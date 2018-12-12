10 Best Smartphones 2018 if you’re on a budget – sim free

Looking for the best smartphones this Christmas? Well, I’ve got an Xmas selection to suit, you don’t have to spend a fortune to have some cool tech in your skyrocket. Far from it.

Sifting through what’s available on Amazon UK there’s plenty of options as far as smartphones go. Here are the currently best-selling smartphones in the UK for your eye holes.

Drink them in and grab a bargain if you so desire, or if you’re buying a sim free smartphone for a friend or loved one, you’ll save a couple of quid this Christmas. As well as grabbing the best smartphone for your hard earned cash!

Onwards to 10 of the best smartphones 2018

All prices shown are correct at the time of this article being published, prices do fluctuate on mobile devices so make sure you get in quick. Also please do read the reviews mentioned on Amazon UK, ensure you are getting the right phone for your needs.

1. Best Smartphone the Honor 9 Lite Dual Sim Smartphone

-26% All Offers £ 124.97 £ 169.99 26 new from £124.97

5 used from £108.71

Free shipping

dual-lens front camera

Honor Full View

Octa-core Chipset

3000mAh Battery

SIM slot - LTE/WCDMA/GSM, SIM card 1 (SIM only), SIM card 2 (SIM or microSD card up to 256 GB)

This bad boy comes in at under £150.00 at the moment which is a steal. With over 200 customer reviews and a positive rating of 4.5 stars no wonder this smartphone is top of everyone’s list this year.

2. Best Smartphone the Huawei P20 Lite 64 GB 5.8-Inch

-24% All Offers £ 249.99 £ 329.99 8 new from £249.99

7 used from £197.04

Free shipping

5.8" FHD+ (2280x1080) FullView all-glass display delivering brilliant colours and high contrast

16MP + 2MP dual camera with dedicated bokeh lens and wide aperture mode puts stunning results within reach

AMAZON EXCLUSIVE MODEL: Dual SIM smartphone to enjoy all the benefits of having two numbers on the same device

High performance with Huawei Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, 3000mAh, Android 8.0, and 4 GB + 64 GB storage

Currently reduced from £329.99 there’s a massive saving to be had of £100.99! Standing at 166 customer reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating, it’s holding fast an incredibly popular sim free smartphone according to Amazon UK.

3. Best Smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB SIM-Free

-39% All Offers £ 370.60 £ 609.00 25 new from £370.60

15 used from £259.95

5.8" QuadHD + sAMOLED display - Rounded-corner Infinity Display and symmetrical metal sides that blend effortlessly for a seamless look(unlocked)

IP68-rated water and dust resistant with a powerful 10nm mobile AP for multi-tasking

Dual pixel 12MP camera with F1.7 lens and enhanced image processing. 8MP front camera with facial recognition for smart autofocus

3,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities via USB Type-C. Wireless Charger Convertible

I’ve got a Samsung S8, have to say it’s the mutts nuts, high quality, reliable and feature rich. Looks like I’m not alone in thinking that way either. Over 850 customers have reviewed the S8 and the feedback back seems to be very positive indeed!

4. Best Smartphone Samsung Galaxy J5 16GB SIM-Free

-48% All Offers £ 129.00 £ 249.00 37 new from £129.00

3 used from £100.00

5.2" Full HD AMOLED display (720 x 1280)

1.6GHz Octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable memory

13MP rear camera; 13MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery for up to 21hrs talk time

Android 7.0 Nougat, Number of SIM: Single-SIM ; SIM size: Nano-SIM (4FF) ; SIM Slot Type: SIM 1 + MicroSD

Another phone under £150.00? And it’s a Samsung? Yes, and yes, Samsung does make quality smartphones for sure. Current review count is over 500 and with a decent solid 4.5-star rating it’s doing well. Plus currently, you can save £119.00 on the J5!

5. Best Smartphone Samsung Galaxy J6 SIM-Free

-17% All Offers £ 149.00 £ 180.00 16 new from £149.00

5 used from £119.99

Vivid, vibrant s-AMOLED immersive Display - An upgraded viewing experience

Be Unique and capture every moment perfectly

More content than ever before at your finger tips

Another entry for Samsung! Another smartphone under £150.00 it truly is Christmas 🙂 The J6 is usually around £180.00 currently it’s on offer for £144.75, so it’s a bit of a bargain, to say the least. Positive reviews again with 188 customer reviews and a decent 4.5-star rating according to Amazon UK!

6. Best Smartphone Motorola Moto G6 64GB 5.7-Inch Sim-Free

-16% All Offers £ 199.99 £ 239.00 2 new from £199.99

12 used from £173.89

Free shipping

Dual Sim Amazon Exclusive - Huge 3,000 mAh battery with Turbo Power charger included providing hours of power in just minutes of charging (USB C)

5.7" (2160*1080) HD+ Max Vision Edge to Edge Display, with a clear protective gel cover included

3D Glass Back, with Water protection of p2i. Aspect ratio: 18:9 Max vision

12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 8MP LED flash front-facing camera

Qualcomm, Snapdragon 450 Octa-core 1.8 GHz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM

Ahh, Motorola! I used to have a few phones by these guys many moons ago. The old Motorola Startac, the good old days! Anyways I digress, this one is quite popular and has been featured a few times in my roundups of the best smartphones.

7. Best Smartphone Nokia 105 Single SIM Mobile Phone Black

-6% All Offers £ 13.99 £ 14.99 44 new from £12.39

1 used from £11.35

Classic, ergonomic design to better fit your hand

Up to 15 hours talk time and a month on standby

1.8 QQVGA display size for better viewing

Island key mat for easier texting and dialling

handset is not a 3G device, But 2G only

Nokia, another blast from the past! It’s not a touchscreen, but still has a few decent features worth checking out. Plus it’s under £14.00 and a great second phone if you ever get caught out. It’s sim-free and a steal at under £15.00.

8. Best Smartphone Honor 8X Dual SIM, 64 GB storage, 20 MP Dual Camera

-3% All Offers £ 221.60 £ 229.99 10 new from £209.00

CPU Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53), GPU Mali-G51 MP4

Display: 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (84.4% screen-to-body ratio), Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (396 ppi density)

OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Not a massive saving on this smartphone, but it still ranks as one of the best smartphones in terms of sales on Amazon UK. With a decent 20 megapixel camera and coming in at under £250.00, it’s worth a look. Currently at 68 customer reviews with a 5-star rating which is pretty darn good.

9. Best Smartphone Nokia 105 Single SIM Mobile Phone Black

-26% All Offers £ 59.00 £ 79.99 14 new from £58.99

1 used from £44.96

Free shipping

Full access to the Google Play store and all the core smartphone apps, as well as a new range of optimised apps designed to run faster and consume less data

Tough and durable, inherently coloured two-tone polycarbonate shell

Reintroducing Nokia Xpress-on covers. Easily change your back cover with a wide selection of Xpress-on cover accessories

Pure, secure and up-to-date. No skins and no UI changes with Android Oreo (Go edition

Another entry for Nokia on the top 10 best smartphones 2018. This one is a touch screen and a bare-bones smartphone, don’t expect it to compete with the more expensive units. If however, you’re looking for a simple smartphone under £100.00 then this might be for you. Currently, it has the lowest star rating coming in at 4-stars out 5 with just over 53 reviews.

10. Best Smartphone Huawei Y7 2018 5.99-Inch HD SIM-Free

All Offers £ 128.22 19 new from £126.99

6 used from £110.00

Free shipping

The 5.99" HD+ HUAWEI Full View Display with ultra high screen-to-body ratio brings a larger world into your view

13MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, built-in filters and DSLR-like bokeh effect, AR lens and selfie toning flash

Facial recognition feature allow you to easily unlock your smartphone with just a glance, sensitive and convenient

Smoother operation experience with Android 8.0+EMUI 8.0: split-screen, three-finger screenshot...

Despite Huawei being in at number 2 on this roundup, they’ve also managed to grab the number 10 slot as well. With 92 customer reviews and a 4-star out of 5 rating, people seem to like the Y7. Couple that with the current offer of saving over £50.00 off of the retail price, it’s no wonder.

Please note:

All prices are correct at the time of publication of this roundup of the best smartphones. Please always read customer reviews on Amazon UK, don’t be afraid to ask questions about the product, if in doubt do not buy. The above are the top ten best selling smartphones as according to Amazon UK and are sim-free, there are retailers offering deals on smartphones so always do your due diligence and shop around.

I’ve just highlighted the 10 best selling from Amazon, this can change from time to time, depending on the popularity and quality of the smartphone itself. If you’re keen to see what has been popular previously, please see below.

That’s it for best smartphone roundup

Hope you’ve enjoyed my little roundup, I will, of course, continue to keep doing them highlighting deals and offers not just from Amazon UK, but from a wealth of different retailers. If you own any of the smartphones mentioned above and would like to share your opinion on them please do share and help others.

Till next time, hope this post helped you save some money 🙂