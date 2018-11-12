VIEW MAJOR DEALS!
40 Star Wars Lighting Gift Ideas UK 2018

40 Star Wars Lighting Ideas For UK Fans

Yes that’s right it’s time to feel the force. With this light side collection of awesome Star Wars lighting gift ideas for the home. You don’t have to use Jedi mind tricks to know these are awesome Star Wars gift ideas for that fan in your life.

You might even be looking for something Star Wars lighting related for the bedroom (kinky) the living room or what ever room you want to repel the dark side from.

I’ve put together a collection of some of the most popular and most wanted Star Wars lighting gifts going. I’ve got lamps, spot lights, 3D lights and a whole lot more besides.

Great gift ideas for your whether it’s Christmas or special occasions for your son, daughter, niece, nephew, mum or dad, delete as applicable.

Save even more money on these Star Wars lighting ideas

Don’t forget if you don’t like the price on these Star Wars lighting ideas, you can add a target price, and we’ll email you when it hits how much you want to pay.

Just look out for “Wait For a Price Drop” fill in your email address and target price get updated. It really is as simple as that. Nuff said.

Perfect Star Wars gift ideas for fans, it’s time to feel the force…here’s 40 reasons why.

Star Wars C-3PO 3D Light, 3D Light FX

Star Wars C-3PO 3D Light

Star Wars Light Gifts 2018 Touch 'button' Version Millennium Falcon USB LED Night Light Desk Bedside Lamp Includes Unique Post Card, A5 Print & Vinyl Sticker, 8 Colour Modes, Perfect Christmas Present, Ktechlights

Star Wars Light Gifts 2018 Touch 'button' Version Millennium Falcon USB LED Night Light Desk Bedside Lamp Includes Unique Post Card, A5 Print & Vinyl Sticker, 8 Colour Modes, Perfect Christmas Present

Star Wars Stormtrooper Illumi-Mate Colour Changing Light, White, Spearmark

Star Wars Stormtrooper Illumi-Mate Colour Changing Light, White

3D LED Star Wars Night Light, ZNZ Illusion Lamp Death Star + R2-D2 + Millennium Falcon, Three Pattern and 16 Color Change Decor Lamp - Perfect Gifts for Kids and Star Wars Fans, 3 Packs, ZNZ

3D LED Star Wars Night Light, ZNZ Illusion Lamp Death Star + R2-D2 + Millennium Falcon, Three Pattern and 16 Color Change Decor Lamp - Perfect Gifts for Kids and Star Wars Fans, 3 Packs

Philips LED Star Wars 4.5 V Children's Night Light and Projector, 0.1 W - Black, Philips

Philips LED Star Wars 4.5 V Children's Night Light and Projector, 0.1 W - Black

Star Wars Rogue One Death Star Light, Multi-Colour, Paladone

Star Wars Rogue One Death Star Light, Multi-Colour

3D Light FX 816733020631 50031 Star Wars R2D2 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue, 3DLightFX.com

3D Light FX 816733020631 50031 Star Wars R2D2 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue

R2D2-B 3D Illusion Lamp 24.2*14.7*8.8cm, Starbright LED

R2D2-B 3D Illusion Lamp 24.2*14.7*8.8cm

Star Wars Galaxy Lamp Battle Light, Paladone

Star Wars Galaxy Lamp Battle Light

Groovy Star Wars Death Star Paper Light Shade Lamp Shade Official Star Wars Merchandise, Groovy

Groovy Star Wars Death Star Paper Light Shade Lamp Shade Official Star Wars Merchandise

Star Wars Stormtrooper Light DV, Acryl, Multicolor, Paladone Products Ltd

Star Wars Stormtrooper Light DV, Acryl, Multicolor

3DLightFX.com 50021 Stars Wars Episode 7 BB8 Deco Light, Plastic, White/Orange, 3DLightFX.com

3DLightFX.com 50021 Stars Wars Episode 7 BB8 Deco Light, Plastic, White/Orange

Star Wars Infinity Light, Multi-Colour, Paladone

Star Wars Infinity Light, Multi-Colour

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Grey/Cream, 3D Light FX

Star Wars Millennium Falcon 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Grey/Cream

Star Wars Tie Fighter Posable Desk Lamp, Paladone

Star Wars Tie Fighter Posable Desk Lamp

Star Wars Episode 7 Kylo Ren 3D Deco Light, 3DLightFX

Star Wars Episode 7 Kylo Ren 3D Deco Light

Star Wars Darth Vader Hand and Light Saber 3D Deco Light, 3DLightFX.com

Star Wars Darth Vader Hand and Light Saber 3D Deco Light

Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Light with Sound, Multi-Colour, Paladone

Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Light with Sound, Multi-Colour

Star Wars Lightsaber SFX Torch Replica Anakin Luke Skywalker Full Size Jedi Blue Light Flashlight Disney Official Merchandise, Zeon Tech Ltd

Star Wars Lightsaber SFX Torch Replica Anakin Luke Skywalker Full Size Jedi Blue Light Flashlight Disney Official Merchandise

Star Wars Death Star 50033 3D Deco Light, 3DlightFX Plastic, 3D Light FX

Star Wars Death Star 50033 3D Deco Light, 3DlightFX Plastic

Star Wars Science Infrared Remote Controlled Lightsaber Room Light, Uncle Milton

Star Wars Science Infrared Remote Controlled Lightsaber Room Light

3D Light FX 50028 Star Wars Stormtrooper 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue/Black, 3D Light FX

3D Light FX 50028 Star Wars Stormtrooper 3D Deco Light, Plastic, White/Blue/Black

STAR WARS Limited Edition Eau de Parfum, Light 50 ml, Keepme

STAR WARS Limited Edition Eau de Parfum, Light 50 ml

LEGO Star Wars Captain Phasma Key Light, Re:creation

LEGO Star Wars Captain Phasma Key Light

Star Wars Stormtrooper Mood Light - Large Version 25 Centimeters, Fizz Creations

Star Wars Stormtrooper Mood Light - Large Version 25 Centimeters

LEGO® STAR WARS Lightsaber - Red, Vault 101 Limited

LEGO® STAR WARS Lightsaber - Red

Look Alite Gr90861 Star Wars Darth Vader LED Desk Lamp - Battery or Micro USB Power, Plastic, Multicoloured, 25 x 13 x 13 cm, Groovy

Look Alite Gr90861 Star Wars Darth Vader LED Desk Lamp - Battery or Micro USB Power, Plastic, Multicoloured, 25 x 13 x 13 cm

Star Wars Men's Chewbacca Christmas Lights T-Shirt XXX-Large Black, Absolute Cult

Star Wars Men's Chewbacca Christmas Lights T-Shirt XXX-Large Black

3D Illusion Night Light Star Wars LED Desk Table Lamp 7 Color Touch Lamp Art Sculpture Lights Birthday Gift for Kids Bedroom Decor (R2-D2 Robot), Third A

3D Illusion Night Light Star Wars LED Desk Table Lamp 7 Color Touch Lamp Art Sculpture Lights Birthday Gift for Kids Bedroom Decor (R2-D2 Robot)

Star Wars Gifts 3D Lamp - Star Wars Toys 3D Night light,4 Patterns and 7 Color Changing with Remote or Touching,Decorating Kids Bedroom.2018 the Best Gifts for Star Wars Fans (4 Packs-Bigger-Brighter), oannao

Star Wars Gifts 3D Lamp - Star Wars Toys 3D Night light,4 Patterns and 7 Color Changing with Remote or Touching,Decorating Kids Bedroom.2018 the Best Gifts for Star Wars Fans (4 Packs-Bigger-Brighter)

Star Wars – Boba Fett 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Wall light with crack sticker - Battery operated, 3DLIGHTFX

Star Wars – Boba Fett 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Wall light with crack sticker - Battery operated

Star Wars String Lights, Blue, Spearmark

Star Wars String Lights, Blue

The Monster Factory Star Wars Light Up Darth Vader Red Lightsaber Dog Lead With USB Charger, The Monster Factory

The Monster Factory Star Wars Light Up Darth Vader Red Lightsaber Dog Lead With USB Charger

Star Wars Tilt Torch and Night Light by GoGlow, Worlds Apart

Star Wars Tilt Torch and Night Light by GoGlow

Star Wars – Death Star 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Battery operated Wall light with crack sticker, 3DLIGHTFX

Star Wars – Death Star 3D Light FX – Nightlight LED – Battery operated Wall light with crack sticker

3D Light FX 50025 Star Wars Yoda 3D Deco Light, Plastic, Green, 3D Light FX

3D Light FX 50025 Star Wars Yoda 3D Deco Light, Plastic, Green

Solo Star Wars VHS Lamp | LED USB Powered Retro Video Gift. With 16 Colour Change +Multi-Function Remote Control. Desk, Mood, Vintage, Night light.

Solo Star Wars VHS Lamp | LED USB Powered Retro Video Gift. With 16 Colour Change +Multi-Function Remote Control. Desk, Mood, Vintage, Night light.

Star Wars Death Star Light Shade Collapsible Paper Ceiling Shade Official Merch

Star Wars Death Star Light Shade Collapsible Paper Ceiling Shade Official Merch

Official Star Wars Droid R2-D2 Or BB-8 Paper Ceiling Light Shade Round Lampshade

Official Star Wars Droid R2-D2 Or BB-8 Paper Ceiling Light Shade Round Lampshade

STAR WARS BB-8 MINI LIGHT Lamp

STAR WARS BB-8 MINI LIGHT Lamp

