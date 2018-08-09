10 Best Deadpool Gift Ideas For Him Or Her

10 Gift Ideas For The Deadpool Fan In Your Life – A Complete Collection of Awesome Deadpool Merchandise

Stuck for Deadpool gift ideas? Want to buy someone a Deadpool birthday gift? Or want to buy some Deadpool merchandise? I’ve got you covered with a collection of excellent gift ideas for Deadpool fans.

Having watched Deadpool 2 (it’s the nuts if you haven’t seen it), I thought to myself what would I Deadpool related gifts would I like from my partner?

With that in mind, I’ve collated some of the very best DP merchandise money can buy, in the vain hope that my missus buys something after I show her this blog post.

I love a roundup here on WPin UK so here goes nothing.

Best Deals On Deadpool on DVD / Blu-ray

First up and a must for any fan would be actually to buy Deadpool & Deadpool 2 on DVD or Blu-ray. The films are fantastic, quirky, incredibly violent and above all else hilariously funny.

You can pre-order Deadpool 2 at the moment from Amazon, and there’s even a twin pack including Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2.

Deadpool One On DVD

Ah the wonder, loved the first Deadpool. Completely different take on the superhero genre, with a fantastic performance from Ryan Reynolds, funny as balls.

Trust me if you’re new to Deadpool or want to buy a gift for someone then this should be your first port of call.

Deadpool on DVD

Deadpool one on Blu-ray

If you fancy watching Deadpool one in high definition then worry not, it’s on Blu-ray as well. As the film was released in 2016, the Blu-ray price is quite low considering how much Blu-rays usually set you back.

Deadpool on Blu-ray

Deadpool one in 4K Ultra

Lucky enough to have a 4K television and Blu-ray player? Rejoice as Deadpool is also available in 4K Ultra HD. See limbs removed in the highest definition possible. #yesplease

Deadpool on 4K Ultra HD

Best Deals On Deadpool 2 on DVD / Blu-ray / 4K Ultra

Is Deadpool 2 better than Deadpool 1? Personally? I think so, it takes everything great about the first one and ramps it up. I literally could not stop laughing at the jumping from a helicopter scene; it was the stuff of legend. Still makes me chuckle now! Grab a pre-order now and see what I mean.

Pre-order Deadpool 2 On DVD

Found yourself asking when is Deadpool 2 released on DVD? Well, the good news is it’s due to be released on the 17th of September 2018 in the UK. Barring any hiccups etc.

Even better news? You can pre-order it right now, so you get it on the day of release.

Pre-order Deadpool 2 on DVD

Pre-order Deadpool 2 On Blu-ray

The Blu-ray version of Deadpool 2 includes plenty of bonus material, I for one would prefer the Blu-ray version when it comes out purely for the bonus content which includes: gag reel (the film is funny enough the bloopers should be epic), alternate takes, easter eggs, deleted scenes, extended scenes and more.

My money is on the Blu-ray version, in fact, I’ve just literally pre-ordered it 🙂 + You get a digital download version of Deadpool 2, so you can watch it on the go on your mobile etc., etc.

Pre-order Deadpool 2 on Blu-ray

Pre-order Deadpool 2 On 4K Ultra Blu-ray

Well part of me wishes I had a 4K Ultra compatible TV. You can’t have everything in life sadly if you want more Deadpool 2 bang for your buck, then the 4K Ultra Blu-ray version should suit your needs. Providing, of course, you have a compatible Blu-ray player and TV.

Pre-order Deadpool 2 on 4K Ultra Blu-ray

That’s cleared up Deadpool gift ideas on the DVD / Blu-ray / 4K side of things. What else is available for Deadpool fans? There’s plenty on offer as it happens. Next up birthday gifts.

Deadpool Birthday Gifts

For the Deadpool fan in your life, there’s plenty to choose from for sure. But if you wanted to go all out on a Deadpool birthday gift, then these gift ideas are for you.

The Deadpool Nightlight

If the idea of sleeping with Deadpool tickles your fancy, then you’d more than likely love this Deadpool nightlight. With a 3D optical effect, and different colours available (cycles through, Blue, Green, Red, White, Yellow, Purple and Cyan). This nightlight is a must for the Deadpool fan in your life.

With an alternating mode, you can set it to flash if you like or select a colour for it to stay on. It’s only £8.99 and a great Deadpool gift idea for under a tenner.

The Deadpool Nighlight

Deadpool Slippers – Be Comfortable

Like the idea of being comfy around the house? Deadpool fan? Check and check. Well, how about a pair of Deadpool slippers to keep your feet toasty and avoid treading on sharp bits of crap on your carpet. Sound good? Excellent, the Deadpool slippers are available on Truffle Shuffle for only £11.99, a great gift idea for him or her.

Deadpool Slippers

The Deadpool Doormat

If being welcomed home by Deadpool is your thang, then you’ll be right at home with this Deadpool doormat. Another great gift idea from the peeps at Truffle Shuffle, this puppy only costs £15.99, a bit of a bargain as a gift idea methinks.

Deadpool Doormat

The Deadpool 3D Light

Another Deadpool light. This time it’s a 3D breakout version. This wall hanging light can be affixed to that Deadpool fans bedroom/living room wall, radiating a soft Deadpool glow across the room. It’s perfect for man caves, lady caves and more. Super easy to install and looks awesome switched on or turned off.

3D Deadpool light

The Deadpool Salt & Pepper Shakers

So we’ve got Deadpool lights, doormat, slippers, what else? Well, how about Deadpool salt and pepper shakers? Yes, that’s right I said salt and pepper shakers. Who knew? These beauties are available to buy on MenKind for only £11.99

Deadpool Salt & Pepper Shakers

The Deadpool Chopping Board

Not content with the Deadpool salt and pepper shakers? How about adding this Deadpool chopping board to the kitchen? I can imagine Wade Wilson whipping something up with his Kitana’s. What better way with a hygienic Deadpool chopping board?

Deadpool Kitchen Chopping Board

The Deadpool Monopoly Set

Yep gets weirder and weirder right? Well if you’re into Deadpool or know someone who is, then Monopoly is a game everyone can play. It’s you can now play it Deadpool style. With Deadpool monopoly money (his face on the cash) the ability to steal opponents and more. This is not your garden variety Monopoly set.

Deadpool Monopoly Set

Wipe Your Feet Dirty Deadpool Doormat

Another doormat, out of the two, this one is my fav. It comes with the words “Wipe your feet, I like feeling dirty” on it and in truth sounds like something Deadpool would say himself. It’s available on Truffle Shuffle for £15.99. It’s a conversation starter for your visitors.

Wipe Your Feet Deadpool Doormat

The Deadpool Car Bumper Sticker

Ooooh, a little risque this one. But still funny nonetheless. A simple vinyl decal sticker for that Deadpool fan you know. Deadpool is sniffing a couple of guins and stating I’m touching myself tonight. Those words were from Deadpool one after he’s just smoked a load of bad guys in typically ridiculous fashion.

Deadpool Car Bumper Vinyl Decal

The Deadpool Coin bank

Measuring at 18cm in height this rather awesome looking bust of Deadpool is also a way for you to save your cash. It’s a coin bank and pretty sweet it is too, a great gift idea for fans. It’s actually on sale at the moment with over five quid off. Better get in quick then?

Deadpool Coin bank

No Deadpool T-shirts Sorry.

I could have added a shed load of Deadpool T-shirts and gone to town. I think getting a T-shirt as a present is a bit naff in truth. So I collated gift ideas that are a little unique for Deadpool fans, and ones that won’t break the bank! Hope you have enjoyed the roundup here on WPin UK, don’t forget to check out my other roundups for deals and savings here.