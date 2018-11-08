Fortnite Funko Pop Collection, great gift ideas for Fortnite fans. Pre-order Yours Today!

Stuck for a gift idea for that Fortnite fan in your life? Checked out my collection of Fortnite gift ideas and come up empty? Worry not, if your loved one/friend is into Fortnite and Funko Pop figures, you’re going to love these Fortnite gift ideas!

I’ve collated the very best Fortnite Funko Pops, so if you know someone who collects Funko Pops and loves Fortnite you might want to grab one of these bad boys!

We’ve got the Fortnite Skull trooper, Raptor, Brite Bomber, Merry Marauder, High Rise Assault Trooper, Moonwalker, Black Knight, Love Ranger, Tower Recon Specialist, Red-Nosed Raider, Love Ranger keychain, Cuddle Team Leader, Cuddle Team Leader keychain, Tomato Head, Codename E.L.F, Omega and more!

Funko Pops make great gifts

Not only are they relatively cheap, but they’re also high quality. In fact, Funkos are quite the collector items, so if you collect them yourself this collection might be of interest. If you’re looking to buy a Fortnite related gift then these might save your wallet and bring a smile to someone you loves face!

Aside from collating these Fortnite Funkos, you will note that a majority are available for pre-order. Along with other sellers who will sell them a little cheaper, this means they will be buying in stock and selling them at the same time as the main seller. So shop around and grab a Funko Pop bargain! 🙂

Here’s some of the best Fortnite Funko Pop for sale/pre-order

Got Your Fortnite Funko Pop Fix?

Hope you liked this collection of Fortnite Funko Pops, they’re a low-cost gift idea to make someones special occasion a little special. Don’t forget if you want to see more Fortnite related gift ideas you can check out my dedicated Fortnite section. All the gift ideas I can muster for Fortnite fans in one place!