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Keyring
£2.49
View
Personalised Fortnite Childrens Gaming Wall Sticker
Amazon.co.uk
Personalised Fortnite Childrens Gaming Wall Sticker
£16.99
View
Fortnite Battle Royale BI-Fold Wallet
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Battle Royale BI-Fold Wallet
£9.99
View
FORTNITE Bookmarks
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE Bookmarks
£6.99
View
Fortnite Battle Royale Phone Case
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Battle Royale Phone Case
£5.90
View
Fortnite Cushion
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Cushion
£15.50
View
Fortnite Battle Royale Pro Tips: Go From Frustration to Domination
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Battle Royale Pro Tips: Go From Frustration to Domination
£2.28
View
Fortnite (Xbox One)
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite (Xbox One)
View
FORTNITE (PS4)
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE (PS4)
View
Battle Royale Gamer Gaming Hoody
Amazon.co.uk
Battle Royale Gamer Gaming Hoody
£14.99
View
Floss Like a Boss Backpack Boys Girls Kids School Bag
Amazon.co.uk
Floss Like a Boss Backpack Boys Girls Kids School Bag
£13.95
View
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): A5 Notebook - Blue
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): A5 Notebook - Blue
£4.99
View
It's A Battle Royale Thing Mug
Amazon.co.uk
It's A Battle Royale Thing Mug
£9.99
View
Thanks for viewing my Fortnite gift ideas roundup

Appreciate you stopping by and taking a look through my gift idea roundup, as I mentioned all items listed here are available to buy from Amazon UK. By clicking on any of the links in this roundup I will earn a small commission from Amazon. Very small in fact, but it helps keep the site going so appreciate your help on keeping me going!

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

