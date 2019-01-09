Official Fortnite Merchandise UK 70+ Gift Ideas!

Home
09/01/2019

Official Fortnite Merchandise for UK Fortnite Fans

There’s not too many official Fortnite merchandise offerings on the web. We all know there’s a boat load of unofficial Fortnite gift ideas out there. You could list thousands of products relating to Fortnite, there’s just so many.

Sure there’s a bargain or two to be had and if your buying a Fortnite gift for someone, getting a cheeky branded Fortnite present is all well and good, it might not be an officially licensed product though.

To some that might not matter, as long as it’s emblazoned with Fortnite all over the place. If you’re looking to buy some official Fortnite merch in the UK, you might struggle to find it.

Worry no more, I’ve gone through and found the very best official Fortnite gift ideas. All the products listed here are official and licensed directly from Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite). They are all available to purchase on Amazon UK and Ebay UK.

So if you’re sick of cheap knock off looking products and don’t mind spending a couple of quid on some official Fortnite merch, this is for you.

Onwards to Official Fortnite Merch in the UK

Fortnite FNT0012 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Drift
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0012 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Drift
£11.99
View
Fortnite Hat Official
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Hat Official
£8.85
View
- 9%
FORTNITE Official Flexibound Ruled Journal
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE Official Flexibound Ruled Journal
£14.99  £13.64
View
- 17%
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Hardcover Ruled Journal
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE (OFFICIAL): Hardcover Ruled Journal
£16.99  £14.10
View
Fortnite Official Merchandise Jumper Christmas Jumpers for Boys and Men Xmas Floss Like a Boss Boys Fortnight Gaming Geek Gamer Clothing (Kids M (9-10), The Golden Llama)
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Merchandise Jumper Christmas Jumpers for Boys and Men Xmas...
£25.99
View
Skull Trooper (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
Amazon.co.uk
Skull Trooper (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
£32.00
View
Official Fortnite Single Duvet Cover Battle Royale Bedding Duvet + Matching Pillow Case
Amazon.co.uk
Official Fortnite Single Duvet Cover Battle Royale Bedding Duvet + Matching...
£24.99
View
Fortnite Official Hoodie Sweatshirt
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Hoodie Sweatshirt
£23.99
View
FORTNITE Official A5 Notebook
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE Official A5 Notebook
£4.99
View
FORTNITE Official A5 Notebook
Amazon.co.uk
FORTNITE Official A5 Notebook
£4.99
View
Fortnite Rainbow Smash Premium Pickaxe Harvesting Tool
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Rainbow Smash Premium Pickaxe Harvesting Tool
£77.97
View
Raptor (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
Amazon.co.uk
Raptor (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
£26.00
View
Fortnite: Action Figure: Cuddle Team Leader
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite: Action Figure: Cuddle Team Leader
£31.97
View
Black Knight (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
Amazon.co.uk
Black Knight (Fortnite) McFarlane Action Figure
£27.12
View
Fortnite FNT0014 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Raptor
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0014 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Raptor
£24.99
View
Fortnite FNT0011 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Carbide
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0011 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Carbide
£22.89
View
Fortnite FNT0013 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Bandolier
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0013 Solo Mode 1 Figure Pack-Bandolier
£21.00
View
Fortnite FNT0015 Solo Mode Core Figure Teknique
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0015 Solo Mode Core Figure Teknique
£16.77
View
Fortnite FNT0016 Early Game Survival Kit A
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0016 Early Game Survival Kit A
£17.99
View
Fortnite Brite Bomber Airbrush Youth Kid's T-Shirt
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Brite Bomber Airbrush Youth Kid's T-Shirt
£10.95
View
Fortnite FNT0037 Llama Loot Plush
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite FNT0037 Llama Loot Plush
£15.00
View
Fortnite Official Boogie Bomb Youth T-Shirt (Youth Medium) (Youth XL)
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Boogie Bomb Youth T-Shirt (Youth Medium) (Youth XL)
£15.00
View
Fortnite Official Battle Star Youth T-Shirt (Youth M)
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Battle Star Youth T-Shirt (Youth M)
£15.00
View
- 6%
Monopoly E6603102 Fortnite Edition Board Game, Multi-Color
Amazon.co.uk
Monopoly E6603102 Fortnite Edition Board Game, Multi-Color
£21.99  £20.47
View
Funko 38027 PSH 2-Pack: Fortnite: Raptor & Elite Agent, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 38027 PSH 2-Pack: Fortnite: Raptor & Elite Agent, Multi
£9.05
View
Fortnite Official Square Cushion Pillow | Officially Licensed Super Soft Two Sided Emotes Design | Perfect for Any Children’s Room Or Bedroom, Blue, 40 x 40cm
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Square Cushion Pillow | Officially Licensed Super Soft Two...
£12.99
View
- 13%
Rubie's Official Fortnite Black Knight Costume Kit, Childs Tween Size Medium, Height 152 cm, Gaming Skin
Amazon.co.uk
Rubie's Official Fortnite Black Knight Costume Kit, Childs Tween Size Medium,...
£22.98  £19.99
View
- 13%
Rubie's Official Fortnite Skull Trooper Costume, Adults Size Small, Chest 35-38-inch, Gaming Skin
Amazon.co.uk
Rubie's Official Fortnite Skull Trooper Costume, Adults Size Small, Chest...
£35.98  £31.25
View
- 17%
Rubie's Official Fortnite Brite Bomber Costume Kit, Childs Tween Size Small, Height 140 cm, Gaming Skin
Amazon.co.uk
Rubie's Official Fortnite Brite Bomber Costume Kit, Childs Tween Size Small,...
£22.98  £18.98
View
Fortnite Official Square Cushion Pillow | Officially Licensed Super Soft Two Sided Boogie Bomb Design | Perfect for Any Children’s Room Or Bedroom, Purple, 40 x 40cm
Amazon.co.uk
Fortnite Official Square Cushion Pillow | Officially Licensed Super Soft Two...
£12.99
View
Funko 36017 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Omega, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36017 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Omega, Multi
£12.49
View
Funko Pop 34470 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Skull Trooper, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop 34470 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Skull Trooper, Multi
£20.99
View
Funko 34880 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Merry Marauder, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34880 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Merry Marauder, Multi
£12.99
View
Banpresto 36721 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Brite Bomber, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Banpresto 36721 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Brite Bomber, Multi
£17.48
View
- 15%
Funko 34469 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Moonwalker, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34469 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Moonwalker, Multi
£9.42  £7.99
View
Funko Pop! Fortnite Codename E.L.F. Limited Exclusive Elf Figure in Perfect Condition Box
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop! Fortnite Codename E.L.F. Limited Exclusive Elf Figure in Perfect...
£24.85
View
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Crackshot (Exclusive)
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Crackshot (Exclusive)
£22.12
View
- 1%
Funko 34842 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34842 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
£9.42  £9.29
View
Funko Pop 34467 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Black Knight, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop 34467 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Black Knight, Multi
£11.95
View
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Red-Nosed Raider (Limited Exclusive) #437
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Red-Nosed Raider (Limited Exclusive) #437
£22.12
View
Funko Pop 36823 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Raptor, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop 36823 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Raptor, Multi
£8.99
View
- 20%
Funko 34463 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34463 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, Multi
£9.42  £7.49
View
Funko Pop 35705 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Cuddle Team Leader, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop 35705 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Cuddle Team Leader, Multi
£12.99
View
FUNKO POP! GAMES: Fortnite - High Rise Assault Trooper
Amazon.co.uk
FUNKO POP! GAMES: Fortnite - High Rise Assault Trooper
£11.67
View
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Dark Voyager (Exclusive) #442
Amazon.co.uk
Funko Pop! Games: Fortnite - Dark Voyager (Exclusive) #442
£22.94
View
Funko 36975 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Ragnarok Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36975 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Ragnarok Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
- 37%
Funko 35715 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 35715 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
£7.13  £4.49
View
Funko 36024 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Tricera Ops Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36024 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Tricera Ops Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
Funko 36020 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Raven Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36020 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Raven Vinyl, Multi
£12.99
View
Funko 34957 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Rex, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34957 POP Vinyl: Fortnite: Rex, Multi
£17.96
View
Funko 36022 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Havoc Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36022 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Havoc Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
Funko 34675 5 Star: Fortnite: Omega Full Armor, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34675 5 Star: Fortnite: Omega Full Armor, Multi
£12.99
View
Funko 36952 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Skull Trooper, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36952 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Skull Trooper, Multi
£6.95
View
Funko 36025 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Valor Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36025 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Valor Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
Funko 36023 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Sparkle Specialist Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36023 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Sparkle Specialist Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
Funko 36914 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Dark Vanguard (GW) Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36914 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Dark Vanguard (GW) Vinyl, Multi
£12.99
View
- 21%
Funko 35717 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Cuddle Team Leader, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 35717 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Cuddle Team Leader, Multi
£7.13  £5.59
View
Funko 36976 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Drift Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36976 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Drift Vinyl, Multi
£16.98
View
Funko 36019 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Zoey Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36019 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Zoey Vinyl, Multi
£9.99
View
Funko 35273 VYNL 4" 2-Pack: Fortnite: Rex & Tricera Ops, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 35273 VYNL 4" 2-Pack: Fortnite: Rex & Tricera Ops, Multi
£21.73
View
Funko 34468 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Burn Vinyl, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34468 Pop Games: Fortnite S2-Burn Vinyl, Multi
£12.99
View
Funko 36971 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Rex, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36971 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Rex, Multi
£6.95
View
- 22%
Funko 36950 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Highrise Assault Trooper, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36950 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Highrise Assault Trooper, Multi
£7.07  £5.48
View
Funko 34679 5 Star: Fortnite: Zoey, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34679 5 Star: Fortnite: Zoey, Multi
£10.56
View
Funko 36953 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Black Knight, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36953 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Black Knight, Multi
£6.95
View
Funko 36961 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Omega (Full Armor), Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36961 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Omega (Full Armor), Multi
£6.95
View
Funko 36951 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 36951 Pocket POP Keychain: Fortnite: Tower Recon Specialist, Multi
£6.95
View
Funko 34681 5 Star: Fortnite: Moonwalker, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34681 5 Star: Fortnite: Moonwalker, Multi
£12.99
View
Funko 34683 5 Star: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34683 5 Star: Fortnite: Love Ranger, Multi
£10.07
View
Funko 34684 5 Star: Fortnite: TomatoHead, Multi
Amazon.co.uk
Funko 34684 5 Star: Fortnite: TomatoHead, Multi
£12.99
View
Official Fortnite Bomb/Emotes Cushion Matches Bedding *IN STOCK*
Ebay.co.uk
Official Fortnite Bomb/Emotes Cushion Matches Bedding *IN STOCK*
£11.99
View
Genuine Official Fortnite Action Figure Set Black Knight and Raptor by McFarlane
Ebay.co.uk
Genuine Official Fortnite Action Figure Set Black Knight and Raptor by McFarlane
£59.99
View
OFFICIAL FORTNITE LLAMA T SHIRT MENS PRIMARK UK Sizes M - XXXL
Ebay.co.uk
OFFICIAL FORTNITE LLAMA T SHIRT MENS PRIMARK UK Sizes M - XXXL
£19.99
View
FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE 'SHUFFLE' SINGLE DUVET BEDDING OFFICIAL IN STOCK
Ebay.co.uk
FORTNITE VICTORY ROYALE 'SHUFFLE' SINGLE DUVET BEDDING OFFICIAL IN STOCK
£24.99
View
Fortnite Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack Ragnarok, Rex, Cuddle Team Brite Bomb
Ebay.co.uk
Fortnite Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack Ragnarok, Rex, Cuddle Team Brite Bomb
£49.99
View

Been inspired by these official Fortnite products?

Hope you’ve enjoyed this roundup, all the products listed are officially licensed from Epic Games/Fortnite. So rest assured there’s no cheap knock offs here! As ever when buying products from Amazon UK/eBay UK, please always read the reviews.

It will help you get a better idea of what the product in question can do and of course if there were any issues. Just because they are officially licensed Fortnite products, it doesn’t mean the seller isn’t a tool! So do your research and make sure it’s right for you 🙂

Don’t forget if you need more inspiration in terms of gift ideas for Fortnite fans, you’d do well to check out my dedicated Fornite gift ideas section here.

