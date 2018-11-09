VIEW MAJOR DEALS!
Home » Deals & Roundups UK » Infinity Gauntlet Mug. Even Thanos Loves A Brew
Deals & Roundups UK

Infinity Gauntlet Mug. Even Thanos Loves A Brew

09/11/2018 14 0

The Marvel Avengers Infinity War Gauntlet Shaped Mug. Whatever next?

Eliminating half the universes population is thirsty work that’s for sure. What better way to relax with a brew after a hard day’s mass murder?

Kick back with this ominous reminder of the deaths of billions as you sip your lovingly made hot beverage of choice. I can just imagine the Infinity war cast all sipping from Thanos’s gauntlet, regaling tales of the time they went up against him. Well, the ones that are left anyways.

Into Thanos Infinity War cosplay? Why not take your very own Infinity Gauntlet mug with you, might get a giggle or two as you cut a commanding swathe through the masses!

Great for coffee, tea, hot chocolate and whatever hot beverage you can make. A great gift idea for a Marvel comics or film fan, or as a joke gift for your boss who happens to also be a tyrant. 

*The Infinity Gauntlet mug is officially licenced from Disney.

It’s available on Amazon UK see below for details:

Marvel Avengers Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Shaped Mug -13% All Offers

Marvel Avengers Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Shaped Mug

£11.29 £12.99
13 new from £9.92
Free shipping
Amazon Amazon.co.uk
Last update was on: 12/11/2018 6:40 am

  • Super cool mug
  • Great for your next tea-break
  • Infinity Gauntlet design
  • Great for Marvel fans
  • Officially licensed product

I love gadgets, gizmos and shiny things. Thinking about it, I may well have been a magpie in a former life. Anyways I run this joint, big HI!

You Might Also Like....
What Do You Think? Leave A Comment.

Leave a reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.