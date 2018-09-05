Home » Deals & Roundups UK » 17 Samsung Refurbished Phones Worth Checking Out
17 Samsung Refurbished Phones Worth Checking Out

Samsung Refurbished Phones Sim Free & No Contract

Looking for a new phone? Don’t like the idea of being locked into an exorbitant contract that requires your first born as part of the deal? Like Samsung? Great, then this is for you.

This mini collection of mobile phones is UK specific, all phones are refurbished and sim free. So if you have a sim card already and are looking for a deal on a refurbished Samsung phone read on and save yourself a couple of quid.

Starting from under £90.00 there are a few different options available on refurbished Samsungs, the main benefit of refurbished sim free phones is the freedom to choose what network you want to use.

Many people just sign up for a mobile phone contract at XXX amount a month which includes the phone and pay an overpriced monthly fee for the privilege. The savvy ones are looking into refurbs as a way to save money but still have the latest phones. More power to them.

17 Sim Free Certified Refurbished Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) 8GB 5
Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016) 8GB 5" 8MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Gold (Certified...
£89.00
Samsung Galaxy A3 Sim-Free Smartphone Black Certified Refurbished
Samsung Galaxy A3 Sim-Free Smartphone Black Certified Refurbished
£180.00
Samsung Galaxy S6 UK SIM-Free Android Smartphone - Gold Certified Refurbished
Samsung Galaxy S6 UK SIM-Free Android Smartphone - Gold Certified Refurbished
£197.00
Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB SIM-Free Smartphone Black Certified Refurbished
Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB SIM-Free Smartphone Black Certified Refurbished
£239.99
Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930F 4G Smartphone, 32GB, Black - Certified Refurbished
Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930F 4G Smartphone, 32GB, Black - Certified Refurbished
£299.00
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 5.1
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 5.1" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Gold Certified Refurbished
£299.99
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Coral Blue -...
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Coral Blue -...
£325.00
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB 5.8
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB 5.8" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Midnight Black Certified...
£389.00
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB 6.2
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB 6.2" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Orchid Grey...
£404.99
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB 6.2
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB 6.2" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Midnight Black...
£434.00
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Coral Blue Certified...
£499.00
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Lilac Purple Certified...
£499.00
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8
Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB 5.8" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Midnight Black Certified...
£499.00
Samsung Galaxy S9 (Single SIM) 64 GB 5.8-Inch SIM - Midnight Black...
Samsung Galaxy S9 (Single SIM) 64 GB 5.8-Inch SIM - Midnight Black...
£554.99
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB 6.2
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB 6.2" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Lilac Purple...
£649.00
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB 6.2
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB 6.2" 12MP SIM-Free Smartphone in Midnight Black...
£649.00
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Gold - Certified...
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Gold - Certified...
