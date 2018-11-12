If you’ve got a couple of quid to spare and like to go wire-free then the ENACFIRE E18 wireless Bluetooth headphones maybe for you.

Got to admit the idea of de-tangling my earphones everytime I want to listen to some music is a pain in the rear. These sound good to me may well have to get the missus to get me a pair for Christmas.

ENACFIRE E18 in-ear headphone features:

E18 Bluetooth Earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ Talking Time and 2.5-3 hours’ music playtime on a single charge.

On the go, the portable charging case power can last up to 15 hours (recharge up to 4-5 times full charge for the Bluetooth earphones).

Connection range of up to 33 ft

Offer three adjustable sizes silicone ear tips small, medium and large

Music output is HD stereo audio

Available to buy from: