Fortnite Alarm Clock Gift Idea

LED Digital Fornite Alarm Clock A Great Gift Idea!

Know someone who keeps playing Fortnite into the wee hours of the morning? Do they struggle to wake up? Then why not grab a Fortnite Alarm clock! With an LCD screen that displays time, date, week, temperature.

Also has a night light function and comes with a colour cycle shifting through 7 colours. Please note though this looks like it comes straight out of China, so if you’re thinking of getting it in time for Christmas, birthday etc, check out the delivery time to make sure it meets your needs!

The Fortnite Alarm Clock Is Available From: