THEC64 Mini. A Small Yet Mighty Slice Of Retro

Remember the Commodore 64? If you do chances are you’re over 40. I remember it, jostling around the TV screen for just one more go. Oh the glory days, how I miss them.

Playing classics like Boulder Dash and Impossible Mission (incidentally games that are pre-loaded on THEC64 Mini), and marvelling at the cutting edge graphics and wiping sweat from a fevered brow.

Opening the door to the real world and squinting as your eyes adjust from your best mates darkened room, once switched off. Then down the local shop for some Tizer and a packet of Space Raiders. I digress.

The Commodore C64 was it really that long ago? I want one, I want one.

It was an absolute age since this bad boy was out. Now it’s your turn to buy a slice of computer history, albeit in a 50% reduced form.

Anyway, if you do remember the Commodore 64, then you’re going to love this little Beast. Complete with 64 installed games (full list of THEC64 Mini games below) and a classic joystick this is the perfect gift for the older gamer.

Your mum/dad will more than likely love this, and it will make an excellent birthday present for them, the only drawback is it will make them feel old. The original C64 was released back in 82 and paved the way for some awesome games, as well as some pretty sweet synth music in the games themselves.

THEC64 Mini Commodore Features:

USB ports, you can plugin in another keyboard and use it as an actual Commodore 64

There are 2 USB ports so you can plug in on a second controller for two player fun

No more loading games by tape

No more writing the code down for games to save your level, THEC64 Mini has a save/resume function

Outputs at 720p display via HDMI

Simple plug and play

Full List Of THEC64 Mini Games:

Click To View THEC64 Game List Alleykat

Anarchy

The Arc of Yesod

Armalyte

Avenger

Battle Valley

Boulder Dash

Bounder

California Games

Chip’s Challenge

Confusion

Cosmic Causeway

Creatures

Cyberdyne Warrior

Cybernoid

Cybernoid II

Deflektor

Everyone’s a Wally

Firelord

Gribbly’s Day Out

Hawkeye

Heartland

Herobotix

Highway Encounter

Hunter’s Moon

Hysteria

Impossible Mission

Impossible Mission II

IO

Jumpman

Mega-Apocalypse

Mission A.D.

Monty Mole

Monty on the Run

Nebulous

Netherworld

Nobby the Aardvark

Nodes of Yesod

Paradroid

Pitstop II

Ranarama

Robin of the Wood

Rubicon

Skate Crazy

Skool Daze

Snare

Speedball

Speedball 2

Spin Dizzy

Star Paws

Steel

Street Sports Baseball

Summer Games II

Super Cycle

Temple of Apshai Trilogy

Thing on a Spring

Thing Bounces Back

Trailblazer

Uchi Mata

Uridium

Who Dares Wins II

Winter Games

World Games

Zynaps