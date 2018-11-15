UK Makeup Mirrors With Lights. Great Gift Ideas For Christmas 2018

Buying a gift for your wife, mum, girlfriend, auntie etc. can be hard. I know from personal experience. After a recent trip to the shops with my partner and her looking through makeup mirrors, she exclaimed don’t like any of them I want a makeup mirror with lights.

Taking it as a personal mission as I often do, I thought to myself, I’ll get her a makeup mirror with lights for Christmas. To be frank I don’t really know what I’m looking for so I thought I’d put together a list of them as Christmas gifts, for my benefit as a reminder and publish them online.

Ha! I hear you say, won’t she just look on your blog and know what she will get for Christmas 2018? No, she doesn’t read my bloody blog! Good job as well huh? Anyways in searching for a makeup mirror with lights which I have subsequently found to be challenging who knew there was so many of them!

Doing my research I’ve put together a list of some of the best makeup mirrors (with lights!) on the market. I’d like to say money is no object when buying a gift for my missus, however with loads of other people to buy for I need to be sensible.

So with that in mind, I’m looking for makeup mirrors that light up that’s not going to cost the earth/break the bank.

Did You Know You Can Save Money On These Makeup Mirrors With Lights?

Yes, you can save money on these mirrors by following the steps below: I’ve also included the price history of these makeup mirrors so you can see how much they were in the past. Also, you can add your target price and subscribe via email, once the product has hit your target price we will email you to let you know. So you can save even more money on the makeup mirror with lights of your choice!

Makeup Mirror With Lights Well 21 Of Them To Be Precise

This one looks to be a bit of beast in terms of makeup mirrors, with a 10.1-inch mirror surrounded by 21 LED lights! This might be overkill methinks, especially as LED lights can be a little harsh.

Thankfully it comes with touch screen dimming so you can set the right level of light to work from. With a 180-degree swivel rotation, it’s easy to turn around and get the best angle.

This Makeup mirror has over 460 reviews on Amazon UK and a 4.5-star rating, which is just what I’m looking for in terms of features and price.

Under £20.00 means I would have some change left over to get her something else as well. What other makeup mirrors with lights are there? Let’s continue the roundup!

View this makeup mirror

Makeup Mirror with Touch Screen Dimming, Absolutely Luvly Price: £ 15.93

as of 15/11/2018 4:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £15.93 15/11/2018 Highest Price £15.93 14/11/2018 Lowest Price £15.93 14/11/2018 Since 14/11/2018 Last price changes £15.93 14/11/2018

Tri-fold 3 Panel Makeup Mirror With Lights

Crumbs, this one looks huge! I honestly never knew makeup mirrors would get so complicated, with tri-folds, LED lights etc! This one has a touchscreen as well, so you can adjust the lighting to your needs.

It’s worth noting that this makeup mirror runs off of a USB power supply or 4 AAA batteries. It doesn’t come with batteries for the record. Easy to store apparently you can fold it all up and store it away.

It’s also got a rotatable stand with 180-degree rotation and a small hole at the base to hold odds and sods. It comes in either white or black so you have a choice of colour should she want it to fit in with her bedroom/bathroom.

This makeup mirror with lights has over 280 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, I’m pretty confident this one will do the trick. Another one to add to my list for my partner.

View this makeup mirror

Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror With Lights, Optional Price: £ 15.99

as of 15/11/2018 4:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £15.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £15.99 14/11/2018 Lowest Price £15.99 14/11/2018 Since 14/11/2018 Last price changes £15.99 14/11/2018

Makeup Mirror With Light & 7 X Magnification

If your partner likes attention to detail then this makeup mirror may well fit the bill. With a high definition magnifying display, 14 LED lights and coming in at 5.5 inches in display size this mirror is great for smaller spaces.

Couple that with a suction cup at the base meaning it won’t slide all over the shop and a 360-degree rotation, getting it in position will be a breeze. This makeup mirror with lights has 184 customer reviews and a solid rating of 4.5-stars out of 5, so worth a look and it comes in under £15.00, nice.

View this makeup mirror

Makeup Mirror 7X Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror with Suction Base, RUIMIO Price: £ 13.99

as of 15/11/2018 4:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £13.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £13.99 14/11/2018 Lowest Price £13.99 14/11/2018 Since 14/11/2018 Last price changes £13.99 14/11/2018

Tri-Fold Cosmetic Makeup Mirror With 8 LED Lights

With 8 LED lights and lightweight design (it comes in at 240grams) and available in black or white, this low-cost makeup mirror with lights could be a great gift idea for the missus.

It comes complete with battery and is foldable, handy if she wants to take it elsewhere to get ready. With a slightly lower rating of 3.5-stars out of 5 from 238 customer reviews, it’s not as well rated as the others, so do bear that in mind and read the reviews from real-world customers.

It comes in at £7.99 so could be a stocking filler or small present to go with a bigger gift this Christmas, or indeed any special occasion.

View this makeup mirror

Tri-Fold Cosmetic Makeup Mirror Travel with 8 LED Lights, Dproptel Price: £ 7.99

as of 15/11/2018 4:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.99 15/11/2018 Highest Price £7.99 14/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.99 14/11/2018 Since 14/11/2018 Last price changes £7.99 14/11/2018

Makeup Mirror with Lights Touch Dimmable

With an 11 inch mirror and 180-degree adjustable stand, this makeup mirror with lights is relatively cheap, coming in at just under £12.00. Looking at it, it’s quite similar to a tablet in its design, especially the stand part at the back, which is weird.

Anyways I digress, with 16 LED lights powered by either 4 x AA battery (not included) or USB cable, and has a rather nifty dimming feature. Simply hold the button on the front and the LED lights on the mirror will gradually darken.

This makeup mirror currently has over 90 reviews and a solid 4-star rating from customers, so it may well be worth a look if your thinking of getting one as a gift.

View this makeup mirror

Makeup Mirror with Lights Touch Dimmable, Jingobyne Price: £ 11.97

as of 15/11/2018 4:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £11.97 15/11/2018 Highest Price £11.97 14/11/2018 Lowest Price £11.97 14/11/2018 Since 14/11/2018 Last price changes £11.97 14/11/2018

Makeup Mirrors With Lights Roundup Complete

Hope you’ve like my roundup of vanity mirrors with lights for makeup! These are some of the best makeup up mirrors with lights around, and they didn’t break the bank either. So if you’re thinking of buying a gift for your partner then one of these beauties might see you in the good books. For a change 😉