ENACFIRE E18 Wireless Headphones Deal

12/11/2018 3 0

If you’ve got a couple of quid to spare and like to go wire-free then the ENACFIRE E18 wireless Bluetooth headphones maybe for you.

Got to admit the idea of de-tangling my earphones everytime I want to listen to some music is a pain in the rear. These sound good to me may well have to get the missus to get me a pair for Christmas.

ENACFIRE E18 in-ear headphone features:

  • E18 Bluetooth Earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ Talking Time and 2.5-3 hours’ music playtime on a single charge.
  • On the go, the portable charging case power can last up to 15 hours (recharge up to 4-5 times full charge for the Bluetooth earphones).
  • Connection range of up to 33 ft
  • Offer three adjustable sizes silicone ear tips small, medium and large
  • Music output is HD stereo audio

Available to buy from:

Amazon.co.uk
£99.99  £43.99
Ebay.co.uk
£51.99
Price History

Statistics

Current Price £43.99 12/11/2018
Highest Price £88.00 28/10/2018
Lowest Price £43.99 15/10/2018
Since 15/10/2018

Last price changes

£43.99 29/10/2018
£88.00 28/10/2018
£43.99 15/10/2018

