Best Toasters of 2018 in this case 5th of September 2018! #1

Every week I will be running a best sellers section. I’m already doing it for a range of other products (viewable here). I love toast, as a gamer (when I have the time) it’s awesome to put in a couple of slices and lashings of marmite for a mid gaming feast.

I’ve rounded up some of the best electric toasters for your viewing pleasure. They are the best selling according to Amazon UK, and as such are some of the best toasters in the UK.

Not by my own standard but by reviews of electric toasters and of course Amazon’s star rating system. So if you’re looking to replace your existing toaster and only want the best, then this roundup is for you.

As usual, you will see the product, an image of the toaster, along with price history and if you wanted to, you can even subscribe for notifications on price drops for your toaster of choice!

10 Best Selling toasters for UK buyers

1. Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Jarden Consumer Solutions Price: £ 28.99

1. Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Jarden Consumer Solutions Price: £ 28.99

as of 06/09/2018

2. Russell Hobbs Futura 4-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 24.97

as of 06/09/2018

3. Russell Hobbs Darwin 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 15.99

as of 06/09/2018

4. Russell Hobbs Colour Plus 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 24.45

as of 06/09/2018

5. Bosch TAT3A0133G Village Toaster, Two Slice in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Bosch Price: £ 25.00

as of 06/09/2018

6. Morphy Richards Accents Special Edition 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Morphy Richards Price: £ 29.99

as of 06/09/2018

7. Russell Hobbs Texas 2-Slice Toaster 18096 in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 18.99

as of 06/09/2018

Breville 2-Slice Toaster the Perfect Fit for Warburtons in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Jarden Consumer Solutions Price: £ 29.99

as of 06/09/2018

Russell Hobbs Textures 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Russell Hobbs Price: £ 19.96

as of 06/09/2018

Breville VTT233 Black 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Breville Price: £ 27.99

as of 06/09/2018

as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £27.99 06/09/2018 Highest Price £27.99 06/09/2018 Lowest Price £27.99 06/09/2018 Since 06/09/2018 Last price changes £27.99 06/09/2018

Conclusion on best selling toasters #1

Well, this week Breville is ruling the roost with it’s Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster, swiftly followed by Russell Hobbs, owning the second, third and fourth slots. Will it be the same next week in the best selling toasters according to Amazon? Who knows.

Stay tuned for more info.