Best Selling Soundbars In UK 5th September 2018

Top Selling Soundbars September 5th 2018 #1
If you are then as part of my new series of roundups we’ll be covering the best selling soundbars in the UK, you can view all posts in this criteria by simply navigating to Best Selling Soundbars here. It will be date orientated to keep things as up to date as I possibly can!
I’ll keep it blunt and to the point, you don’t want loads of bluff and bluster you just want to know what Soundbar everyone else is buying!
10 Best Selling Soundbars for the UK
1. Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar, SONOS
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£399.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£399.00
|20/08/2018
|Lowest Price
|£389.00
|23/08/2018
Since 20/08/2018
Last price changes
|£399.00
|04/09/2018
|£389.00
|23/08/2018
|£399.00
|20/08/2018
2. Snowdon Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer Surround Sound, MAJORITY
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£49.95
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£49.95
|20/08/2018
|Lowest Price
|£49.95
|20/08/2018
Since 20/08/2018
Last price changes
|£49.95
|20/08/2018
3. Samsung HW-J250 2.2 Soundbar, Samsung
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£94.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£94.00
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£94.00
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£94.00
|05/09/2018
4. Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar System, BOSGF
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£229.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£229.00
|20/08/2018
|Lowest Price
|£229.00
|20/08/2018
Since 20/08/2018
Last price changes
|£229.00
|20/08/2018
5. LG SJ2 Soundbar with 2.1 Channel 160 W Speaker Set, LG
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£117.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£117.00
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£117.00
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£117.00
|05/09/2018
6. Trust Ziva Compact 2.1 PC Speakers with Subwoofer for Computer and Laptop, Trust
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£8.99
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£8.99
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£8.99
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£8.99
|05/09/2018
7. Skiddaw Slim 100W Soundbar, Wireless Bluetooth Device Streaming, Majority
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£31.95
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£31.95
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£31.95
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£31.95
|05/09/2018
8. LG LAS260B 100 Watt 2 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar, LG
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£69.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£69.00
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£69.00
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£69.00
|05/09/2018
9. JVC Compact Sound Bar, JVC
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£67.95
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£67.95
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£67.95
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£67.95
|05/09/2018
10. Samsung HWMS650 Sound + All in One Smart Soundbar, Samsung
Wait For A Price Drop
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£378.00
|05/09/2018
|Highest Price
|£378.00
|05/09/2018
|Lowest Price
|£378.00
|05/09/2018
Since 05/09/2018
Last price changes
|£378.00
|05/09/2018