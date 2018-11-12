VIEW MAJOR DEALS!
Home » Gifts For Her » Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light Lumos!
Gifts For HerGifts For Him

Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light Lumos!

12/11/2018 1 0

Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you are going to be in your element with this potion bottle light. In fact, you don’t really have to be a fan to appreciate it looks rather awesome. 

“Lumos”

Except you don’t need a wand for this. It’s Lumos in a potion bottle.

Equally at home as a cool looking light or that must have a gift for Harry Potter fans. The Harry Potter Potion bottle light has the words “Potion N.86” written on it with a caution notice that reads thus: “Contains Powdered Moonstone and Syrup of Hellebore”.

Kudos to you if you know what either of those means or indeed it’s volatility. You really shouldn’t try to drink it, nor store liquids in it.

A must-have for Harry Potter fans, great for the bedroom, man cave, desktop or wherever your potter shrine is.

Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light Features:

  • Official licenced Harry Potter Product
  • Two light modes one of solid another for twinkle.
  • Powered by USB

Available from:

- 13%
Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light, Multi-Colour
Amazon.co.uk
Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light, Multi-Colour
£19.99  £17.27
View
Official Harry Potter Potion Bottle Night Light Lamp
Ebay.co.uk
Official Harry Potter Potion Bottle Night Light Lamp
£22.95
View

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

You Might Also Like....
What Do You Think? Leave A Comment.

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.