If you’ve got a couple of quid to spare and like to go wire-free then the ENACFIRE E18 wireless Bluetooth headphones maybe for you.
Got to admit the idea of de-tangling my earphones everytime I want to listen to some music is a pain in the rear. These sound good to me may well have to get the missus to get me a pair for Christmas.
ENACFIRE E18 in-ear headphone features:
- E18 Bluetooth Earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ Talking Time and 2.5-3 hours’ music playtime on a single charge.
- On the go, the portable charging case power can last up to 15 hours (recharge up to 4-5 times full charge for the Bluetooth earphones).
- Connection range of up to 33 ft
- Offer three adjustable sizes silicone ear tips small, medium and large
- Music output is HD stereo audio
Available to buy from:
ENACFIRE E18 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones, ENACFIRE
Price History
Statistics
|Current Price
|£43.99
|12/11/2018
|Highest Price
|£88.00
|28/10/2018
|Lowest Price
|£43.99
|15/10/2018
Since 15/10/2018
Last price changes
|£43.99
|29/10/2018
|£88.00
|28/10/2018
|£43.99
|15/10/2018