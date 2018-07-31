Home » Deals & Roundups UK » WPin.me Now On WPin.co.uk
WPin.me Now On WPin.co.uk

It’s taken a while for me to make the change from WPin.me to WPin.co.uk. Not from an administration point of view, I’m using Kinsta web hosting, it’s a breeze to use, you should check out my review of Kinsta here.

No, I came to the conclusion that seeing as I’m moving away from WordPress and focussing more on UK gadgets and gizmos, reviews of physical products and such. It naturally made sense to move it to WPin.co.uk.

The decision wasn’t taken lightly might I add. WPin.me gets a lot of visits relating to the WordPress articles I have written, it’s not me anymore. So I thought why not make the change and move on over to WPin.co.uk and focus on establishing the site for a UK audience.

Again thanks to the simplicity of Kinsta, I was able to do this relatively easily!

Looking forward to connecting with UK tech lovers, offering reviews, opinions and where to buy the things you love, cheaper!

Onwards and upwards as they say!

 

