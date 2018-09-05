Home » Best Selling » Best Selling Toasters In UK 2018 #1
Best SellingToasters

Best Selling Toasters In UK 2018 #1

Best Toasters of 2018 in this case 5th of September 2018! #1

Every week I will be running a best sellers section. I’m already doing it for a range of other products (viewable here). I love toast, as a gamer (when I have the time) it’s awesome to put in a couple of slices and lashings of marmite for a mid gaming feast.

I’ve rounded up some of the best electric toasters for your viewing pleasure. They are the best selling according to Amazon UK, and as such are some of the best toasters in the UK.

Not by my own standard but by reviews of electric toasters and of course Amazon’s star rating system. So if you’re looking to replace your existing toaster and only want the best, then this roundup is for you.

As usual, you will see the product, an image of the toaster, along with price history and if you wanted to, you can even subscribe for notifications on price drops for your toaster of choice!

10 Best Selling toasters for UK buyers

1. Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster, Jarden Consumer Solutions

Price: £28.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
1. Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

2. Russell Hobbs Futura 4-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs

Price: £24.97
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
2. Russell Hobbs Futura 4-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

3. Russell Hobbs Darwin 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs

Price: £15.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
3. Russell Hobbs Darwin 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

4. Russell Hobbs Colour Plus 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs

Price: £24.45
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
4. Russell Hobbs Colour Plus 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

5. Bosch TAT3A0133G Village Toaster, Two Slice, Bosch

Price: £25.00
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
5. Bosch TAT3A0133G Village Toaster, Two Slice in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

6. Morphy Richards Accents Special Edition 4 Slice Toaster, Morphy Richards

Price: £29.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
6. Morphy Richards Accents Special Edition 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

7. Russell Hobbs Texas 2-Slice Toaster 18096, Russell Hobbs

Price: £18.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
7. Russell Hobbs Texas 2-Slice Toaster 18096 in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

8. Breville 2-Slice Toaster the Perfect Fit for Warburtons, Jarden Consumer Solutions

Price: £29.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
Breville 2-Slice Toaster the Perfect Fit for Warburtons in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

9. Russell Hobbs Textures 2-Slice Toaster, Russell Hobbs

Price: £19.96
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
Russell Hobbs Textures 2-Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

10. Breville VTT233 Black 4 Slice Toaster, Breville

Price: £27.99
as of 06/09/2018 10:31 am  
Breville VTT233 Black 4 Slice Toaster in Best Selling Toasters UK #1

Conclusion on best selling toasters #1

Well, this week Breville is ruling the roost with it’s Breville VTT476 Impressions 4 Slice Toaster, swiftly followed by Russell Hobbs, owning the second, third and fourth slots. Will it be the same next week in the best selling toasters according to Amazon? Who knows.

Stay tuned for more info.

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

