Lee Stafford Bleach Blonde Shampoo 250 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 92 Reviews
- For bleached or partly bleached highlights and bleached hair
- Freshly bleached blonde hair looks bright, beautiful
- Specifically formulated for bleached hair to knock out brassy yellow tones developed over time
- Helps stop colour fade after styling, sunlight and damged cased by UV
- 250 ml
TRESemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Moisture Shampoo, 900 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 92 Reviews
- TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Shampoo formulated to deliver hydration where your hair needs it most
- Gentle formula for hydrated, moisturised and touchably soft hair with salon shine
- Created for Daily Use
- Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather
- Lightly squeeze the shampoo from roots to ends and rinse thoroughly
- Finish with TRESemmé Moisture Rich Conditioner & style with your favourite styling aids as needed
Schwarzkopf BC Bonacure Color Freeze Silver Shampoo, 4.5ph, 250 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 135 Reviews
- Content: 250ml
- At last, you can freeze-frame vibrant shades with 100% colour shine
- Colour Freeze Silver Shampoo cleanses and neutralises yellow tones on blonde, lightened, bleached and white hair
- 250ml
- For coloured and highlighted hair.
- 100% more shine.
L'Oreal Serie Expert Magnesium Silver Shampoo, 500 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 53 Reviews
- Counteracts unwanted brassy tones
- Silver grey hair has never looked better
- Content: 500 ml
Fudge Shampoo, Clean Blonde Violet 1000 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 239 Reviews
- For born again blonde hair.
- Powerfully neautralises brassiness and unwanted yellow tones.
- Apply to wet hair, lather evenly and leave for up to 5 minutes. Rinse well. Then finish with Fudge Clean Blonde Violet Toning Conditioner.
Bleach London Shampoo, 500 ml, Silver - 4.5 Star rating & 8 Reviews
- Violet-toned, high pigment shampoo
- Gives you your brightest blonde yet
- A game-changing hair cleanser
- Neutralise brassiness, eliminating unwanted yellow and orange tones
- Completely cruelty-free and vegan
L'Oreal Professional Serie Expert Silver Shampoo, 1500 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 33 Reviews
- Counteracts unwanted brassy tones
- Silver grey hair has never looked better
- Content: 1500 ml
Maria Nila Sheer Silver Shampoo 350 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 15 Reviews
- Neutralises yellow tones in blonde hair and gives light hair a powerful, new shine.
- 100 % vegan.
- Paraben-free.
- Sulphate-free.
Fanola no yellow shampoo 1000 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 412 Reviews
- contains Violet Pigment
Wella SP Silver Blonde Shampoo, 250ml - 4.5 Star rating & 63 Reviews
- SP by Wella Silver Blonde Shampoo 250ml by Wella
- 250 ml
Loreal Vitamino Color A-OX Shampoo 1500ml - 4.5 Star rating & 80 Reviews
- Normal to thick hair
- Nourishes and protects
- Detangles
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Conditioner, 250 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 31 Reviews
- Conditioner that maintains colour intensity
- Protects and nourishes hair whilst caring for colour
- Prolongs colour radiance with up to 80% of colour maintained after 28 washes
- With colour seal-elixir + UVA/UVB filters + concentrated nourishment
OSMO Super Silver No Yellow Shampoo, 1000 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 52 Reviews
- Intense formula specifically designed for use on superlightened, grey or bleached hair
- 100% sulphate free, making it gentler and kinder on the hair and ideal for use on hair extensions
- For professional salon use
PRO:VOKE Touch of Silver Brightening Shampoo 150ml - 4.5 Star rating & 552 Reviews
- Formulated with violet pigment to treat yellowing, fading & dullness
- Actively neutralises brassy, yellow tones in grey, white & platinum blonde hair
- Two applications a week is enough to keep brassiness at bay.
Klorane Anti-Yellowing Shampoo with Centaury - 4.5 Star rating & 210 Reviews
- Size: 200ml
- Gender: Unisex
L'Oréal Hair Expertise UltraRiche Replenishing and Taming Shampoo, 250ml - 4.5 Star rating & 28 Reviews
- Designed for even over-processed hair
- Contains botanical oils - camelina and apricot seed
- Protects the hair from dryness
- A rich and high-foaming shampoo lather with aromatic fragrances
- Gives rich nourishment to the hair fibre
Ogario London Revive and Shine Shampoo, 250 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 28 Reviews
- N/a
Matrix Total Results 300 ml Color Obsessed So Silver Shampoo - 4 Star rating & 51 Reviews
- Discover Matrix Color Obsessed So Silver previously known as Color Care So Silver.
- The rich, creamy, violet shampoo gently cleanses lightened hair, leaving effortless shine
- The shampoo corrects yellow tones on blonde and grey hair and deposits cool violet tones to neutralise brassy warmth and illuminate highlights.
john masters organics Lavender Rosemary Shampoo for Normal Hair 236 ml - 4 Star rating & 26 Reviews
- Natural extracts gently cleanse and balance hair
- Good for all hair types and safe for colour treated hair
- Helps hair to combat the stress of pollution, colouring and styling
- Gluten free
- pH balanced
Lee Stafford Everyday Blondes Shampoo 250 ml - 5 Star rating & 6 Reviews
- For natural, highlighted or bleached hair
- Specifically formulated with extracts to encourage natural shine to truly glow
- Helps stop colour fade after styling, sunlight and damged cased by UV
- Protect and care for your hair
- 250 ml
Indola Innova Silver Shampoo, 300 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 11 Reviews
- Cools and brightens as it cleans
- Brightens white, grey and blonde hair
- Repairs hair structure
- Neutalises brassy tones
- 300ml
Fudge Professional Fudge Clean Blonde Violet Shampoo Mini, 50 ml - 4 Star rating & 45 Reviews
- For born again blonde hair.
- Powerfully neutralizes brassiness and unwanted yellow tones.
- Apply to wet hair, lather evenly and leave for up to 5 minutes. Rinse well. Then finish with Fudge Clean Blonde Violet Toning Conditioner.
Shwarzkopf Bc Excellium Beauty Shampoo 1000 ml - 5 Star rating & 4 Reviews
- gently cleanses, restores the youthfulness and refines the colour of silver white hair.
- its exclusive age-defying formula with q10+ black pearl extract
- apply to wet hair
- Exclusivo product by Schwarzkopf
- The best hair products
Cynos Silver Tree Argan Oil Moisture Vitality Shampoo 240 ml - 5 Star rating & 4 Reviews
- Silver Tree Argan oil thairapy
- Moisture vitality shampoo
- Replenishes moisture
- Restors vitality and strength
- Secures hair color
Revlon Proyou White Hair Shampoo, 350 ml - 4.5 Star rating & 6 Reviews
- Content: 350ml
- Revlon Professional Pro You White Hair is the essential treatment for your hair developed with an efficient neutraliser pigment
- Its neutralising and fixing pigment helps the hair to maintain the white and grey shades, highlighting its brightness
Indola Innova Colour silver Shampoo, Number 1, 1500 ml - 5 Star rating & 2 Reviews
- Content: 1500ml
- For blond, gray, white hair
- Neutralizes unwanted yellows
Goldwell Dualsenses Shampoo, Silver 250 ml - 5 Star rating & 2 Reviews
- Ds Silver Shampoo 250 Ml Shampoo - Goldwell
- Goldwell - Women
- Packaging: 250 ml
- Ds Silver Shampoo 250 Ml Shampoo - Ref. 0000017043
- Hair Care & Styling - Shampoo and Conditioner - Shampoos
