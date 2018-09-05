Home » Deals & Roundups UK » Best Laptop Stands For Under £20.00 Part Three
Deals & Roundups UK

Best Laptop Stands For Under £20.00 Part Three

Last updated on 0

The best laptop stands for under twenty quid – part three

This is the third in my series of laptop stand roundups. So far we’ve covered the best laptop stands for under £10.00 here and the best laptop stands for under £15.00 here.

Next up? The laptop stands worth checking out for under a score. Again I’m using Amazon UK and the following criteria are: over 4-star rating and pricing from £15.01 – £20.00.

I wonder what laptop stands this one will throw up? Let’s find out then shall we?

22 Of the best laptop stands for £20.00 & under

BUJIAN Laptop Adjustable Stand Aluminum Notebook Stand with Anti-Slip Pad for Notebook,...
BUJIAN Laptop Adjustable Stand Aluminum Notebook Stand with Anti-Slip Pad for Notebook,...
£15.55
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-46% Halter Mesh Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand, 9
Halter Mesh Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand, 9" X 14", Black, 1 Pack
£15.99 £29.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-20% Safco Onyx Mesh Stand for Laptop - Black
Safco Onyx Mesh Stand for Laptop - Black
£15.99 £20.12
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
American Audio TTS Table Top Universal Laptop Stand - Black
American Audio TTS Table Top Universal Laptop Stand - Black
£16.85
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-43% ThingyClub Aluminum High Quality Desktop Stand for Laptops & all Apple MacBook...
ThingyClub Aluminum High Quality Desktop Stand for Laptops & all Apple MacBook...
£16.95 £29.96
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
AmazonBasics Laptop Stand - Silver
AmazonBasics Laptop Stand - Silver
£16.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Laptop Stand
AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Laptop Stand
£16.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
MVPOWER Laptop Cooling Pad with 5 Fans Adjustable Stands Ultra-Portable Light Weight...
MVPOWER Laptop Cooling Pad with 5 Fans Adjustable Stands Ultra-Portable Light Weight...
£16.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-27% Fellowes 8210101 I-Spire Series Laptop Quick Lift - White
Fellowes 8210101 I-Spire Series Laptop Quick Lift - White
£17.45 £23.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-48% NATOL Laptop Stand
NATOL Laptop Stand
£17.99 £34.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
SAMDI Universal Elegant Wooden Cooling Stand Holder Bracket Dock for MacBook Air/Pro...
SAMDI Universal Elegant Wooden Cooling Stand Holder Bracket Dock for MacBook Air/Pro...
£17.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
VonHaus Aluminium Laptop Stand for Desk, Bed or Lap | Ergonomic, Portable...
VonHaus Aluminium Laptop Stand for Desk, Bed or Lap | Ergonomic, Portable...
£17.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Kensington Easy Riser - Portable Ergonomic Laptop Stand
Kensington Easy Riser - Portable Ergonomic Laptop Stand
£18.54
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Laptop Stand Aluminum Cooling Notebook Stand Ergonomic Riser Portable Holder Compatible with...
Laptop Stand Aluminum Cooling Notebook Stand Ergonomic Riser Portable Holder Compatible with...
£18.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Notebook Stand Laptop Aluminum Cooling Holder Desktop Display Mount for Macbook Pro,...
Notebook Stand Laptop Aluminum Cooling Holder Desktop Display Mount for Macbook Pro,...
£18.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-24% Portable Laptop Stand,Macbook Laptop Stand Aluminum Stand Suitable for Working,Gaming and Watch...
Portable Laptop Stand,Macbook Laptop Stand Aluminum Stand Suitable for Working,Gaming and Watch...
£18.99 £24.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Orico Aluminium Laptop Cooling Pad Stand 2 Movable Cooler Fans - Fits...
Orico Aluminium Laptop Cooling Pad Stand 2 Movable Cooler Fans - Fits...
£19.19
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
PUQU 360° Portable Adjustable Folding Laptop Computer Notebook Table Desk Stand with...
PUQU 360° Portable Adjustable Folding Laptop Computer Notebook Table Desk Stand with...
£19.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-13% ALLSOP Metal Art Jr. Monitor Stand, 14-Inch wide platform holds 18kg (40...
ALLSOP Metal Art Jr. Monitor Stand, 14-Inch wide platform holds 18kg (40...
£19.99 £22.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-75% Lamicall Notebook Stand : Universal Adjustable Laptop Stand
Lamicall Notebook Stand : Universal Adjustable Laptop Stand
£19.99 £79.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-50% Halter Lap Desk Laptop Stand with 8 Adjustable Angles and Dual Microbead...
Halter Lap Desk Laptop Stand with 8 Adjustable Angles and Dual Microbead...
£19.99 £39.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
-56% Nllano Multi-functional Folding Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand
Nllano Multi-functional Folding Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand
£19.99 £45.99
View Deets?
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Last update was on: 05/09/2018 11:36 am

Part three of our laptop stand roundup done – what’s next?

See below navigation to other laptop stand deals:

>Best Laptop stands for under £10.00 – part one
>Best Laptop stands for under £15.00 – part two
>Best Laptop stands for under £20.00 – part three
>Best Laptop stands for under £50.00 – part four
>>The Most expensive Laptop stands in the UK + Highest rated – part five

Search Amazon UK & eBay UK For Best Prices On Gadgets Here

Tags:

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

You Might Also Like....
What Do You Think? Leave A Comment.

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.