THEC64 Mini. A Small Yet Mighty Slice Of Retro
Remember the Commodore 64? If you do chances are you’re over 40. I remember it, jostling around the TV screen for just one more go. Oh the glory days, how I miss them.
Playing classics like Boulder Dash and Impossible Mission (incidentally games that are pre-loaded on THEC64 Mini), and marvelling at the cutting edge graphics and wiping sweat from a fevered brow.
Opening the door to the real world and squinting as your eyes adjust from your best mates darkened room, once switched off. Then down the local shop for some Tizer and a packet of Space Raiders. I digress.
The Commodore C64 was it really that long ago? I want one, I want one.
It was an absolute age since this bad boy was out. Now it’s your turn to buy a slice of computer history, albeit in a 50% reduced form.
Anyway, if you do remember the Commodore 64, then you’re going to love this little Beast. Complete with 64 installed games (full list of THEC64 Mini games below) and a classic joystick this is the perfect gift for the older gamer.
Your mum/dad will more than likely love this, and it will make an excellent birthday present for them, the only drawback is it will make them feel old. The original C64 was released back in 82 and paved the way for some awesome games, as well as some pretty sweet synth music in the games themselves.
THEC64 Mini Commodore Features:
- USB ports, you can plugin in another keyboard and use it as an actual Commodore 64
- There are 2 USB ports so you can plug in on a second controller for two player fun
- No more loading games by tape
- No more writing the code down for games to save your level, THEC64 Mini has a save/resume function
- Outputs at 720p display via HDMI
- Simple plug and play
Full List Of THEC64 Mini Games:
Click To View THEC64 Game List
- Alleykat
- Anarchy
- The Arc of Yesod
- Armalyte
- Avenger
- Battle Valley
- Boulder Dash
- Bounder
- California Games
- Chip’s Challenge
- Confusion
- Cosmic Causeway
- Creatures
- Cyberdyne Warrior
- Cybernoid
- Cybernoid II
- Deflektor
- Everyone’s a Wally
- Firelord
- Gribbly’s Day Out
- Hawkeye
- Heartland
- Herobotix
- Highway Encounter
- Hunter’s Moon
- Hysteria
- Impossible Mission
- Impossible Mission II
- IO
- Jumpman
- Mega-Apocalypse
- Mission A.D.
- Monty Mole
- Monty on the Run
- Nebulous
- Netherworld
- Nobby the Aardvark
- Nodes of Yesod
- Paradroid
- Pitstop II
- Ranarama
- Robin of the Wood
- Rubicon
- Skate Crazy
- Skool Daze
- Snare
- Speedball
- Speedball 2
- Spin Dizzy
- Star Paws
- Steel
- Street Sports Baseball
- Summer Games II
- Super Cycle
- Temple of Apshai Trilogy
- Thing on a Spring
- Thing Bounces Back
- Trailblazer
- Uchi Mata
- Uridium
- Who Dares Wins II
- Winter Games
- World Games
- Zynaps