The simple answer? Mine went kaput, which sucks big time. Unlike my vacuum cleaner which barely sucks up anything. It sounds like a wheezing pensioner at the best of times. I did buy cheap from ASDA it was a piece of crap.

I paid £30.00 for it, and I thought it was a bargain being a bit of a tight arse that I can be. Sadly I was mistaken, very much so.

The carpet in my place is that cheap trade carpet they put in new builds I believe it has superpowers, as it retains every single element of dirt and hair like a giant magnet. So I need something a little heavy duty to fight this superpowered leviathan.

A new vacuum cleaner is cheaper than buying new carpet throughout the house that’s for sure.

The adage, buy cheap buy twice comes to mind. So as it happens I’m in the market for a new vacuum cleaner; I thought I’d do my research and see whats available on Amazon UK regarding vacuums.

Well as it turns out, there’s a sh*t ton of them on there, as you’d come to expect from Amazon UK. Where to start and what to buy? Well, join me as I take a look through the highest rated and best selling Vacuum cleaners in the UK.

Yes, I am using Amazon, yes I am aware you can get Vacuum cleaners in Currys, ASDA, Tesco etc. etc. I’m using Amazon UK as I find customer reviews to be a little more reliable. Plus I’ve got to be honest the idea of traipsing around town and retail parks, looking to buy a Vacuum cleaner doesn’t float my boat.

Do I go upright or cordless etc.?

Personally I quite like the upright vacuum cleaners, I’ve had cordless before and charging it up etc. is a ball ache. Sure you get the freedom to move around with impunity. However, the floor space I have to cover would mean I’d have to charge it up on the reg.

No, I’m going to go for an upright or a cylinder Vacuum cleaner. One with more attachments than an army rifle. I’ve got staircases to cover a lino kitchen floor, carpet throughout the rest of the place, so I’ve got to bite the bullet and spend a couple of quid.

I don’t really have a budget for a new vacuum cleaner, I do know that I will not be being a piece of cheap crap that will last 5 minutes. I’ve got to shell out, hardly the most exciting purchase is it?

Oh yes, and it has to be bagless. I’m not a fan of buying vacuum bags, especially when the model gets discontinued and you have more chance of finding the Ark of the Covenant than the right Vacuum cleaner bag.

All the Vacuum cleaners in this roundup are based on reviews

I’ve collated the highest rated Vacuum cleaners from Amazon purely on reviews. Nothing says it better than customer feedback, so my criteria are based on Vacuum cleaners with over 20 customer reviews. That way we can go some way to ensuring that the Vacuum lives up to the hype with its sales guff.

Ok so let’s get this started. What Vacuum cleaner brand do I go for? There are lots of different ones, Dyson, Shark, Vax and a whole lot more. To really get into this roundup I’m going to start with Vax Vacuum cleaners.

I’m more than likely going to have to split this roundup between multiple posts, don’t worry though, there will be links to look at other highest rated Vacuum cleaners further down the post!

9 Best Vax Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

Vax has been a major player in the Vacuum cleaner industry with multiple models available. We’re going to list some of the best here, based on real-life customer reviews.

Photos Vax Air Pet U87-MA-Pe Upright Vacuum Vax Air Pet U87-MA-Pe Vacuum cleaner reviews count: 11 reviews 71% Of reviews are 5 star reviews 5% Of reviews are 4 star reviews 2% Of reviews are 3 star reviews 2% Of reviews are 2 star reviews 3% Of reviews are 1 star reviews Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days Last update was in: 21/08/2018 11:57 am £190.00 View Deets? Multi-cyclonic technology provides powerful suction - the multiple cyclones separate dirt from the air giving you constant, powerful suction

Ultra lightweight - making it easy to carry from room to room and upstairs

Long power cord enables room to room cleaning without the need for frequent unplugging, which in turn helps you to clean for longer and with fewer interruptions

Comes with TurboTool to help remove stubborn pet hair from upholstery and carpets

Eco designed - This vacuum has been designed and engineered in line with EU energy regulations to showcase energy efficiency and performance

2 years UK Vax guarantee for complete peace of mind

Best Designs in Vacuum Cleaners

Easy to use

Easy to Carry and Store

There you have it, there’s a total of 9 Vax bagless Vacuum cleaners listed, I’ve been careful to only list the ones with the most reviews and the ones with the most positive reviews. Next up in this series? See below for more brands and the best on offer by customer ratings: