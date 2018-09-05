Best Toasters of 2018 in this case 5th of September 2018! #1
Every week I will be running a best sellers section. I’m already doing it for a range of other products (viewable here). I love toast, as a gamer (when I have the time) it’s awesome to put in a couple of slices and lashings of marmite for a mid gaming feast.
I’ve rounded up some of the best electric toasters for your viewing pleasure. They are the best selling according to Amazon UK, and as such are some of the best toasters in the UK.
Not by my own standard but by reviews of electric toasters and of course Amazon’s star rating system. So if you’re looking to replace your existing toaster and only want the best, then this roundup is for you.
As usual, you will see the product, an image of the toaster, along with price history and if you wanted to, you can even subscribe for notifications on price drops for your toaster of choice!
10 Best Selling toasters for UK buyers
1. Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1, Jarden Consumer Solutions
Well, this week Breville is ruling the roost with it’s Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster, swiftly followed by Russell Hobbs, owning the second, third and fourth slots. Will it be the same next week in the best selling toasters according to Amazon? Who knows.
