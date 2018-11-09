The Marvel Avengers Infinity War Gauntlet Shaped Mug. Whatever next?

Eliminating half the universes population is thirsty work that’s for sure. What better way to relax with a brew after a hard day’s mass murder?

Kick back with this ominous reminder of the deaths of billions as you sip your lovingly made hot beverage of choice. I can just imagine the Infinity war cast all sipping from Thanos’s gauntlet, regaling tales of the time they went up against him. Well, the ones that are left anyways.

Into Thanos Infinity War cosplay? Why not take your very own Infinity Gauntlet mug with you, might get a giggle or two as you cut a commanding swathe through the masses!

Great for coffee, tea, hot chocolate and whatever hot beverage you can make. A great gift idea for a Marvel comics or film fan, or as a joke gift for your boss who happens to also be a tyrant.

*The Infinity Gauntlet mug is officially licenced from Disney.

It’s available on Amazon UK see below for details: