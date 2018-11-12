40 Star Wars Lighting Ideas For UK Fans

Yes that’s right it’s time to feel the force. With this light side collection of awesome Star Wars lighting gift ideas for the home. You don’t have to use Jedi mind tricks to know these are awesome Star Wars gift ideas for that fan in your life.

You might even be looking for something Star Wars lighting related for the bedroom (kinky) the living room or what ever room you want to repel the dark side from.

I’ve put together a collection of some of the most popular and most wanted Star Wars lighting gifts going. I’ve got lamps, spot lights, 3D lights and a whole lot more besides.

Great gift ideas for your whether it’s Christmas or special occasions for your son, daughter, niece, nephew, mum or dad, delete as applicable.

Save even more money on these Star Wars lighting ideas

Don’t forget if you don’t like the price on these Star Wars lighting ideas, you can add a target price, and we’ll email you when it hits how much you want to pay.

Just look out for “Wait For a Price Drop” fill in your email address and target price get updated. It really is as simple as that. Nuff said.

Perfect Star Wars gift ideas for fans, it’s time to feel the force…here’s 40 reasons why.

Star Wars C-3PO 3D Light, 3D Light FX Price: £ 21.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £21.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £21.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £21.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £21.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Light Gifts 2018 Touch 'button' Version Millennium Falcon USB LED Night Light Desk Bedside Lamp Includes Unique Post Card, A5 Print & Vinyl Sticker, 8 Colour Modes, Perfect Christmas Present, Ktechlights Price: £ 20.00

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £20.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £20.00 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.99 23/10/2018 Since 23/10/2018 Last price changes £20.00 12/11/2018 £19.99 23/10/2018 Star Wars Stormtrooper Illumi-Mate Colour Changing Light, White, Spearmark Price: £ 7.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.99 23/10/2018 Lowest Price £7.99 23/10/2018 Since 23/10/2018 Last price changes £7.99 23/10/2018 3D LED Star Wars Night Light, ZNZ Illusion Lamp Death Star + R2-D2 + Millennium Falcon, Three Pattern and 16 Color Change Decor Lamp - Perfect Gifts for Kids and Star Wars Fans, 3 Packs, ZNZ Price: £ 15.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £15.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £15.99 23/10/2018 Lowest Price £15.99 23/10/2018 Since 23/10/2018 Last price changes £15.99 23/10/2018 Philips LED Star Wars 4.5 V Children's Night Light and Projector, 0.1 W - Black, Philips Price: £ 9.68

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £9.68 12/11/2018 Highest Price £9.68 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £9.68 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £9.68 12/11/2018 Star Wars Rogue One Death Star Light, Multi-Colour, Paladone Price: £ 19.19

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £19.19 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.19 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.19 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £19.19 12/11/2018 3D Light FX 816733020631 50031 Star Wars R2D2 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue, 3DLightFx.com Price: £ 22.86

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £22.86 12/11/2018 Highest Price £22.86 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £22.86 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £22.86 12/11/2018 R2D2-B 3D Illusion Lamp 24.2*14.7*8.8cm, Starbright LED Price: £ 14.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £14.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £14.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £14.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £14.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Galaxy Lamp Battle Light, Paladone Price: £ 45.00

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £45.00 12/11/2018 Highest Price £45.00 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £45.00 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £45.00 12/11/2018 Groovy Star Wars Death Star Paper Light Shade Lamp Shade Official Star Wars Merchandise, Groovy Price: £ 7.31

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.31 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.31 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.31 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £7.31 12/11/2018 Star Wars Stormtrooper Light DV, Acryl, Multicolor, Paladone Products Ltd Price: £ 9.98

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Highest Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £9.98 12/11/2018 3DLightFX.com 50021 Stars Wars Episode 7 BB8 Deco Light, Plastic, White/Orange, 3DLightFX.com Price: £ 19.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £19.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Infinity Light, Multi-Colour, Paladone Price: £ 19.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £19.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Millennium Falcon 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Grey/Cream, 3D Light FX Price: £ 29.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £29.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £29.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £29.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £29.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Tie Fighter Posable Desk Lamp, Paladone Price: £ 37.96

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £37.96 12/11/2018 Highest Price £40.75 25/07/2018 Lowest Price £37.96 12/11/2018 Since 25/07/2018 Last price changes £37.96 12/11/2018 £40.75 25/07/2018 Star Wars Episode 7 Kylo Ren 3D Deco Light, 3DLightFX Price: £ 9.98

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Highest Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £9.98 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £9.98 12/11/2018 Star Wars Darth Vader Hand and Light Saber 3D Deco Light, 3DLightFX.com Price: £ 29.97

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £29.97 12/11/2018 Highest Price £29.97 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £29.97 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £29.97 12/11/2018 Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Light with Sound, Multi-Colour, Paladone Price: £ 8.49

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £8.49 12/11/2018 Highest Price £8.49 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £8.49 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £8.49 12/11/2018 Star Wars Lightsaber SFX Torch Replica Anakin Luke Skywalker Full Size Jedi Blue Light Flashlight Disney Official Merchandise, Zeon Tech Ltd Price: £ 18.64

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £18.64 12/11/2018 Highest Price £18.64 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £18.09 23/10/2018 Since 23/10/2018 Last price changes £18.64 12/11/2018 £18.09 23/10/2018 Star Wars Death Star 50033 3D Deco Light, 3DlightFX Plastic, 3D Light FX Price: £ 18.83

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £18.83 12/11/2018 Highest Price £18.83 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £18.83 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £18.83 12/11/2018 Star Wars Science Infrared Remote Controlled Lightsaber Room Light, Uncle Milton Price: £ 32.95

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £32.95 12/11/2018 Highest Price £32.95 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £32.95 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £32.95 12/11/2018 3D Light FX 50028 Star Wars Stormtrooper 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue/Black, 3D Light FX Price: £ 19.49

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £19.49 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.49 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.49 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £19.49 12/11/2018 STAR WARS Limited Edition Eau de Parfum, Light 50 ml, Keepme Price: £ 7.20

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.20 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.20 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.20 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £7.20 12/11/2018 LEGO Star Wars Captain Phasma Key Light, Re:creation Price: £ 7.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £7.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Stormtrooper Mood Light - Large Version 25 Centimeters, Fizz Creations Price: £ 32.54

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £32.54 12/11/2018 Highest Price £32.54 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £32.54 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £32.54 12/11/2018 LEGO® STAR WARS Lightsaber - Red, Vault 101 Limited Price: £ 3.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £3.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £3.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £3.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £3.99 12/11/2018 Look Alite Gr90861 Star Wars Darth Vader LED Desk Lamp - Battery or Micro USB Power, Plastic, Multicoloured, 25 x 13 x 13 cm, Groovy Price: £ 9.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £9.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £9.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £9.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £9.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Men's Chewbacca Christmas Lights T-Shirt XXX-Large Black, Absolute Cult Price: £ 8.86

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £8.86 12/11/2018 Highest Price £8.86 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £8.86 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £8.86 12/11/2018 3D Illusion Night Light Star Wars LED Desk Table Lamp 7 Color Touch Lamp Art Sculpture Lights Birthday Gift for Kids Bedroom Decor (R2-D2 Robot), Third A Price: £ 10.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £10.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £10.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £10.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £10.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Gifts 3D Lamp - Star Wars Toys 3D Night light,4 Patterns and 7 Color Changing with Remote or Touching,Decorating Kids Bedroom.2018 the Best Gifts for Star Wars Fans (4 Packs-Bigger-Brighter), oannao Price: £ 25.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £25.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £25.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £25.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £25.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars – Boba Fett 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Wall light with crack sticker - Battery operated, 3DLIGHTFX Price: £ 22.96

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £22.96 12/11/2018 Highest Price £22.96 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £22.96 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £22.96 12/11/2018 Star Wars String Lights, Blue, Spearmark Price: £ 7.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £7.99 12/11/2018 The Monster Factory Star Wars Light Up Darth Vader Red Lightsaber Dog Lead With USB Charger, The Monster Factory Price: £ 39.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £39.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £39.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £39.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £39.99 12/11/2018 Star Wars Tilt Torch and Night Light by GoGlow, Worlds Apart Price: £ 17.44

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £17.44 12/11/2018 Highest Price £17.44 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £17.44 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £17.44 12/11/2018 Star Wars – Death Star 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Battery operated Wall light with crack sticker, 3DLIGHTFX Price: £ 24.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £24.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £24.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £24.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £24.99 12/11/2018 3D Light FX 50025 Star Wars Yoda 3D Deco Light, Plastic, Green, 3D Light FX Price: £ 20.12

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £20.12 12/11/2018 Highest Price £20.12 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £20.12 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £20.12 12/11/2018 Solo Star Wars VHS Lamp | LED USB Powered Retro Video Gift. With 16 Colour Change +Multi-Function Remote Control. Desk, Mood, Vintage, Night light. Price: £ 19.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:11 pm View Amazon.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £19.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £19.99 12/11/2018

Star Wars Death Star Light Shade Collapsible Paper Ceiling Shade Official Merch Price: £ 6.99

as of 12/11/2018 8:08 pm View Ebay.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £6.99 12/11/2018 Highest Price £6.99 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £6.99 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £6.99 12/11/2018 Official Star Wars Droid R2-D2 Or BB-8 Paper Ceiling Light Shade Round Lampshade Price: £ 5.95

as of 12/11/2018 8:08 pm View Ebay.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £5.95 12/11/2018 Highest Price £5.95 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £5.95 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £5.95 12/11/2018 STAR WARS BB-8 MINI LIGHT Lamp Price: £ 7.97

as of 12/11/2018 8:08 pm View Ebay.co.uk Wait For A Price Drop Price History Statistics Current Price £7.97 12/11/2018 Highest Price £7.97 12/11/2018 Lowest Price £7.97 12/11/2018 Since 12/11/2018 Last price changes £7.97 12/11/2018