Home » Deals & Roundups UK » Best Laptop Stands For Under £10.00 Part One
Deals & Roundups UK

Best Laptop Stands For Under £10.00 Part One

Last updated on 0

The best cheap laptop stands for under ten quid – part one

I love my laptop, I’m very rarely away from it in truth. Having a laptop stand for me was a no-brainer, not only does it help with my posture it just feels better, no more bad back etc.

That being said you don’t have to spend the earth on a laptop stand, no doubt some of you will be pleased to hear that considering how much your laptop probably cost. I’ve round up the cheapest laptop stands around.

Whether you work at a standing desk, favour sitting down or laying in bed whilst you’re using your laptop there will be something for everyone.

With rave reviews and positive feedback this collection of low-cost laptop stands will not only save your back, they’ll save your wallet/purse or other money holding equipment. Nice.

TOOGOO Multifunction Folding Portable Laptop Tablet Stand
TOOGOO Multifunction Folding Portable Laptop Tablet Stand
£3.58
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
SODIAL(R) Multifunction Folding Portable Laptop / tablet PC Stand Adjustable Notebook Stand...
SODIAL(R) Multifunction Folding Portable Laptop / tablet PC Stand Adjustable Notebook Stand...
£4.51
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-46% Hama Notebook Stand
Hama Notebook Stand
£5.37 £9.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ikea Adjustable Laptop & Tablet Stand
Ikea Adjustable Laptop & Tablet Stand
£5.39
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Ergonomic 360degrees Adjustable Angle Notebook Laptop Cooling Cooler Pad Stand Holder By...
Ergonomic 360degrees Adjustable Angle Notebook Laptop Cooling Cooler Pad Stand Holder By...
£5.49
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-2% Kensington TwoFold Notebook Stand and Sleeve - Blue
Kensington TwoFold Notebook Stand and Sleeve - Blue
£5.68 £5.82
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
TRIXES Laptop Stand with Built in LED, Fan & Single USB
TRIXES Laptop Stand with Built in LED, Fan & Single USB
£6.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-43% Swivel Laptop Stand - Adjustable Height & Angle Tabletop Laptop Stand
Swivel Laptop Stand - Adjustable Height & Angle Tabletop Laptop Stand
£7.89 £13.85
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
KZKR Portable Foldable Tablet Cell Phone Holder Adjustable Stand for iPhone, Mobile...
KZKR Portable Foldable Tablet Cell Phone Holder Adjustable Stand for iPhone, Mobile...
£7.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-55% ALLSOP Cool Platform Computer Cooling Stand for Laptop/Notebook
ALLSOP Cool Platform Computer Cooling Stand for Laptop/Notebook
£8.99 £19.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Laptop Stand With Cooling Pads
Laptop Stand With Cooling Pads
£8.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Simple Black Laptop Stand Desk
Simple Black Laptop Stand Desk
£9.90
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-75% Fellowes Portable Laptop Riser GoRiser Notebook stand
Fellowes Portable Laptop Riser GoRiser Notebook stand
£9.97 £41.16
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
BUJIAN Laptop Stand With 6 Adjustable Angles
BUJIAN Laptop Stand With 6 Adjustable Angles
£9.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Last update was on: 05/09/2018 10:44 am

Part one of our laptop stand roundup done – what’s next?

If you liked this roundup of cheap laptop stands, you’ll love the other posts! I’ve rounded up the best laptop stands money can buy.

See below navigation to other laptop stand deals:

>Best Laptop stands for under £10.00 – part one
>Best Laptop stands for under £15.00 – part two
>Best Laptop stands for under £20.00 – part three
>Best Laptop stands for under £50.00 – part four
>>The Most expensive Laptop stands in the UK + Highest rated – part five

Search Amazon UK & eBay UK For Best Prices On Gadgets Here

Tags:

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

You Might Also Like....
What Do You Think? Leave A Comment.

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.