VIEW MAJOR DEALS!
Home » Fortnite Gift Ideas » Fortnite Alarm Clock Gift Idea
Fortnite Gift Ideas

Fortnite Alarm Clock Gift Idea

12/11/2018 4 0

LED Digital Fornite Alarm Clock A Great Gift Idea!

Know someone who keeps playing Fortnite into the wee hours of the morning? Do they struggle to wake up? Then why not grab a Fortnite Alarm clock! With an LCD screen that displays time, date, week, temperature.

Also has a night light function and comes with a colour cycle shifting through 7 colours. Please note though this looks like it comes straight out of China, so if you’re thinking of getting it in time for Christmas, birthday etc, check out the delivery time to make sure it meets your needs!

The Fortnite Alarm Clock Is Available From:

Fortnite Alarm clock for Kids
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Alarm clock for Kids
£9.99
View
FORTNITE GAME Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock
Ebay.co.uk
FORTNITE GAME Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock
£4.99
View

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

You Might Also Like....
What Do You Think? Leave A Comment.

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.