Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light

If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you are going to be in your element with this potion bottle light. In fact, you don’t really have to be a fan to appreciate it looks rather awesome.

“Lumos”

Except you don’t need a wand for this. It’s Lumos in a potion bottle.

Equally at home as a cool looking light or that must have a gift for Harry Potter fans. The Harry Potter Potion bottle light has the words “Potion N.86” written on it with a caution notice that reads thus: “Contains Powdered Moonstone and Syrup of Hellebore”.

Kudos to you if you know what either of those means or indeed it’s volatility. You really shouldn’t try to drink it, nor store liquids in it.

A must-have for Harry Potter fans, great for the bedroom, man cave, desktop or wherever your potter shrine is.

Harry Potter Potion Bottle Light Features:

Official licenced Harry Potter Product

Two light modes one of solid another for twinkle.

Powered by USB

Available from: